Local Film, Local Cinema

By C.S. Satterwhite

For two days only, Treehouse Cinema will host Steven McMillan’s latest feature-length film “Overdrive/Minorparadox” which stars a cast of local actors and was shot mostly in Pensacola.

Produced by Swindle Films, “Overdrive/Minorparadox” is about Henry Sellers, a slightly uncomfortable man who works for a secret government agency whose mission is to keep tabs on inventors and, on occasion, confiscate various machines. Through his work for the government, Sellers comes across a time machine and uses it to travel back through various parts of his life.

Shot in black and white with a cast of familiar faces—especially for those who frequent Treehouse Cinema—McMillan’s film showcases local talent in a film exploring shady government agencies, technology, and our deepest memories.

Shot over the past year, McMillan’s film uses light and striking imagery, along with a haunting soundtrack provided by Nail Club to fill the background with as much silence as to create an atmosphere of suspense from the film’s opening shots to its sudden close.

Technology has recently placed the basic tools of the filmmaking trade into the average person’s hands, but there still remains a mysterious aspect to the art. For McMillan, filmmaking is as much about the art as it is about demystification.

“There is still some sort of mystery to making a movie, and this bothers me,” said the filmmaker. McMillan plays in various punk bands and compares the DIY ethos of punk to film. “It’s no more difficult to make a movie than to write some songs, get a band together, and go on tour,” said McMillan.

“I don’t mean to say those things are easy or easy to do well, but it’s no more difficult than making a movie,” he said. “Depending on what kind of movie one is making, it’s more difficult to start a band.”

“For punks,” said McMillan, “we have been making music for ourselves, books for ourselves, and radio for ourselves, but movies are still a little untouchable and I’d like to see this changed.”

Although the film is not directly about punk, McMillan described his work as coming from punk culture. For those familiar with ‘80s punk film, “Overdrive/Minorparadox” will feel familiar.

McMillan’s bandmate Sara Taylor plays a minor role in the beginning of the film but contributes a musical score which lends to the film’s heavy and brooding tone.

“This is actually my third film with Steve,” Taylor said.

She plays keyboard in the local band Nail Club with McMillan.

“My input is that I will always create,” said Taylor. “I am influenced by others only in the same mind frames and time signatures… Steve sees something that I can’t necessarily see, and his vision is nuclear.”

Because of Taylor’s contributions, the film is as much a visual experience as an auditory venture.

“Getting to help with the soundtrack was a relief,” said Taylor. “I hope I accomplished the goal of setting a mood of the soundtrack.”

The mood of the film is dark, despite bright natural lighting. The heavy electronic pulse, coupled with the humming vibrations and long silences, move into the brain as the main character explores his past through the stolen machine.

McMillan lists filmmakers Jean-Luc Godard, John Sturges, and Rod Serling as his influences, all of which are clear from the beginning to the end of his artistic endeavor.

As an artist, McMillan’s choice to premier his film at Treehouse Cinema was obvious for a number of reasons.

“Treehouse has been really great during this whole process,” said McMillan. “From when we were working on breaking the story in the office to when we were rehearsing in the lobby… Now we’re showing it there.”

While McMillan uses punk and art cinema to explain the genesis of the film, the independent Gulf Breeze theater itself is also in the background, figuratively and literally at times.

“In a lot of ways this movie, for me, embodies the idea of Treehouse which sometimes feels like us against the world.”

McMillan worked at Treehouse Cinema for several years and has a keen appreciation for the role independent theaters play in the world of movies. Not only did the staff help write the screenplay, but several workers are featured prominently in the movie, including the main character Henry Sellers, played by Tom Nolan.

“Treehouse is also the [only] cinema in town to show this kind of movie,” said McMillan. “These movies are never the ones that get the butts in the seats, but it’s enough to have them there and to have that option. That option is important whether it’s Open Books or Treehouse or what Sluggos used to be.”

“Overdrive//Minorparadox”

WHAT: A movie by local filmmaker Steven McMillan

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4

WHERE: Treehouse Cinema, 1175 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.

COST: Free, but donations will be accepted

DETAILS: facebook.com/treehousecinema