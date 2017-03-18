Winners & Losers 3/16/17

Winners

Bob Kimball

UWF marketing professor Dr. Bob Kimball is taking his instruction to a new audience: inmates at the Escambia County Work Release Center. In February, Kimball conducted a two-day sales course, Bob’s Sales Camp, with 24 inmates participating in the Pathways for Change men’s residential treatment program. Pathways for Change operates a faith-based addictions treatment program for men who want to overcome destructive behaviors, attitudes, and habits that prevent them from living a life free from crime and incarceration. Kimball plans to repeat the course with a new cohort of inmates every 90 days.

Frank Cherry

Governor Rick Scott announced the appointment of Frank Cherry to the Florida Independent Living Council. Cherry is the executive director of the Center for Independent Living Disability Resource Center of Pensacola. He is appointed for a term beginning Feb. 28, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019.

UWF Dance Marathon

More than $43,000 was raised at the fifth annual University of West Florida Dance Marathon in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. All proceeds from the 10-hour event will be donated to the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart Hospital. UWF fraternities and sororities, along with other student organizations, raised funds as teams. The Alpha Delta Pi sorority won the “Miracle Ball” competition by raising nearly $8,000. Kappa Delta sorority finished runner-up. Overall, 19 teams participated and raised an average of $1,700 each.

Losers

Pensacola Police Department

The Pensacola Police Department was created on July 18, 1821, by Governor Andrew Jackson, making it the oldest official police department in the state of Florida. Unfortunately, the department has lost its accreditation due to its officers dealing with the evaluators unprofessionally, according to media reports. City officials hope to have another crack at accreditation this summer.

Enterprise Florida

Last week, the state agency responsible for recruiting companies to the Sunshine State had its CEO Chris Hart resign over policy differences with his boss, Gov. Rick Scott. The House also voted 87-28 to abolish Enterprise Florida and a number of other economic development programs, such as the Office of Film & Entertainment and the Quick Action Closing Fund Program. In his proposed 2017-2018 budget, Scott had asked for $85 million for business incentives for Enterprise Florida to dole out to prospects.

Florida Lottery

Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers last week ruled a long-term contract between the lottery and IGT Global Solutions Corp violated state law. House Speaker Richard Corcoran argued that the contract was illegal because it would spend more money on ticket sales than the Legislature had previously approved for that purpose. The Florida Lottery countered that the contract specifically says IGT would only get its full payments if the Legislature approved the spending. Gov. Rick Scott promised to appeal the ruling.