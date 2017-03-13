Gaetz Offers Political Insights

By Duwayne Escobedo

Don Gaetz promised himself he would take three months off after his 22-year political career, which included serving as the President of the Florida Senate, ended because of term limits.

He already had turned down U.S. Congressman Jeff Miller’s advice to run for the first congressional district. Instead, he spoke to his son about dropping out of the race for the Florida Senate and running for Miller’s seat.

“I never had a passionate desire to be in Washington,” said the 69-year-old Gaetz, who did work there as a youngster for North Dakota’s senior U.S. Senator Milton R. Young. “I was the absolute go-to-fetch-it boy.”

His 34-year-old son Matt, in the end, did decide to run and won 69 percent of the vote in November. He now serves Northwest Florida on Capitol Hill, sleeping on an air mattress in his Washington, D.C. office.

“He’s better, stronger, and a more forceful personality than I am,” Gaetz said proudly of his son.

Today, the elder Gaetz enjoys reading “a large stack” of books, sitting on his porch early in the morning listening to the Gulf of Mexico, doing remodeling projects with his wife Vicki, watching sunsets with her, being a good father to his children, Matt and 31-year-old daughter Erin, and running his Pensacola senior healthcare company, TLC Caregivers.

“That will be enough for me in my declining years,” said Gaetz, who served in the Senate from 2006 to 2016.

While he insisted he is out of the political business, the savvy Gaetz still stays updated on the pulse of state government. He said his friends, Gov. Rick Scott, Senate President Joe Negron and House Speaker Richard Corcoran, all entered the Legislative session, which began Mar. 7, with their own agendas. Gaetz said he and former House Speaker Will Weatherford went into sessions on the same page when he served as Senate president from 2012-2014.

“You have an odd chemistry right now,” Gaetz said. “The Senate president and House speaker are at odds and don’t speak to each other. The governor is at odds with one or the other. It’s a three-part harmony that at the moment is discordant.”

One reason for the differences, according to Gaetz, is that Scott has his eye on a U.S. Senate seat and Corcoran would like to become the next governor. Negron has not made his future political aspirations known.

“They’re all looking beyond what they’re doing until the next election,” he said. “There will be a lot of disagreements.”

Although Gaetz pushed through ethics legislation that prevents former members of the Legislature from lobbying their past colleagues, he said he hopes that 75 percent, or $1.5 billion of the $2 billion oil spill settlement from BP for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, remains headed to Northwest Florida like he tried to ensure.

Gaetz said Northwest Floridians should worry about receiving the BP money because Corcoran is against “corporate welfare,” while Gov. Scott believes “writing checks to businesses is exactly what a governor should do.”

Plus, he added that there are 161 politicians in the House, Senate, and Governor’s office and you are “going to have some grabby hands.”

“I believe in the end (Corcoran and Negron) will keep their promises,” Gaetz said.

Another major Gaetz concern? The $600 million set aside for the rebuilding of the 57-year-old Pensacola Bay Bridge. The new six-lane bridge connecting Pensacola and Gulf Breeze is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

“We have to make sure that bridge is built,” Gaetz said. “I won’t breathe a sigh of relief until that first car crosses the new bridge.”

Gaetz, the former Senate Education Committee chairman and Okaloosa County Superintendent and school board member, said Gov. Scott lobbied him to raise the “Required Local Effort” during his last two years in the Florida Senate.

The property tax is set by the Legislature to fund the state portion of education funding. The tax is based on estimates of what must be generated from each of Florida’s 67 school districts. Gaetz said about $455 million more would be generated for Florida to use for its education priorities because of the increase in land values.

“I would not raise taxes (on property owners),” Gaetz said. “It never made it out of my committee. The governor might come back and say, ‘Hey, Gaetz is gone. There’s nobody here to stop me.’”

Negron, a Stuart, Fla., Republican, did select Gaetz as one of nine of that legislative body’s appointees to the Florida Constitution Revision Commission.

Every 20 years, Florida forms a 37-member commission to go through the state constitution and make changes that Florida voters then must vote to approve in the 2018 election. The commission spends a year conducting public hearings across the state before submitting them to voters. The Governor appoints 15, including the chairman, the House Speaker and Senate President each appoint nine, the Supreme Court Chief Justice appoints three members, and the Florida Attorney General is an automatic member.

The last review occurred in 1997-1998 and voters approved 12 of the commission’s 13 recommendations.

It’s a post that Gaetz takes very seriously. He said his hope is the commission will remain open minded about proposed changes and avoid partisan fights over the Florida Constitution that “reads more like the book of Leviticus.”

“We are dealing with the architecture of the government of Florida in a purple state,” he said. “If we make hard right wing positions, the voters of Florida are not going to accept the changes. I’ve made it clear I have no agenda.”

However, Gaetz reported many Tallahassee politicians support term limits for state Supreme Court justices and want to see the Senate vet the Governor’s appointees to the High Court. Today, the governor can appoint judges with no questions asked. Abortion, guns, and taxes also are being pushed among other issues by those interested in the revision process.

“I’ve already been lobbied on it,” Gaetz said.

This may be his last public service. Gaetz reiterated he has no plans to run for political office again.

“It’s a pleasure to sit in the stands and cheer on the game,” Gaetz said. “For 22 years I was wearing the uniform, rolling around in the mud and the blood. I have no desire to put on the pads and uniform again. But my wife says never say, ‘No.’”

For 20 years, Gaetz has owned property and has run a healthcare company in Pensacola. So…

“I will probably not run for Mayor of Pensacola,” Gaetz said, chuckling.