Outtakes—Preparing for BRAC

Congressman Matt Gaetz expects to see the Base Closure and Realignment Commission (BRAC) soon, something we have avoided for the past dozen years.

The BRAC process looks for efficiencies in the Defense Department by realigning military commands and closing military installations deemed to be no longer necessary. More than 350 installations have been closed in five BRAC rounds: 1988, 1991, 1993, 1995, and 2005.

BRAC hasn’t been kind to Pensacola.

In 2005, Pensacola Naval Air Station lost the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) and its 300 employees to DFAS sites in Ohio and Indiana. Under the same realignment plan, our community also lost Officer Candidate School that merged with another officers’ school in Newport, R.I.

The 1993 BRAC plan closed the Naval Aviation Depot at NAS Pensacola, costing the area 2,600 civilian jobs.

On Monday, Mar. 6, on “Pensacola Speaks,” Rep. Gaetz said local leaders need to prepare for the next BRAC.

“Just weeks ago, in front of the Armed Services Committee, the Vice Chiefs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff all testified that the military wants a BRAC,” he said. “You know, we can either wring our hands about that and get nervous or we can get prepared.”

Gaetz had met earlier in the day with Pensacola business leaders to elicit advice and input about what are some of the defense priorities that “not only ensure that we’ve got a well-equipped fighting force, but that also have spillover economic benefits for the Pensacola community.”

The key will be to find commands and functions that our military bases and community perform well. Gaetz believes he knows what that should be.

He said, “My hope is that if there is a BRAC as an opportunity to find all of the naval cyber mission that is occurring around the country and attract as much of that mission as possible to Corry Station where we’ve got some great cyber warriors right now innovating and plowing ahead in really what is the new frontier of warfare.”

Fortunately, Escambia County has taken steps in that direction. Both the University of West Florida and Pensacola State College have respected programs in cybersecurity. FloridaWest, iTen Wired, and CyberThon have focused on attracting the next generation of cyber warriors.

Gaetz told Inweekly, “I want cyber missions to be housed in Northwest Florida because if we look at the nature of warfare going forward, that’s where the money’s going to be, and I want it right here in our community.”

We agree.