Spring Fever

Things to see, hear and do this season (and into the next)

Minus a few random days here and there, we really didn’t have much of a winter this year. But that’s still not going to stop us from getting excited about spring and all that it means on the Gulf Coast—like longer days, crawfish boils and the return of Bands on the Beach.

To help you welcome the upcoming season, we’ve put together the ultimate to-do list so you can get organized and make the most of the months ahead.

•Get Festive

Upcoming music, art and food festivals

Pensacola Film Festival Spring Screen Series

March 10-11, pensacolacinemaart.com

Gulf Breeze Celebrates the Arts

March 11-12, gulfbreezearts.com

Smokin’ in the Square

March 17-18, smokininthesquare.com

Ciclovia—Open Streets Pensacola

March 25, pensacolaopenstreets.com

Bayfront Wine Festival

April 1, bayfrontwinefestival.com

Pensacola JazzFest

April 1-2, jazzpensacola.com

Perdido Key Wine & Art Festival

April 21-23, visitperdido.com

Pensacola Beach Crawfish Festival

April 21-23, facebook.com/bamboo.willies

Pensacola Crawfish Festival

April 28-30, fiestaoffiveflags.org

Hangout Music Festival

May 19-21, hangoutmusicfest.com



•Save The Dates

More annual events to plan your weekends around

McGuire’s Prediction 5K Run

March 11, mcguiresirishpub.com

Go Irish on the Island St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl

March 17, visitpensacolabeach.com

A Bark to Remember

April 1, facebook.com/gulfcoasthealthcare

Blue Wahoos Home Opener

April 6, bluewahoos.com

Record Store Day at Revolver Records

April 22, facebook.com/revolverfl



•Culture Vulture

Must-see cultural events

My Fair Lady

Now-March 19, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Center Stage Gala

March 10, pensacolasymphony.com

Dead Man Walking

March 17 and 19, pensacolaopera.com

Color Me Cabaret Fundraiser

April 1, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Russian Spectacular

April 1, pensacolasymphony.com

Alice in Wonderland

April 7-9, balletpensacola.com

Mamma Mia! (part of the Saenger Theatre’s Broadway in Pensacola series)

April 19, pensacolasaenger.com

Operazzi Ball

April 22, pensacolaopera.com

Charlotte’s Web

April 28-May 7, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Bernstein & Beethoven

April 29, pensacolasymphony.com

Wonder of the World

May 12-20, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Music for Families

May 20, pensacolasymphony.com

•Musical Musts

Concerts you really shouldn’t miss

Luke Bryan

March 17 and 18, amphitheateratthewharf.com

City and Colour

March 22, vinylmusichall.com

Generationals

March 24, vinylmusichall.com

Dinosaur Jr.

March 26, vinylmusichall.com

WHY?

April 7, vinylmusichall.com

Explosions in the Sky

April 8, soulkitchenmobile.com

Spoon

April 27, soulkitchenmobile.com

Blink 182

May 2, pensacolabaycenter.com

Sturgill Simpson

May 6, amphitheateratthewharf.com



•Routine Worthy

Reoccurring events worth making a regular thing

Palafox Market

Every Saturday, palafoxmarket.com

Santa Rosa Farmers Market

Every Saturday, facebook.com/farmersmarketsantarosa

Bands on the Beach

Every Tuesday beginning April 4 and running through Oct. 31, visitpensacolabeach.com

Gallery Night

March 17, April 21, May 19 and June 16, gallerynightpensacola.org

Music Under the Stars Series

March 9 (featuring Roman Street Duo), March 27 (featuring Nikki Talley) and May 12 (featuring Grayson Capps), facebook.com/fromthegroundupgarden

•Take A Tour

Perfect places to play tourist for a day

Historic Pensacola Village

historicpensacola.org

National Naval Aviation Museum

navalaviationmuseum.org

Emerald Coast Tours

emeraldcoasttours.net

Pensacola Lighthouse and Museum

pensacolalighthouse.org

Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier

fishpensacolabeachpier.com

Pensacola MESS Hall

pensacolamesshall.org

Pensacola Museum of Art

pensacolamuseum.org