Calendar 3/2/17

THURSDAY 3.2

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

LA LECHE LEAGUE 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

AUSTRIAN WINE DINNER 6 p.m. $85 person. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. unionfl.com

LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. $10. dancecraftfl.com

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 7 p.m. $21-$100. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

ATTILA 7 p.m. $18-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

UWF SINGERS AND CHAMBER CHOIR SHOWCASE CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, but tickets required. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

2017 DANCE PENSACOLA 9 p.m. Dance competition. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 3.3

NATURAL REMEDIES FOR YOUR GARDEN 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VINYASA YOGA FLOW 6-7p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HANDS-ON DINNER CLASS: PESCATARIAN PAD THAI 6:30-8:30 p.m. $50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in unique group classes that keeps partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

TRIBAL SEEDS 7 p.m. $15-$18. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

ICE FLYERS VS. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

MY FAIR LADY 7:30 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SATURDAY 3.4

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

29TH ANNUAL LUMBERJACK FESTIVAL 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Pensacola State College, Milton Campus, 5988 Highway 90. pensacolastate.edu

CLEAN UP WITH OCEAN HOUR 8:45 a.m. Naval Live Oaks Headquarters is on Highway 98 about two miles east of Gulf Breeze on the right. For more information, contact oceanhourfl@gmail.com.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. “Eat with the Seasons.” Palafox Market. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

DEBBY’S KITCHEN: CHICKEN DIVAN 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ADOPTIONS ON THE SQUARE 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Cordova Square, 4400 Bayou Blvd.

FOOD TRUCK RALLY 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds benefit American Cancer Society of Pensacola. Plaza De Luna, S. Palafox.

SEVILLE QUARTER GUMBO YA YA COOK-OFF 4 p.m. $10. Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

ICE FLYERS VS. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS: MAHLER SYMPHONY NO. 3 7:30 p.m. $22 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

MY FAIR LADY 7:30 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. $12-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.co

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

IMPROVABLE CAUSE 10:30 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SUNDAY 3.5

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

KRAV MAGA 10-11:30 a.m. Temple Beth El, 800 N. Palafox

PUBLIC ICE SKATING 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

MY FAIR LADY 3 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

WINE AND SWINE 4-7 p.m. $50-$60. BBQ and wine pairing. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. unionfl.com

NAUGHTY PROFESSOR 7 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 3.6

SEED TO TABLE COOKING 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Free pasta and drink specials after the run at Fast Eddie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CCFA 6:30-7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

DAVID ALLAN COE 7 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from a professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

NORAH JONES 8 p.m. $71 all seats. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

TUESDAY 3.7

COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GULF BREEZE ARTS INC. MEETING 6 p.m. Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Dr.

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123 dancecraftfl.com

LIL DEBBIE 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION /PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 North Spring St.

WEDNESDAY 3.8

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $10. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. impact100pensacola.org

RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

MEET THE CAST OF DEAD MAN WALKING 6:30 p.m. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AMOS LEE 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PANHANDLE FOLK MUSIC CLUB 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. panhandlefolk.org

ART AND SCIENCE: TRANSDISCIPLINARY COLLABORATION 5 p.m. Friday, March 3. Lecture from Elizabeth Demaray. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. uwf.edu

CLAY ON THE COAST WITH BILL VAN GILDER March 3-5. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

Current Exhibits

VISIONARY CONTINUATION On view through March 11. Work from First City Art Center artists and guest artist Patricia O’Neal. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard. firstcityart.org

ADORN On view through Feb. 25. Jewelry from local artists. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

WARREN THOMPSON: MOONPIES On view through March 18. Black and white photographs by Florida-native artist Warren Thompson. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

MODERN MASTERS On view through May 6. Styles and techniques of the first hundred years of twentieth-century art. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Call to Artists

The 63rd Annual Member’s Exhibition

The 63rd annual Members’ Juried Exhibition is an opportunity for artist members, at all levels of expertise, to submit their artwork for display at the Pensacola Museum of Art. All current Museum members may enter up to three pieces of original artwork for juror consideration — only one work by each artist will have the potential of being selected. Award winners will be eligible for cash prizes. All submissions must be complete and received by Sunday, March 5 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

Water Water Everywhere at Artel

The latest exhibit at Artel Gallery will be about water. Water is the essences of life. When exploring planetary life we look for water. The human body is more than 60 percent water. Blood is 92 percent water, the brain and muscles are 75 percent water, and bones are about 22 percent water. So, have a drink of water and liquefy your visions for this show. Artists may submit up to three works of all media. Works must have been made within the last two years. Entry fee is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Drop off work March 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and March 5 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, artelgallery.org

Grant opportunity for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and Artel Gallery are teaming up again this year to find our next Emerging Artists. This grant opportunity is available to up and coming artists. Two grant recipients will receive support from a mentor, a shared booth during the festival and great exposure. Visit artelgallery.org or ggaf.org to download the application and go for it! Deadline to submit the application is April 30, 2017. Email hatchingartists@gmail.com for more details.

JazzFest looking for arts and crafts vendors

Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts vendors to submit applications for the 2017 JazzFest taking place April 1 through April 2 at Seville Square in historic downtown Pensacola. Only arts and crafts vendors will be accepted. All entries are $150, for a 10′-by-10′ canopy or smaller. Deadline for entries is March 15. For more information and to download application forms, call 433-8382, or visit jazzpensacola.com.

Workshops & Classes

DRAWING 101This class is an introductory course to drawing from observation. Students will learn to accurately and realistically draw objects and people from life. Over the course of the six-week class students will learn vocabulary, techniques, and skills based on the academic art tradition. Ages 16-plus. Tuition is $175 for members and $200 for non-members. Class dates are February 20-27, Mondays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

OIL PAINTING 101 Oil Painting 101 is a great course for beginners as well as intermediate students. Students will learn to use oil paints to accurately and realistically portray objects and people from life. Over the course of the six-week class students will learn vocabulary, techniques, and skills based on the academic art tradition. Ages 16-plus. Tuition is $175 for members and $200 for non-members. Class dates are February 23 through March 30, Thursdays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m.; Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Thursdays from 6-9 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com

LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG BINGO 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Emerald City’s The Other Side, 406 E. Wright St. emeraldcitypensacola.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 3.2

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

TIM SPENCER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

THE NACE BROTHERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

PAXTON NORRIS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 3.3

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

DEW PENDLETON BAND7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

PAXTON NORRIS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DJ MR LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 3.4

REGGIE STEWART 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TBA 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PLATINUM PREMIER 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

JEFF JENSEN 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 9 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 3.5

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

ANTHONY MICHAEL 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

ANTHONY GOMES 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT & WILDROOTS 4 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

TBA 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TITANIUM BLUE p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TBA 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 3.6

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT & WILDROOTS 4 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

RICHARD MADDEN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 3.7

MARVIN MADDEN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BISCUITS MILLER & THE MIX 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 3.8

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

BISCUITS MILLER & THE MIX 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

MIKE MAGAZINNE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

HOLLY SHELTON AND THE J’S 7-10 p.m. The New Malibu, 1000 Gulf Beach Highway.

JOHN HART & CO 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TBA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com