The Resistance Is Here

Local progressives stand in solidarity with national protests

By C.S. Satterwhite

On Nov. 8, 2016, American voters elected Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Within hours, the protests began—and they show no signs of stopping.

Political protests are a part of the culture of the United States and have been since the founders encased the freedom to petition the government in the U.S. Constitution.

In case you’ve forgotten, the First Amendment reads as follows:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

In short, you can pray and protest how you like, just don’t hurt anyone.

This basic freedom, number one in the Bill of Rights, is often taken for granted. Not today, though. Over the past month alone, numerous major protests took place throughout the country and globe, and Pensacola is no exception.

Since the inauguration of President Trump on Jan. 20, executive orders, cabinet appointments, and even random tweets have been keeping activists on their toes.

For example, the president’s executive orders calling for an exclusion of immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries stoked fears of a “Muslim Ban”—this sent people to the streets.

Another executive order called for the construction of a physical wall between the United States and Mexico—this too sent people to the streets.

Yet another executive order called for the expedited review of environmental impact on high-priority infrastructure projects, largely seen as a “green light” for the contentious Dakota Access Pipeline Project—this also sent people to the streets.

For activists across the nation, the last four weeks have been busy and many organizers are actively preparing for the next four years to be just as busy.

As national protests garner news coverage, the local activist scene appears to be exploding at the same rate.

“If it’s happening in Pensacola, it’s happening everywhere”

Just a quick role call of the more significant local protests as of late:

•Jan. 21

The Pensacola Women’s March brought an estimated 2,000 people out during a lightning storm to rally for the equal rights of women. The Pensacola march and rally lasted hours, with speakers and marchers braving a torrential downpour in solidarity with millions of marchers across the globe, including an estimated 500,000 in Washington, DC.

•Jan. 29

President Trump signed his executive order halting the travel of immigrants and refugees from the countries of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia—despite legal status—for at least 90 days. Trump signed this order on a Friday. Two days later, thousands protested across the nation, including hundreds of Pensacolians in front of the Pensacola International Airport. Several signs read, “No ban, No Wall.” Protesters chanted the new theme-song of the movement, originally penned by the 80s punk band MDC and updated to the moment: “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA.”

•Feb. 12

Acting against the president’s executive order allowing for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) to continue, over 100 Pensacolians joined Earth Action in solidarity with Native American activists in Standing Rock, North Dakota, as their month-long protest continued unabated. The march began at Plaza de Luna at the end of Palafox and stopped at the bust of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in MLK Plaza. Dozens of people came up, most unprompted, to speak against the infringement on indigenous lands, the rights of Native Americans, and the protection of natural resources, including Florida’s own Sabal Trail.

•Feb. 16

Dozens of pro-immigrant protesters, including several children, rallied to oppose the attacks against the Latino communities across the nation and in Pensacola. As part of the national “A Day without Immigrants” events, chants of “No More Raids” rose above the honking horns, mostly supportive, of passing traffic as locals held signs in MLK Plaza. Most protested the proposed border wall while addressing the fear within Pensacola’s immigrant community. Several sang Woody Guthrie’s classic “This Land is Your Land,” and ended the event with a prayer.

This short list only highlights a few. For a city of Pensacola’s size, the number of protests demonstrates quite a significant turn of events. As is often stated, if it’s happening in Pensacola, it’s happening everywhere.

While President Trump’s been busy in Washington and Mar-a-Lago, activists continue to keep pace at breakneck speed.

For the causes many activists hold dear, those protesting President Trump are not without reason. Certainly many are still angry about the election outcome, but it’s not about a campaign anymore. A passerby at an Affordable Care Act rally yelled at picketers: “Trump won! Get over it.” Yet these protests are no longer solely about the election. These protests are about the president, his policies, his agenda, and the tone set by his administration.

What some are calling “The Resistance” has started, and it began with the Women’s March.

These are some of the stories behind the local people making up that resistance.

“This region is ground zero for turning the political tide”

Not long after Trump’s election, organizers across the nation planned a major demonstration in Washington, DC, for women’s rights. Billed as the Women’s March on Washington, a diverse coalition of women organized what would be one of the largest protest marches in American history.

Thousands of women and allies signed up to take part with busses scheduled to leave from all over the country, including prominent members of the Escambia County Democratic Women’s Club, taking protesters to DC. However, the long drive to DC was not feasible for everyone.

“My original plan had been to go to DC for the big march,” said Kelly Bushnell, “but as soon as I saw that Janet [Sallis] registered a sister march here in Pensacola, then the choice was easy.”

Pensacola’s sister march took place in conjunction with numerous marches throughout the globe, with Sallis and Bushnell playing the role of key organizers.

The weather was terrible. Forecasters predicted intense lightning storms throughout the morning, and they were right. Despite ominous clouds, driving rain, and dangerous lighting, the marchers persisted. Fearing others missed the scheduled march because of the rain, organizer marched a second time as the rain lightened.

While hundreds of thousands marched in the nation’s capital, an estimated two thousand marched in Pensacola—soaking wet, but mostly smiling.

“I was moved to tears at the Pensacola Women’s March to see the surge of energy and camaraderie among people who most often feel very isolated here,” said Georgia Clarkson Smith. A writer and wife of a Navy veteran, Smith said the energy around the Women’s March reminded her of the 2008 Barack Obama campaign.

“The Women’s March this year and the swell of foot-to-ground energy really reenergized my passion for direct engagement,” said Smith. Since the Women’s March, Smith has been active behind the scenes of several events.

“While grassroots organizing in the South is often overlooked on the national stage,” said Smith. “To me, this region is ground zero for turning the political tide.”

“They asked me to organize it”

On Jan. 27, President Trump issued a broad executive order halting immigration of hundreds of people from seven predominately-Muslim nations sending shock waves throughout immigrant communities. Immigration officials stopped refugees and legal residents at airports overseas and held others in US airport detention facilities. Within two days, thousands of Americans brought their protests to the airports to stand against the president’s immigration ban. Lawyers went to airports looking for people to assist, and activists created loud demonstrations to show vocal opposition to the president’s anti-immigrant executive order. Although the executive order targeted people from seven Muslim countries, people from many different backgrounds joined in the solidarity protest.

Devin Cole, President of Social Trans Initiative, (STRIVE), a transgender rights advocacy group, organized the entire protest in a day.

Although not directly affected by the ban, Cole felt “it was necessary to organize the immigration protest because we must all recognize our connections between our oppressions and other people’s oppression.” Cole said, “Solidarity is just a word if we do not realize how all oppressed people of all nations are connected.”

Simultaneously, as the airport protest took place, another group of activists with Organizing for Action (OFA) wrote postcards to send to Congress to stop the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and to stop the harassment of immigrants. Many at the political postcard party went straight from one event to the next. Organizers from the Women’s March brought postcards, some donated stamps, and drove to the airport for yet another busy weekend.

For those who stepped off the airplanes, they were greeted by hundreds of people chanting “No hate. No fear. Immigrants are welcome here.” The protesters signs read “Make America Humane Again” and “Respect and Dignity for All.”

“I spoke with someone a few weeks ago,” said Cole “that mentioned how the privileged liberals who had previously ignored all of the oppression under Obama’s administration…are finally starting to come around because now it affects them.”

While clearly not a fan of the president, Cole holds a more nuanced position towards politicians in general. For Cole, the protests weren’t specifically about President Trump, but about larger issues.

“They [liberals] are afraid, but those of us who are working class, who are oppressed no matter who the president is, we’re past the point of being scared,” said Cole. “We’re used to it.”

One of those who attended the airport protest knows very well the plight of immigrants, especially those under detention. Grace McCaffery is businessperson and community activist within Pensacola’s growing Latino community. After the election, McCaffery organized a forum to discuss the rapid rise of hate crimes against immigrants.

A decade before, McCaffery helped organize one of the largest protests in Pensacola memory to support the relatively new Latino immigrant community, many of whom first arrived to rebuild the city in the days following Hurricane Ivan.

As the national call for a “Day Without Immigrants” strike carried over to Spanish language media, similar to the calls a decade earlier, many turned to McCaffery for help.

“People from our Latino immigrant community wanted to do something since many were planning on participating in the ‘Day Without Immigrants’,” said McCaffery. Publisher of the regional Latino newspaper La Costa Latina, McCaffery said many immigrants pledged to close their businesses, stay home from work, and not send their children to school. The idea was that this boycott would send a message about the role of immigrants in American communities.

“While the national boycott called for immigrants to stay home, they [Pensacola’s Latino immigrant community] wanted to demonstrate their activism publicly,” said McCaffery. “So they asked me to organize it.”

The purpose of the rally was to show immigrants “play a vital role in our communities and our economy and deserve to be respected,” said McCaffery. Organizers also wanted to bring attention to Central American refugees, currently being held in U.S. detention facilities, but cannot return to their homes for fear of violence.

“They deserve to be free,” said McCaffery.

Since President Trump’s first political speech of the 2016 campaign, Mexico and Mexicans have been a frequent target of his rhetoric. Often the negative information spread about Mexican immigrants, especially the undocumented, is based on wild generalizations and falsehoods.

Participants in the Day without Immigrants rally held signs in English and Spanish, carried Mexican and American flags, and prayed in English and in Spanish.

“Many people, even those people who support immigrants, lack education about the plight, process, and people of undocumented immigrant communities,” said McCaffery. The purpose of the rally was to demonstrate the strength and determination of Pensacola’s Latino immigrant community. Although far from a scientific study, most passers-by offered positive reinforcement with thumbs up and honks of support.

“This invasion was happening only a few hours away”

As news of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests traveled around the globe, several local organizers set up vigils and protests. Under the Obama administration, the protests appeared to pay off, and the project temporarily halted.

However, one of the first executive orders signed by President Trump was to remove barriers to the pipeline allowing for its speedy completion. Within days, national protests resumed, including Pensacola.

Another similar pipeline issue, which garnered less news coverage, is taking place closer to home. In response, several locals have taken the Florida version of DAPL—the Sabal Trail pipeline project—as their cause.

On Jan. 15, Frances Dunham and her husband Allan Peterson traveled to Suwanee Springs, Florida, near Live Oak to join a mass civil disobedience against the Sabal Trail pipeline project. The Sabal Pipeline is a 515-mile project that would move through Georgia, Alabama, and Florida carrying natural gas under the Suwanee River.

As the water-protectors of the Standing Rock Sioux fought against the Dakota Access Pipeline, the Sabal Trail water-protectors carry a similar fight in Florida.

Dunham and Peterson decided to travel to the encampment near Live Oak after watching the news about the Dakota Access Pipeline coming from Standing Rock.

“It was something we could do,” Peterson said about their rationale for traveling for the protest. “DAPL was too far away, and this invasion was happening only a few hours away.”

For this particular demonstration, Dunham and Peterson joined activists from the Seminole and Miccosukee tribes, Black Lives Matter, Veterans for Peace, and many others.

Peterson described the protest as large, many people carrying banners, with Native Americans chanting and giving speeches. He also described a police presence as an “unbelievable force, lining both sides of the entrance to the drill site.”

Despite the tension, Peterson described the mood of the water-protectors as very positive.

“There was a sense of optimism and solidarity in a righteous cause,” said Peterson. “Many of the younger people had been camped out for days in preparation. There was also anxiety in the face of such an overwhelming trooper presence.”

Approximately a thousand people joined the Sabal Trail water-protectors with several arrests for practicing non-violent civil disobedience against the pipeline project.

Dunham went to show support for the water protectors, as well as to show her general opposition to pipelines, “especially under rivers.”

A long-time environmental activist in Escambia County, Frances Dunham spent considerable time fighting companies and the government to protect the health of the residents of Escambia County going back decades.

“We Americans tend to be easily distracted and manipulated,” said Dunham, “but lately I’m seeing a great deal of promise in the strengthening unity and mutual support between disparate groups and causes.”

“I love to see examples like Black Lives Matter activists and veterans with the hundreds of tribes at Standing Rock,” said Dunham.

“If the people lead, the leaders will follow.”

“A display of our struggle”

Since abolitionists wrote poems about the horrors of the slave trade, poetry and resistance movements went hand-in-hand.

Hailey Morrissette, the community service director for Black Women’s Empowerment, began organizing Womanhood in Lavender was “a display of our struggle and the layers of our humanity to be celebrated.”

Morrissette described Black women as being “flattened into a monolith.” Morrissette wanted to change that singular vision of Black women through an expression of the arts.

Held at one of Pensacola’s newest venues, Chizuko, in the historic Belmont-Devilliers district, Womanhood in Lavender hoped to encourage and support Black women in the community while showcasing many talented poets and singers. It was part of a larger weekend of events called FemFest Pensacola.

Though Morrissette’s event was cultural, as the 1970s feminist mantra states: the personal is political.

“All of the organizing I have been doing before Womanhood in Lavender,” said Morrissette, “led up to being able to empower and celebrate black women that have been supporting and encouraging and doing this work with me.”

Due in part to the election and the new-found interest in feminism, as well as the intersections between marginalized groups, Morrissette sees growing interest in “the plight of black womanhood.” On the other hand, she still sees “a great bit of silencing and ‘whitesplaining’ happening, much like before the election.”

Yet Womanhood in Lavender aimed to bring several worlds together “to discuss the complexities of life as a Black woman,” said Morrissette.

“This celebration was also a time for learning and love, and we were able to raise $300 that went towards the Rape Crisis Center while doing it,” said Morrissette. “The moment has been continuous and has opened the door for more platforms to shout the message of revolutionary love and education.”

Gaetz Town Hall

In the November election, Matt Gaetz easily beat his Democratic opponent by a wide margin. Representing most of the Florida Panhandle in the U.S. Congress, Gaetz replaced Jeff Miller and joined a conservative trend for this area in congressional representation going back at least two decades.

As the first congressional recess was known for some time, his plan to hold a town hall meeting on Friday, Feb. 24 in conservative Santa Rosa County was probably the last place someone might see an eruption of anger at the freshman member of Congress. After all, he won by over 60 percent of the vote, was only in office for a few weeks, and he was in friendly territory.

But weeks prior, organizers across the country saw the congressional town hall meetings schedule during the recess as prime opportunity to bring their grievances directly to their representatives. Northwest Florida was no exception.

A group of former congressional aides and Washington insiders created a training manual, so to speak, which used their experiences in the capitol during the rise of the Tea Party to let activists know what worked in that approach. The intent was to use the same tactics but come from the other side aisle. The group was named Indivisible.

As word of Indivisible chapters springing up across the country became national news, locals downloaded their book, met, and strategized. As with many other activist organizations in Pensacola, there was strong cross-pollination between various groups. Panhandle Progressives, Escambia County Democratic Women’s Club, StrongerTogether, Organizing for Action—to name a few—strategized through meetings and conference calls. What happened was simple: they organized.

Congressperson Gaetz further stoked emotions through his call to abolish the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This call, in particular, seemed to draw the greatest ire from those in his district concerned about the environment, especially following the BP Oil Spill and in light of numerous federal superfund sites throughout the area. To many, the freshman congressperson seemed out of touch.

As news of protests spread, so-called militia members from Santa Rosa County and Bikers for Trump taunted organizers online. Gaetz’s social media friendship with militia members, and his courting of armed supporters, drew concern among many and made national news.

If the threat of armed supporters kept people from attending, others apparently came out in spite of the threat. Hundreds of protesters greeted Gaetz throughout the day, with the most vocal appearing at his official town hall meeting at Oops Bowling Alley in Pace.

From the second he walked in the room to the moment he left, citizens from all walks of life—veterans, doctors, professors, fellow Republicans—spoke to issues ranging from the Affordable Care Act, the EPA, the Russians, and President Trump’s taxes.

Few obvious supporters, at least in the Oops town hall meeting, participated.

Bushnell of StrongerTogether said, “My biggest takeaway from the Gaetz town hall was that he doesn’t have as many actual supporters as he thinks.” She later said his proposed policies, like the abolition of the EPA and Department of Education, appeared to have little support.

“We all know that you only need a pulse to be elected as a Republican in this district, but that doesn’t mean people actually support him,” said Bushnell. Election results may challenge Bushnell’s assertion, but the town hall at Oops Alley demonstrated Northwest Florida’s progressive community was alive and well.

For many, the question is about political identity in what they see as troubling times.

Smith described being a “blue dot in a red district” [as] a double-edged sword.” The feelings of isolation as an “ideological minority can be disempowering, [but] events like our local Women’s March and the increasingly vocal engagement with the Gaetz Town Hall and local politics have helped me to recognize what a deeply important role grassroots activism plays in more divided regions of the South.”

“I talked to so many people at the Women’s March and the Gaetz town hall this week who tell me they had never been involved in anything political before,” said Smith, “but they felt they couldn’t stay home anymore.”

Others organized for more personal reasons. Morrissette described her reasons for holding events and speaking are for “my children, my community, and my own life.” She continued, “It seems selfish, but I want to be able to experience the metaphorical ‘Promise Land.’

“I am raising two black boys who I want to live as free as they can,” she said, “and most days just seeing people smiling and surviving while knowing what they go through day to day, it makes me want to make the world better for them. It makes me want to make the world better for them.”

After the Gaetz Town Hall event, the energy among the progressives was palpable.

“I’m so proud of what this community has accomplished in the first month since the inauguration,” said Bushnell.

“I see these direct actions continuing in the form of marches and protest, and also less visible but equally important actions like calling and writing our representatives. Organizations like StrongerTogether and OFA and Indivisible and STRIVE will continue to plan events proactively which show progressive values are still alive and well in Northwest Florida and benefit everyone,” said Bushnell.

No signs of stopping

Since the Gaetz town hall, at least two more protests took place.

Panhandle Progressives organized a rally on the corner of Ninth and Bayou to stop the repeal of the ACA, which drew two dozen people on a Saturday afternoon.

The following day, STRIVE organized the Rally for Transgender Students on Sunday, Feb. 26 to stand against the Trump administration’s order to allow transgender bathroom policies in public schools to be decided on a state-by-state basis. According to STRIVE’s Facebook page, “As trans people, we say no to a transphobic government that has consistently kept us repressed, since even before Trump, but now more than ever, we must fight back against this.”

Two dozen people joined STRIVE for the protest, pulled together on short notice. As members of STRIVE stood around the bust of Martin Luther King and gave speeches about equality and the rights of oppressed peoples, they stood in the same place where dozens spoke against the attacks on Native American rights a few weeks prior. Shortly before that, Food Not Bombs gave food to the homeless, and the Episcopal Peace Fellowship held a vigil against the death penalty.

If the last month was any indication of what to expect from Pensacola’s progressive community, the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. is going to see a lot more action in the coming weeks, months, maybe even years.