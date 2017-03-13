Make It Modern

By Shelby Smithey

Take a trip down ‘Modern Lane’ at the Pensacola Museum of Art. Early Modernists, such as Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, join Surrealists Roberto Matta and Salvador Dali and Pop Artists Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Keith Haring in “Modern Masters: Twentieth Century Prints.”

“The Modern Masters exhibit is a selection of prints from the Reading Public Museum in Pennsylvania that highlights the progression of art through the twentieth century,” said PMA Curatorial Assistant Suzanne Slabaugh. “Walking through this exhibit, one is able to see realistic portraitures side by side with abstracted portraitures. It highlights different artistic movements throughout the twentieth century, from Post-Impressionism to Pop Art.”

Twentieth century art, often referred to as Modern Art, actually began in the late nineteenth century with the movements of Post-Impressionism, Art Nouveau, and Symbolism. Artists began to question the notion of imitating nature and self-consciously emphasized the materials of painting—leaving visible brush strokes, areas of blank canvas and purposefully distorting points of view and perspective—reminding viewers that ultimately, painting can never truly mimic nature. This exhibit presents many of the styles and techniques popularized by the various movements that made up the one hundred years of twentieth century art.

Slabaugh said that well-known works such as Warhol’s “Mao” and Robert Indiana’s iconic “Love” will be on exhibit, as well as lesser-known, yet just as important works, by Roberto Matta, Jim Dine, and Keith Haring.

“Warhol’s ‘Mao’ is on display, although it isn’t quite as popular as ‘Marilyn Monroe.’ Mao was Warhol’s first political print and is commonly reproduced,” Slabaugh said. “Robert Indiana’s ‘Love’ is at the museum as well. This word can be seen in NYC in sculpture form in the iconic stacking of the letters with surrounding bold bright colors.”

Although modern art includes many different important movements, some of the most popular were Surrealism and Pop Art.

“Of course, it is hard to delineate between the most popular movements,” Slabaugh said. “Both Salvador Dali and Andy Warhol were at the front of each movement, respectively.”

Artistic movements of the early 20th century, such as Cubism, Fauvism, and Expressionism, were characterized by a shift of art “needing to look real” to a more imaginative form. By the 1910s, artists achieved pure abstraction, reducing forms to expressive lines or blocks of color. Representational or figurative art was largely abandoned in the 1940s and 1950s, when abstract expressionism and Color Field painting took the lead as the reigning international styles.

“Artists began to question the notion of imitating nature in the late nineteenth century and began to move away from that,” Slabaugh said. “Although there are some early twentieth century pieces in this exhibition that still look ‘real.’ The popularity of photography also enhanced the painter’s perception that it was no longer necessary to capture reality.”

Slabaugh said that one of the more common themes of modern art is the shift from reality into a different form. This was manifested through Surrealism, by creating dreamlike worlds. It was also manifested through Abstraction, where feelings were reduced to expressive lines and colors.

“Every different artistic movement is a reaction to the previous one,” she said.

In place of naturalism, artists emphasized formal elements such as color and line, infusing their works with emotional content and personal vision. Even as cutting edge art moved toward abstraction, many artists adhered to the human figure and representation in their work. Social realism, regionalism, Pop Art, and Photorealism continued to enlist the human form as subject matter.

“The entire purpose of the show is to highlight these movements and show the vast array of artistic styles throughout the 100 years that shaped the 20th century,” Slabaugh said.

MODERN MASTERS

WHAT: An exhibit featuring twentieth century prints

WHEN: On display now-May 6 WHERE: Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St.

COST: $4-$7, free for museum members and children younger than 3

DETAILS: pensacolamuseum.org

Half-Priced Sundays

Your weekend just got artsier. PMA is now open on Sundays and tickets are half price—that means adult admission is just $3.50. Sunday hours are noon until 4 p.m.