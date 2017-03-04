The Buzz 3/2/17

Save Carpenters Creek Town Hall George Sanders recalled as a 5-year-old boy learning to swim on Carpenters Creek.

The 80-year-old said there were four crystal clear swimming holes to choose from.

“There were swimming holes all up and down that creek,” he said. “You could dive into that creek and drink it as you swam.”

Sanders was one of about 80 residents who attended District 2 Pensacola City Council member Sherri Myers’ town hall meeting on Feb. 21. Residents sat at round tables at Cokesbury United Methodist Church’s Asbury Place and brainstormed more than 30 improvements they would like to see to restore the now trashed and polluted waterway.

Ideas included restoring the 4.5-mile urban Carpenters Creek that empties into Bayou Texar by having the city or county buy property, convincing private owners along the stream to agree to conservation easements, restoring the natural habitat and cleaning up trash that plagues it.

In fact, Escambia County is in the process of spending $125,000 to buy property that includes a more than 8-acre pond at the Carpenters Creek headwaters. And supporters of restoration have held major cleanups regularly with the next one scheduled March 25 behind the old Staples office supply store on the south side of Airport Boulevard.

In addition, Laurie Murphy, with Emerald CoastKeepers, started the Carpenters Creek Foundation to raise money for land purchases.

District 4 Escambia County Commissioner Grover Robinson, who attended the meeting, has put the project on the county’s list for RESTORE Act funding from the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill money.

Citizens were told to come up with what they would like to see if money was no object. They suggested an educational building talking about the Carpenter Creek habitat, hiking and biking trails, canoe and kayaking launches, a disc golf course, public art, a reality TV show on saving the creek, creating places to fish and swim again, and putting up signage identifying the waterway where bridges cross it.

Myers said she plans to employ the ideas to develop a strategic plan and ordinance for Carpenters Creek to make it a greenway once again.

“We’re going to restore it and leave a legacy for our children and grandchildren,” Myers said.

Marilyn Wolfe whose backyard sits on the banks of the creek remembered playing in it as a child. She has removed a boat, other garbage and says homeless use it now but Wolfe hopes to enjoy it again one day.

“I’d like to see a walkway through it, especially along the residential sides,” she said.

If you would like to get involved with Carpenters Creek, visit facebook.com/savecarpentercreek/.

City Touts Vaults Neither Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward nor his staff attended the Save Carpenters Creek Town Hall.

Instead, City Hall created a video, “Stormwater Management – Carpenters Creek,” three weeks ago. In the video, City Public Works Director Derek Owens explained how vaults have been installed to remove sediment and materials before stormwater reaches ponds and creeks.

City Public Information Officer Vernon Stewart pointed out that the stormwater vaults were an “essential” recommendation from a study published in May 2000. Paid for by the stormwater utility fee, the City has 21 such vaults that serve Carpenters Creek.

“These vaults cost anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 depending on the unit type and size,” said Stewart. “The money that the city of Pensacola has put towards treating stormwater runoff is starting to have a huge, positive impact.”

As of Feb. 27, the video has had 289 views on YouTube.

Rolling Hills Landfill Dinged The Florida Department of Environmental Protection sent South Palafox Properties LLC, owner of the Rolling Hills Landfill, a notice of violation for a fire on the site in mid-February.

On Feb. 13, Escambia County notified DEP that the facility was burning. The owner failed to provide the staff and equipment necessary to implement its emergency contingency plan. Eventually, the county deployed fire crews to put out the fire.

DEP revoked Rolling Hills Landfill’s permit in 2014, which a court later approved. The state agency began a comprehensive closure of the facility in the fall of 2016. A vast majority of the onsite work has been completed. The fire was not in a portion of the site under remediation.

South Palafox Properties was cited for accepting yard trash at the facility despite the court order and other violations related to the open burning of yard trash.

DEP assessed the owner with a penalty of $10,000.

Economy Reboot On Monday, Feb. 27, Florida’s Great Northwest released its report on a unified vision for future economic development in the Panhandle: “Northwest Florida Forward: A Regional Strategy for Economic Transformation.”

“Our region took a punch to the gut when the BP oil spill put the brakes to our economic progress, but this strategy points the way forward as we reinforce our strengths and build new areas for success,” said Rick Byars, Board Chairman for Florida’s Great Northwest and Gulf Power’s Community and Economic Development General Manager.

“This plan shows how we can work together to create jobs, training, and opportunities for all our residents.”

Five key strategies released in the press announcement:

1. Creating a regional workforce by training prospective employees to meet the needs of Northwest Florida employers; leveraging military talent in the area; and establishing employer-driven workforce training for students and adults.

2. Boosting the growth of key industry clusters, like aerospace and defense, financial services, water transportation, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing, and promoting Northwest Florida’s industry and workforce competitiveness.

3. Collaborating across the region to address shared infrastructure needs and develop sites, particularly in rural areas, to accommodate business expansions and relocations.

4. Developing the region’s entrepreneurial hubs and connect them with industry clusters and networks, as well as establish commercialization tools and programs.

5. Encouraging vibrant downtown areas and new town centers, promoting mixed-use developments, and investing in amenities and infrastructure in underserved communities.

Five councils–talent, business vitality, infrastructure, entrepreneurship and innovation, and quality of life- led by business leaders will guide implementation of the strategy.

“We designed this regional strategy to be a framework for prioritizing projects so everyone in Northwest Florida benefits,” Byars said. “This plan underscores the importance of a regional approach to build a diverse and vibrant regional economy now and for generations to come.”

See plan at NorthwestFloridaForward.com.

Chamber Angst Last week, the Greater Pensacola Chamber sent out a position statement in support of Enterprise Florida, the Small Business Development Center Network and VISIT Florida.

Todd Thomson, Vice President of Public Affairs for the Chamber, stated in the release: “We have unique challenges in Northwest Florida and believe that the elimination of these programs would dramatically hinder future progress in our region.”

That same day, State Rep. Clay Ingram, the Chamber’s CEO, and President, voted for the House bill to eliminate those state agencies, which caused some consternation among Chamber members.

Associated Press political reporter Gary Fineout noticed the inconsistency and posted on Twitter: “So this is confusing: Rep. Clay Ingram voted today to kill Ent. Fla & slash Visit Fla. $$. Yet he’s CEO of an organization opposed to bill.”

The following day, Rep. Ingram called Inweekly to explain his vote.

“As chair of the House Appropriations Transportation and Tourism Subcommittee, I have had oversight of Enterprise Florida for past three years,” he said Ingram. “Every time we’ve tried to get them to make changes in their operations, we’ve gotten push back. It has been frustrating.”

Since there was no companion bill in the Florida Senate, Ingram wasn’t sure what will happen if the full House passes the bill next month, but he hoped Enterprise Florida would begin to pay attention to House recommendations on how the agency can be more accountable and transparent.

Meanwhile, Gov. Rick Scott sent a tweet thanking the Pensacola chamber for supporting Enterprise Florida: “Thank you @PcolaChamber for fighting for Florida jobs- see release in support of @EnterpriseFL & @VISITFLORIDA.”

Mayor on the Hook Federal Judge Roger Vinson denied Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward’s motion to be removed in his individual capacity from former Fire Chief Matt Schmitt’s lawsuit. However, the mayor was dismissed in his official capacity as were City Administrator Eric Olson and Chief Human Resources Officer Ed Sisson.

Mayor Hayward’s attorneys raised two arguments:

First, “based upon the face of the Complaint, Plaintiff fails to allege that [Mayor Hayward] took a materially adverse action against him.”

Vinson determined: “That is not so. The complaint alleges—and for purposes of this order I must accept as true—that all the defendants (including Mayor Hayward): (1) refused him a pay raise; (2) put him on administrative leave; (3) changed the appeals process set out in the HR manual to deprive him an appeal; (4) subjected him to an unwarranted investigation that publicly demeaned his good name and record; and (5) then terminated him, all in retaliation for his complaints about race discrimination.

Because these actions are not insignificant or trivial—and “might have dissuaded a reasonable worker from making or supporting a charge of discrimination,” Burlington, supra, 548 U.S. at 68—”it is for a jury to decide whether [they] should be considered materially adverse to him and thus constitute adverse employment actions.”

Second, Mayor Hayward was entitled to qualified immunity.

Vinson determined: “I disagree. As noted just a moment ago, a defendant acting under color of state law and within the scope of his discretionary authority (as the mayor obviously was here) is entitled to immunity unless he violated a ‘clearly established’ constitutional or statutory right of which a reasonable person would have known. See Willingham, supra, 321 F.3d at 1301. For at least nine years—ever since the Supreme Court decided CBOCS W., Inc. v. Humphries, supra, in 2008—it has been settled law that Section 1981 encompasses ‘the claim of an individual (black or white) who suffers retaliation because he has tried to help a different individual, suffering direct racial discrimination, secure his Section 1981 rights.’” 553 U.S. at 452.

Vinson continued, “In sum, plaintiff has stated a claim for relief and Mayor Hayward is not entitled to qualified immunity.”

Mayor Hayward did not respond to Inweekly’s questions about the ruling or lawsuit.