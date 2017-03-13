Winners & Losers 3/9/17

The Winners & Losers division is still recovering from Mardi Gras and turned in this all-winners version of their column before its week-long recovery.

Daniel Durkin

The assistant professor in the University of West Florida Department of Social Work was recently named the Alzheimer’s Association Ambassador for the Florida Panhandle and selected to the Board of Directors for Covenant Alzheimer’s Care. The Alzheimer’s Ambassador Program is designed to enhance the Alzheimer’s Association’s federal government relations efforts through personal contact between targeted members of Congress and constituents to hold them accountable to their commitment to fighting Alzheimer’s.

PHS International Baccalaureate Program

The IB program at Pensacola High School has a dozen National Merit Finalists: Carla Dias, Nada Eldawy, Sarah Escobedo, Madeline Hawkins, Allen Litvak, Audrey Mahon, Cody Wolfe, Katherine McCall, Lisa Liebens, Anna Neville, Madison Michles and Kelly Wu. Eight other PHS students earned National Merit Commended Scholar status based on their results on the Preliminary SAT in their junior year.

Idgroup

The local organization development and branding firm took home two coveted Best of Show awards at the American Advertising Federation local ADDY Awards competition. In addition to the Best of Show awards for work on Acumen Medical Imaging & Interventional and Inspira Health, the firm received a Judge’s Award, 15 gold awards, and seven silver awards, for a total of 25 awards.

Woerner Landscaping and Pet Supply

The company hosted a special promotion that donated a small bag of dog food for every bag purchased from Feb. 6-11. The goal was to donate 1,200 pounds of dog food. The promotion was so successful that Woerner ended up donating over 3,098 pounds.

A Day Without a Woman

Grassroots feminist organizers across the globe held a one-day strike for women. on Wednesday, March 8. The day was also International Women’s Day. Women participated in 35 countries, including Argentina, Poland, South Korea, Russia, Ireland, Israel, Italy and the United States. In North Carolina, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City school district closed to accommodate its teachers who joined the protest.

Kilton Kingsman & Charles Gould

The two Angel Flight Southeast pilots will be honored as “Pilot of the Year” Honorees for the Florida Panhandle Region in April. Angel Flight Southeast, Inc. is a non-profit volunteer pilot organization that provides free air transportation throughout Florida by private aircraft to distant medical facilities when commercial air service is not available, impractical or simply not affordable. Kingsman, who has been flying with Angel Flight Southeast since 2014, has a Cessna and is based out of Ferguson Airport.