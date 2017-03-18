Calendar 3/16/17

THURSDAY 3.16

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

HANDS-ON LUNCH CLASS: ST. PATRICK’S DAY FAVORITES 11:30-1:30 p.m. $35. SoGourmet,407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

VETERAN’S MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

FEMINISM, WOMANISM IN BLACK AND WHITE 6-8 p.m. Panel discussion from Race Reconciliation. J Earle Bowden Building, 120 Church St. facebook.com/racereconciliation

BILL AND HILL’S WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $55. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. $10. dancecraftfl.com

2017 DANCE PENSACOLA 9 p.m. Dance competition. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 3.17

GO IRISH ON THE ISLAND PUB CRAWL 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Begins at Crabs We Got ‘Em. 6 Casino Beach Boardwalk, pensacolabeachchamber.com

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. Downtown Palafox. Drink specials, art, live music.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY BLOCK PARTY 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VINYASA YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in unique group classes that keeps partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

COUPLES COOK: ST. PATTY’S PARTY CLASS 7 p.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.con

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

STUDENT JAZZ COMPETITION 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Ashmore Fine Arts Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: DEAD MAN WALKING 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

MY FAIR LADY 7:30 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

COLD HARD CASH: TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASHE 8 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SATURDAY 3.18

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

CLEAN UP WITH OCEAN HOUR 8:45 a.m. Project Greenshores is at the Three Mile Bridge and Bayfront Parkway. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags will be supplied. For more information, contact oceanhourfl@gmail.com.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

LEAPS 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

JACKSONIAN GUARD COLORS CEREMONY 12 p.m. Plaza Ferdinand, S. Palafox.

EMOTIONAL AROMATHERAPY 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ICE FLYERS VS. MISSISSIPPI RIVERKINGS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Register your wiener dog in the wiener dog race for $40. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

MY FAIR LADY 7:30 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ZACH DEPUTY 8 p.m. $10-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SUNDAY 3.19

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: DEAD MAN WALKING 2 p.m. $15 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

MY FAIR LADY 3 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4-6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ICE FLYERS VS. MISSISSIPPI RIVERKINGS 4:05 p.m. $15-$29. Military appreciation night. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

MONDAY 3.20

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Free pasta and drink specials after the run at Fast Eddie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HANDS-ON DINNER CLASS: SKEWERS & STREET FOODS 6-7:30 p.m. $40. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

ONE POT WONDERS 6-8 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

AN EVENING WITH GORDON LIGHTFOOT 8 p.m. $49-$64. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from a professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 3.21

COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WFLF OPEN MIC 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123 dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION /PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 North Spring St.

WEDNESDAY 3.22

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $10. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. impact100pensacola.org

RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

CITY AND COLOUR 7 p.m. $45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PANHANDLE FOLK MUSIC CLUB 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. panhandlefolk.org

LIVE IRISH DANCERS 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 17. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

NEW EXHIBITS RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 17. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

ART STUDY CLUB ANNUAL MEMBERS SPRING SHOW RECEPTION 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 19. The Wright Place, 82 E. Wright St.

Current Exhibits

ART STUDY CLUB ANNUAL MEMBERS SPRING SHOW On view through April 9. The Wright Place, 82 E. Wright St.

WATER WATER, EVERYWHERE On view through April 7. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

WALK ON THE WILDSIDE On view through April 7. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

I AM NOT AN EXIT On view through April 7. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

IN BETWEEN THE LINES On view through April 22. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

SPOTLIGHT ON ART On view through March 25. Featured artists, James Emery and Chuck Lisner. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

WARREN THOMPSON: MOONPIES On view through March 19. Black and white photographs by Florida-native artist Warren Thompson. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

MODERN MASTERS On view through May 6. Styles and techniques of the first hundred years of twentieth century art. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Call to Artists

Grant opportunity for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and Artel Gallery are teaming up again this year to find our next Emerging Artists. This grant opportunity is available to up and coming artists. Two grant recipients will receive support from a mentor, a shared booth during the festival and great exposure. Visit artelgallery.org or ggaf.org to download the application and go for it! Deadline to submit the application is April 30, 2017. Email hatchingartists@gmail.com for more details.

Workshops & Classes

DRAWING 101This class is an introductory course to drawing from observation. Students will learn to accurately and realistically draw objects and people from life. Over the course of the six-week class students will learn vocabulary, techniques, and skills based on the academic art tradition. Ages 16-plus. Tuition is $175 for members and $200 for non-members. Class dates are February 20-27, Mondays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

OIL PAINTING 101 Oil Painting 101 is a great course for beginners as well as intermediate students. Students will learn to use oil paints to accurately and realistically portray objects and people from life. Over the course of the six-week class students will learn vocabulary, techniques, and skills based on the academic art tradition. Ages 16-plus. Tuition is $175 for members and $200 for non-members. Class dates are February 23 through March 30, Thursdays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com

LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG BINGO 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Emerald City’s The Other Side, 406 E. Wright St. emeraldcitypensacola.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 3.16

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DAVID DUNN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

THE SCENIC HEIGHTS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

GREG LYON BAND 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 3.17

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

TBA 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

FREEWAY 98 BAND 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PLATINUM PREMIERE 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

CAT RHODES AND THE TRUTH 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DJ MR LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHOW ME DRAGON 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 3.18

ALEXA BURROUGHS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TBA 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

THREE BEAN SOUP 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

DAMON FOWLER 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SOUTHERN DRAWL BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

CAT RHODES AND THE TRUTH 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 3.19

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

ANTHONY MICHAEL 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

NICK BLACK BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

ADAM HOLT p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TBA 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 3.20

MIKE VANN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Miles Davis “Kind of Blue.” Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 3.21

LOREN STEADHAM 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

NICK BLACK BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 3.22

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BISCUITS MILLER & THE MIX 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

ADAM HOLT 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

HOLLY SHELTON AND THE J’S 7-10 p.m. The New Malibu, 1000 Gulf Beach Highway.

CHRISTI DEES 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com