Spring Fever

Things to see, hear and do this season (and into the next)
Minus a few random days here and there, we really didn’t have much of a winter this year. But that’s still not going to stop us from getting excited about spring and all that it means on the Gulf Coast—like longer days, crawfish boils and the return of Bands on the Beach.
To help you welcome the upcoming season, we’ve put together the ultimate to-do list so you can get organized and make the most of the months ahead.
•Get Festive
Upcoming music, art and food festivals
Pensacola Film Festival Spring Screen Series
March 10-11, pensacolacinemaart.com
Gulf Breeze Celebrates the Arts
March 11-12, gulfbreezearts.com
Smokin’ in the Square
March 17-18, smokininthesquare.com
Ciclovia—Open Streets Pensacola
March 25, pensacolaopenstreets.com
Bayfront Wine Festival
April 1, bayfrontwinefestival.com
Pensacola JazzFest
April 1-2, jazzpensacola.com
Perdido Key Wine & Art Festival
April 21-23, visitperdido.com
Pensacola Beach Crawfish Festival
April 21-23, facebook.com/bamboo.willies
Pensacola Crawfish Festival
April 28-30, fiestaoffiveflags.org
Hangout Music Festival
May 19-21, hangoutmusicfest.com
•Save The Dates
More annual events to plan your weekends around
McGuire’s Prediction 5K Run
March 11, mcguiresirishpub.com
Go Irish on the Island St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl
March 17, visitpensacolabeach.com
A Bark to Remember
April 1, facebook.com/gulfcoasthealthcare
Blue Wahoos Home Opener
April 6, bluewahoos.com
Record Store Day at Revolver Records
April 22, facebook.com/revolverfl
•Culture Vulture
Must-see cultural events
My Fair Lady
Now-March 19, pensacolalittletheatre.com
Center Stage Gala
March 10, pensacolasymphony.com
Dead Man Walking
March 17 and 19, pensacolaopera.com
Color Me Cabaret Fundraiser
April 1, pensacolalittletheatre.com
Russian Spectacular
April 1, pensacolasymphony.com
Alice in Wonderland
April 7-9, balletpensacola.com
Mamma Mia! (part of the Saenger Theatre’s Broadway in Pensacola series)
April 19, pensacolasaenger.com
Operazzi Ball
April 22, pensacolaopera.com
Charlotte’s Web
April 28-May 7, pensacolalittletheatre.com
Bernstein & Beethoven
April 29, pensacolasymphony.com
Wonder of the World
May 12-20, pensacolalittletheatre.com
Music for Families
May 20, pensacolasymphony.com
•Musical Musts
Concerts you really shouldn’t miss
Luke Bryan
March 17 and 18, amphitheateratthewharf.com
City and Colour
March 22, vinylmusichall.com
Generationals
March 24, vinylmusichall.com
Dinosaur Jr.
March 26, vinylmusichall.com
WHY?
April 7, vinylmusichall.com
Explosions in the Sky
April 8, soulkitchenmobile.com
Spoon
April 27, soulkitchenmobile.com
Blink 182
May 2, pensacolabaycenter.com
Sturgill Simpson
May 6, amphitheateratthewharf.com
•Routine Worthy
Reoccurring events worth making a regular thing
Palafox Market
Every Saturday, palafoxmarket.com
Santa Rosa Farmers Market
Every Saturday, facebook.com/farmersmarketsantarosa
Bands on the Beach
Every Tuesday beginning April 4 and running through Oct. 31, visitpensacolabeach.com
Gallery Night
March 17, April 21, May 19 and June 16, gallerynightpensacola.org
Music Under the Stars Series
March 9 (featuring Roman Street Duo), March 27 (featuring Nikki Talley) and May 12 (featuring Grayson Capps), facebook.com/fromthegroundupgarden
•Take A Tour
Perfect places to play tourist for a day
Historic Pensacola Village
historicpensacola.org
National Naval Aviation Museum
navalaviationmuseum.org
Emerald Coast Tours
emeraldcoasttours.net
Pensacola Lighthouse and Museum
pensacolalighthouse.org
Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier
fishpensacolabeachpier.com
Pensacola MESS Hall
pensacolamesshall.org
Pensacola Museum of Art
pensacolamuseum.org