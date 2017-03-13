The Buzz 3/9/17

Morgan No Mas Last week, a persistent rumor surfaced that Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan intended to run for Pensacola mayor in 2018. Inweekly ran down the gossip and found out a few city voters received a phone call about only three possible mayoral candidates: Mayor Ashton Hayward, Sheriff David Morgan, and Commissioner Grover Robinson.

The Inweekly poll didn’t include Sheriff Morgan and had four other possible candidates: Commissioner Lumon May, Pensacola Council President Brian Spencer, former State Rep. Dee Dee Davis and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson.

Inweekly contacted Sheriff Morgan who said he has no interest in running for the mayor of Pensacola. He will retire from public office when his third term ends in 2020.

Whoever paid for the second poll has yet to release the results.

Protests Healthy On “Pensacola Speaks” last week, Congressman Matt Gaetz talked about the protestors who came to his Open Gaetz Day meetings and why he didn’t cancel the events.

“My motivation is to demonstrate to my colleagues in the Republican Party that we’ve got the best argument,” he said. “We’ve just got to have the courage to go out and make it. We cannot just have a bunker mentality when people who don’t agree with us choose to protest.”

He continued, “Protest is the sign of a healthy democracy. It’s okay. We’ve got to embrace it, and we’ve got to go out there and be with our folks.”

National news networks ran a clip of Gaetz calling for President Donald Trump to release his federal tax returns.

“I got hundreds of questions during Open Gaetz Day, and only one about Donald Trump’s tax returns, so I don’t want to overstate the case,” he said. “Now, if I were Donald Trump, I would release my tax returns.”

He explained his stance. “The primary reason I would do it would be to take this issue out of the arsenal for the mainstream media. Let’s get to the business of healthcare reform, and tax reform, and regulatory reform.”

Gaetz hoped that those who attended his town halls got the message that his desire to abolish the Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to protect the environment.

“I simply don’t think that this $8 billion bureaucracy is effective at actually going and protecting the environment, and that’s not a view that I hold, or that industry holds,” Gaetz said. “That’s a view that is reflected in the government accountability audit and report that suggested that the EPA was showing favoritism in their grants, and all this money that we would hope would go to help the environment actually wasn’t ending up in the environment.”

Pensacola’s Got Talent

Opening Day for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos is Thursday, April 6. The team is looking for local talent to show off their skills on game day through National Anthem performances, main gate entertainment, and in-game stunts.

Pensacola’s Got Talent will be held Saturday, Mar. 18 at Blue Wahoos Stadium from 10a.m.–12 p.m. Interested individuals and groups need to reserve an audition spot by calling 934-8444.

Auditions will be held on the field in front of a panel of judges from WEAR, 97.1 FM The Ticket, Pensacola News Journal and the Blue Wahoos. Contestants will enter through the Regions Club entrance that is right of the main gate on first base side.

City Housing Funding Cut The City of Pensacola has a waiting list of 1,490 people seeking assistance under the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program. According to Housing Administrator Marcie Whitaker, the wait to receive assistance for applicants on the waiting list could be as long as five years.

Whitaker explained the problem in a memo to City Administrator Eric Olson. The Housing Division has reached the utilization goal of 99% in the Section 8 Housing Choice voucher program.

“However, based upon correspondence from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (Department), this funding level is not sustainable,” wrote Whitaker. “The Department is operating under a Continuing Resolution (CR H.R. 2018) until April 28, 2017, and due to the CR the Department is allocating Housing Assistance Payment renewal funding at a 95% proration.”

Because of the reduced funding, the voucher program participation must be reduced by approximately 90 families.

Whitaker wrote, “I plan to meet the renewal funding level through attrition of program participants and by not admitting new families to the program.”

She added, “Based upon the anticipated program funding level and the need to reduce the number of program participants, the Housing Division will be closing the waiting list effective May 1, 2017.”

Trailblazers In honor of Black History Month, the University of West Florida University College, Office of Equity and Diversity and Epps Christian Center partnered to award eight community members who inspire and empower the Pensacola area.

Quint Studer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, won the inaugural Trailblazer Award. Dr. Kim LeDuff, UWF chief diversity officer, associate vice provost and dean of University College, said the committee recognized Studer for his commitment to establishing Pensacola as “America’s first Early Learning City.”

“To give each child the best chance to live a full and healthy life the first three years of their life are most important. Why? Eighty-five percent of a child’s brain is developed during that time,” Studer said. “By creating America’s first Early Learning City, we will treat the cause of poverty, not treat symptoms. By helping every parent learn the skills on building their child’s brain, they will be ready for kindergarten. This means they will most likely graduate from high school. This means better wages, less crime, and less early pregnancies. All children are our children.”

The other winners included entrepreneurs and community advocates Lloyd and Robin Reshard (community service); attorney Fred Gant, Esq. (helping hand); radio broadcaster Robert Hill (community voice); Latino Media Gulf Coast Inc. President Grace Resendez McCaffrey (servant leader); Rev. John Powell (faith and service); and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Pensacola Executive Director Leslie Hunter-Huff (educational leadership).

“The whole idea of the Trailblazer Awards is recognizing and awarding community members who have made a lasting impact on the community,” LeDuff said. “All of the award winners have served segments of our community that often go unnoticed.”

Ethics in Business Nominees The University of West Florida College of Business, in partnership with the Combined Rotary Clubs of Pensacola, is accepting nominations for the 2017 Combined Rotary of Pensacola Ethics in Business Award through Mar. 31.

“We are proud that this will be the 15th year that the Rotary Clubs of Pensacola and the UWF College of Business have recognized Pensacola community leaders who adhere to high ethical standards in their business and professional practices,” said Dr. Ed Ranelli, professor and dean emeritus of the UWF College of Business.

The primary criterion for award nominees is adherence to the high ethical standards of honesty, integrity, and consistency in dealing with employees, contractors and customers, while positively enhancing the economic well-being of the organization’s stakeholders and providing jobs, opportunities and profits. Additional criteria are based on participation in activities that are beneficial to the community beyond the provision of economic benefits and service as a leader or innovator in the firm’s business sector.

This award is given each spring annually to one individual from the small business sector (less than 50 employees) and one individual from the large business sector (50 or more employees). The award recognizes those who exemplify the concept of “service above self” and who work to build a positive sense of worth within both the business community and the broader community as a whole.

Nominations should include a description of the nominee’s ethical activities and address the criteria outlined on the nomination form. Nomination forms may be picked up at any Pensacola-area Rotary Club or downloaded from the UWF College of Business website, uwf.edc/cob.

Downtown Garage Opens in April On “Pensacola Speaks,” Quint Studer said he expects the Southtowne Apartments parking garage to open next month.

“It’s essentially complete,” he said, “On April 17, the Y will be able to start using the parking garage.”

People will notice other changes in the development on the former site of the Pensacola News Journal.

“We’ve put lights that you don’t have to put up, so we have a pretty brightly lit place,” said Studer. “We now have 24/7 security on the site, making sure there’s safety at all times.

The framing of the first-floor apartments on the Tarragona Street side has begun.

“It’s moving, and we’re real excited,” he said. “We spend $650,000 a week on construction.”

Veterans Expo The Veterans Coalition of Northwest Florida is collaborating with a coalition of local veteran service organizations to present the Greater Pensacola Veterans & Family Symposium & Expo, a free day of informational sessions for the benefit of local veterans and their families.

The expo will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on March 25, at the University of West Florida Conference Center. This year’s theme is “Strength through Community.” It is designed to highlight the benefits associated with the veteran connecting with our community.

Provided free of charge for veterans and their families in Northwest Florida, the event offers information designed to foster their ability to find suitable employment, health care, claims processing, emergency funding, housing, legal assistance and other significant benefits and resources. Food and beverage during the event are also provided at no cost to the participants.

Registration is open to all veterans and their families at gpveteranssymposium.eventbrite.com.