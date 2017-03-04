The Fairest of Them All

By Jennifer Leigh

Everyone remembers being charmed by Audrey Hepburn the first time they saw the film, “My Fair Lady.”

Now, the timeless musical will be performed on the Pensacola Little Theatre stage.

“Carla (Rhodes) and I have always wanted to bring the story to life in a way that will thoroughly entertain our audiences and also be a positive and uplifting experience for our cast and crew as well,” said Julie Smith, who is co-directing the production with Rhodes.

“When we first met and talked about our ideas and vision, it was very important to us to stay as true as possible to the original. After all, this is a classic with many highly recognizable characters, scenes and songs.”

Indeed, “My Fair Lady” was a hit from its first Broadway production in 1956 when Julie Andrews played the lead role of the Cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle. It’s a beloved piece that stands the test of time, said Rhodes.

“I think the play it was based on (‘Pygmalion’) is a pretty universal theme—how can you change who you are to get more out of life?” Rhodes explained. “But I think ‘My Fair Lady’ is remembered not just for the storyline, but for the amazing music. The songs are catchy and fun as well as touching and beautiful.”

As the musical director, Ginger Caro works with the cast on their musical numbers such as “Get Me to the Church on Time,” and “Wouldn’t it be Loverly,’” two of which she counts as her favorites in the show.

“‘Get Me to The Church on Time’ is upbeat and involves many cast members,” she said. “Michael Dennis is one of the best choreographers in Pensacola, and this song has a wonderful dance routine. In truth, I love all the dance numbers. The ensemble singing and dance routines are so strong; I love watching them as I conduct. It puts a huge smile on my face.”

Caro says “My Fair Lady” is “truly the standard of old-style musicals.” She credits that to Alan Jay Lerner, who wrote the book and lyrics and Frederick Loewe, who wrote the music for the original 1956 production.

“They are one of the best examples of the inter-relationship between composer and lyricist,” she said. “For instance, the songs that were written for Henry Higgins were specifically written with the idea that his character would be more of an actor, rather than a singer. Another example is the variety that happens when you have two classes of people. This appeals to many types of audiences. There are upper-crust waltzes with the ‘proper’ accent, an English music hall Cockney drinking type song, as well as Eliza’s songs that show her emotional attitude.”

Another highlight of the show is the costumes by Sue-Sue Sherrill, said Caro.

“Cockneys in greens, browns and plum, the Ascot Races where everyone is in elegant whites, grays, and black. Then gorgeous gowns and colorful large brimmed ladies hats for another scene,” she said. “The attention to detail is stunning.”

When it comes to casting a well-known and well-loved show, it can be a challenge to not only fit the right fit but multi-talented actors who can sing and dance. For “My Fair Lady,” they also have to handle British accents, said Rhodes.

“We needed them to be able to carry two very iconic roles and be believable,” she said. “We were very lucky to have Mario Cieri and Michaela Jacobs audition and fit perfectly into those roles.”

Cieri will play Henry Higgins, the professor of phonetics, who gives speech lessons to the Cockney-accented Eliza Doolittle in hopes of turning her into a lady. Michaela Jacobs will follow in the footsteps of Julie Andrews and Audrey Hepburn.

However, the first time Jacobs watched “My Fair Lady,” as a 12-year-old girl she wasn’t a fan, she said citing the ambiguous ending. That, of course, has changed, which is why she auditioned for the part.

“Oh, what fun Eliza is to play and truly become every night,” Jacobs said. “She is a free-spirit with such a pure heart. Her sense of humor and boisterous nature is so much fun to capture. Eliza’s newfound sense of confidence (in Act II) is incredibly liberating to her as a character and exhilarating to me as an actress to portray.”

While Hepburn is an inspiration for Jacobs in more than one way—she said the actress has been a “muse” of hers for years—her portrayal of Eliza is as much her own.

“I would like to think that my rendition will be unique to my performance in order to authentically deliver to our audiences when we open,” she said. “I have found inspiration from both Julie Andrews’ stage rendition and Audrey Hepburn’s film adaptation, but have primarily drawn upon my own life experiences and study of Eliza to make my character lovable and my performance memorable.”

Many fans of “My Fair Lady” will likely be in the audience on opening night, but that doesn’t add pressure to the cast and crew who have been rehearsing since January 4. In fact, Caro said, “just excitement and anticipation.”

“Really, a lot of hard work goes into any live theater production,” said Smith. “A musical is like a quilt…so many pieces and parts that get sewn together to make one big beautiful piece of art. And I think we have made a good one.”

MY FAIR LADY

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 3-4, 9-11, 17-18 and 3 p.m. March 5, 12 and 19

WHERE: Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COST: $12-$30

DETAILS: pensacolalittletheatre.com