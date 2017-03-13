Local Asks

By Duwayne Escobedo

Northwest Florida voters no longer have experienced lawmakers watching out for them in Tallahassee.

Instead, the Northwest Florida delegation includes three Florida House members, two who are freshmen. In the Senate, both men are serving the chamber for the first time.

The most experienced of the bunch is 39-year-old State Rep. Clay Ingram (R-Pensacola), who has served in the House since 2010. While Doug Broxson is serving his first year in the Florida Senate, he previously served six years in the House.

No longer is former Senate President Don Gaetz in office to ensure this region, long ignored, gets a fair shake.

What are some local leaders asking the Legislature to pass this session, which opened March 7? Read on.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Escambia County, which uses lobbyist Richard Gentry, has several priorities, including:

•Ensure the existing law requiring $1.5 billion of the $2 billion settlement, or 75 percent, of the Triumph Gulf Coast funds from the BP Deep Water Horizon oil spill settlement come to Northwest Florida. The county also wants to ensure that Northwest Floridians make the decisions about how the funds are allowed to be used for economic development, infrastructure, and workforce development projects.

•Create an exit and corridor near Interstate 10 and Beulah. Known as the Muscogee Freight Corridor, it would provide access from U.S. Highway 29 and Becks Lane Road to The Bluffs, a proposed 6,000-acre industrial campus that could eventually include as many as 60 new industrial and manufacturing companies employing about 15,000 people.

District 2 Commissioner and Chairman Doug Underhill said the county is trying to prepare for future growth in the area.

“Traffic numbers now don’t support the need for the interchange,” he said. “If we wait until we need it, that will be too late.”

•Upgrade the Innerarity Island Water System with $1.73 million in funding. It is the largest privately-owned sewer system in the county.

Underhill said the appropriation would be “precedent-setting” because it would allow the county to upgrade other private systems.

“This is a big deal with how we move the county forward,” Underhill said. “It’s a problem we could deal with for the next 10 to 15 years.”

The Board of County Commissioners expressed support for Criminal Justice Reform legislation that would:

•Create a pilot program that would reduce or eliminate the instances in which criminal charges can be brought for driving with a suspended license (DWSL), when the underlying license suspension is tied to non-driving related offenses, such as if someone owes money for child support. The aim is to reduce inmates jailed for the offense.

•Provide for statutory amendments that give more discretion to the judiciary in sentencing non-violent offenders. Sentencing score sheets and any mandatory sentencing guidelines should allow the judge to have broad discretion in determining appropriate sentences for non-violent offenders. Judges’ options should include non-jail sentences.

•Establish alternative sentences for the mentally ill to remove them from county detention. The current system strains county resources for medical, safety, educational and legal needs the mentally ill require. Additional funding and programs would improve service to them.

Other items on the Board’s legislative agenda include:

•Allow local governments to use its Land Development Codes and zoning to control medical marijuana dispensaries.

•Assist the county in funding the cleanup of Bayou Chico to encourage economic development of the water body. The county is also asking for about $20 million to help dredge the industrialized bayou.

•Aid in the payment for Pensacola Beach renourishment and the restoration of dunes at Perdido Key.

GREATER PENSACOLA CHAMBER

Chamber leaders are asking the Legislature to support six initiatives. Two of its requests overlap with the county, including ensuring BP funding remains in Northwest Florida.

It also calls for legislation that reforms the criminal justice system but with one addition. It would provide that juveniles receive citations for non-violent offenses, instead of being arrested. The chamber argues this would save tax dollars and prevent youth from having the stigma of a criminal record.

Other chamber priorities:

•Create legislation that will stabilize workers’ compensation rates that the chamber argues have become a burden on small businesses, prevented them from creating jobs and hurt employees’ wages and benefits. It points to two Florida Supreme Court decisions that have led to a spike in workers’ compensation by an average of 14.5 percent across the state.

•Schedule a Florida Constitution Revision Commission public hearing in Pensacola like it did during the last comprehensive review in 1997.

•Provide tax credits to businesses that hire veterans. The proposed legislation would provide a one-time $3,000 tax credit to each hired veteran and a $5,000 credit for each hired disabled veteran. Tax credits are capped under the program at $25,000 annually. Veterans must be employed for one year before becoming eligible for the tax credits. The bill also requires their salary must be at least 80 percent of the median income for Florida veterans.

•Support Gov. Rick Scott’s plan for $618 million in tax cuts, including the 25 percent cut to taxes on commercial leases that is estimated to save Florida’s businesses $454 million. Other tax cuts included: 1) Exempting nearly a quarter of businesses from paying corporate income taxes; 2) Creating a sales tax-free shopping period for students going back to school; 3) Implementing a disaster preparedness sales tax holiday; 4) Providing military veterans a sales tax-free shopping period; and 5) Eliminating sales tax on college textbooks for one year.

Todd Thomson, Greater Pensacola Chamber vice president of public affairs, said, “These are the pressing issues that the chamber sees as having the biggest impact on Escambia County. We call on the Legislature to adopt our pro-business legislative agenda.”

CITY OF PENSACOLA

Inweekly requested Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward’s 2017 legislative priorities for his lobbyist, The Fiorentino Group, but received no response from the Mayor’s office, despite several phone calls and emails.

The City of Pensacola pays The Fiorentino Group $60,000 annually to provide “state government relations consulting services to promote the interests of the City and to ensure the success of policies beneficial to Pensacola.” The mayor has not given the Pensacola City Council a full report on the lobbyist’s work in 2016 or his expectations for them in 2017.

However, the February “Moment with the Mayor” video records Mayor Hayward saying the city had “great” and “big” meetings with the Northwest Florida delegation and Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran.

“(We talked about) Triumph fund importance and making sure money comes back to Escambia County and Pensacola, Florida,” he said. “This money is going to be transformational for our great city and our county. We just want to stress that and make sure our voice is heard over in Tallahassee.”

The video had 192 views on YouTube as of Monday, March 6.