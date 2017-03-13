Reminder—Hangout Fest 2017 Giveaway

If you’re anything like us, you’re already counting down the days until May 19—aka the first day of Hangout Fest 2017.

Headliners for this year’s fest include Mumford & Sons, Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean and Chance The Rapper. They’ve also got Major Lazer, Weezer, MGMT, Mac DeMarco and about 65 more acts we’re dying to check out.

As if that badass line-up alone wasn’t enough to get you packing up and heading to the beach, Inweekly has partnered with Hangout Fest to give away a pair of general admission, three-day passes to the festival.

All you have to do to win is tell us your name, email and who you’d bring with you to the beach. Super easy, right?

You can enter the contest here: jotform.com/70584238491967

*Please note: Each email address entered will only be counted once. Winners must provide their own hotel and travel arrangements. Contest ends March 31.