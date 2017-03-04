2018 Mayor’s Race Could be Tight

By Rick Outzen

Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward may run into some difficulty if he chooses to run for a third term, according to a recent poll commissioned by Inweekly.

Among likely voters residing in the city of Pensacola, Mayor Hayward would garner only 27.9 percent of the votes if the election was held today, according to the Political Matrix survey that was conducted from Feb. 19 through Feb. 21.

This study was conducted via Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology. The numbers used were supplied by the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office. Only households who voted at least three out of the last four elections were called. The numbers were randomized upon implementation of the study and 506 completed studies were collected. The margin of error of the study was +/- 4.8 percent.

Mayor Hayward has not announced whether he would seek a third term, and Inweekly has heard both that he will and that he won’t run again from his friends and supporters.

In August 2010, Hayward forced incumbent Mayor Mike Wiggins into a run-off in a four-person race:

August 2010 Mayoral Primary

Mike Wiggins 37.01 %

Ashton Hayward 33.58 %

Diane Mack 15.82 %

Charles Bare 13.59 %

In the November general election, Hayward defeated Wiggins, 52%-49%.

Four years ago, Mayor Hayward easily handled political newcomer Donna Clark in his re-election bid, 65%-35%. The mayor spent $152,546 on his re-election effort, outspending his opponent almost five-to-one. Clark only raised $31,396 for her campaign.

In contrast, Sheriff David Morgan, who faced three opponents in the GOP primary and one in the November 2016 general election, spent $131,902 in his county-wide race, almost $20,000 less than Hayward.

Who might run for mayor next year? The names that have been mentioned include former State Rep. Dee Dee Davis, District 3 County Commissioner Lumon May, District 4 County Commissioner Grover Robinson, Pensacola City Council President Brian Spencer, and pro golfer Bubba Watson. None have filed to run for mayor in 2018 yet.

In November, Watson, a co-owner of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, told the Associated Press that he would consider running for future political office in Pensacola.

“I’ve had a dream,” Watson said. “I moved back in the city limits of Pensacola so one day I can run for mayor.”

A week earlier, Robinson had announced that he would not seek a fourth term to his District 4 seat in 2018. He did not rule out running for another political office and said that he had been asked last year to consider running for Congress or State Senate but had turned them down because his passion is to serve locally.

“Public service is a calling,” said Robinson. “Locally is where you have the most impact.”

His decision to run for mayor hinges on what he hears from the public. Robinson gave no timetable for his decision.

According to the Political Matrix survey of most likely voters, the county commissioners have a better chance of giving Hayward a race than the two-time Masters champion.

Candidate Responses Percentage Ashton Hayward 141 27.9% Grover Robinson 100 19.8% Lumon May 91 18.0% Bubba Watson 45 8.9% Dee Dee Davis 44 8.7% Brian Spencer 39 7.7% Undecided 46 9.1%