Pensacola, Florida
Monday March 13th 2017

Spring Fever

Things to see, hear and do this season (and into the next)

Minus a few random days here and there, we really didn’t have much of a winter this year. But that’s still not going to stop us from getting excited about spring and all that it means on the Gulf Coast—like longer days, crawfish boils and the return of Bands on the Beach.

To help you welcome the upcoming season, we’ve put together the ultimate to-do list so you can get organized and make the most of the months ahead.

•Get Festive
Upcoming music, art and food festivals

Pensacola Film Festival Spring Screen Series
March 10-11, pensacolacinemaart.com

Gulf Breeze Celebrates the Arts
March 11-12, gulfbreezearts.com

Smokin’ in the Square
March 17-18, smokininthesquare.com

Ciclovia—Open Streets Pensacola
March 25, pensacolaopenstreets.com

Bayfront Wine Festival
April 1, bayfrontwinefestival.com

Pensacola JazzFest
April 1-2, jazzpensacola.com

Perdido Key Wine & Art Festival
April 21-23, visitperdido.com

Pensacola Beach Crawfish Festival
April 21-23, facebook.com/bamboo.willies

Pensacola Crawfish Festival
April 28-30, fiestaoffiveflags.org

Hangout Music Festival
May 19-21, hangoutmusicfest.com


•Save The Dates
More annual events to plan your weekends around

McGuire’s Prediction 5K Run
March 11, mcguiresirishpub.com

Go Irish on the Island St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl
March 17, visitpensacolabeach.com

A Bark to Remember
April 1, facebook.com/gulfcoasthealthcare

Blue Wahoos Home Opener
April 6, bluewahoos.com

Record Store Day at Revolver Records
April 22, facebook.com/revolverfl


•Culture Vulture
Must-see cultural events

My Fair Lady
Now-March 19, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Center Stage Gala
March 10, pensacolasymphony.com

Dead Man Walking
March 17 and 19, pensacolaopera.com

Color Me Cabaret Fundraiser
April 1, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Russian Spectacular
April 1, pensacolasymphony.com

Alice in Wonderland
April 7-9, balletpensacola.com

Mamma Mia! (part of the Saenger Theatre’s Broadway in Pensacola series)
April 19, pensacolasaenger.com

Operazzi Ball
April 22, pensacolaopera.com

Charlotte’s Web
April 28-May 7, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Bernstein & Beethoven
April 29, pensacolasymphony.com

Wonder of the World
May 12-20, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Music for Families
May 20, pensacolasymphony.com

•Musical Musts
Concerts you really shouldn’t miss

Luke Bryan
March 17 and 18, amphitheateratthewharf.com

City and Colour
March 22, vinylmusichall.com

Generationals
March 24, vinylmusichall.com

Dinosaur Jr.
March 26, vinylmusichall.com

WHY?
April 7, vinylmusichall.com

Explosions in the Sky
April 8, soulkitchenmobile.com

Spoon
April 27, soulkitchenmobile.com

Blink 182
May 2, pensacolabaycenter.com

Sturgill Simpson
May 6, amphitheateratthewharf.com


•Routine Worthy
Reoccurring events worth making a regular thing

Palafox Market
Every Saturday, palafoxmarket.com

Santa Rosa Farmers Market
Every Saturday, facebook.com/farmersmarketsantarosa

Bands on  the Beach
Every Tuesday beginning April 4 and running through Oct. 31, visitpensacolabeach.com

Gallery Night
March 17, April 21, May 19 and June 16, gallerynightpensacola.org

Music Under the Stars Series
March 9 (featuring Roman Street Duo), March 27 (featuring Nikki Talley) and May 12 (featuring Grayson Capps), facebook.com/fromthegroundupgarden

•Take A Tour
Perfect places to play tourist for a day

Historic Pensacola Village
historicpensacola.org

National Naval Aviation Museum
navalaviationmuseum.org

Emerald Coast Tours
emeraldcoasttours.net

Pensacola Lighthouse and Museum
pensacolalighthouse.org

Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier
fishpensacolabeachpier.com

Pensacola MESS Hall
pensacolamesshall.org

Pensacola Museum of Art
pensacolamuseum.org

