TGIF—The St. Patrick’s Day Edition

We hope you’ve recovered from Mardi Gras and saved at least one vacation day, because the forecast this Friday is predicting heavy partying. This celebration in particular calls for you to dust off your best green ensembles and day drinking skills in the name of St. Patrick’s Day.

And because the holiday falls on Friday this year, the Irish-themed festivities are overlapping with Gallery Night downtown. But the beach is still going all in for St. Pat’s too, including a full day of events at Paddy O’Leary’s Irish Pub and a pub crawl that hits up just about every spot on the island.

In addition to the usual beer-fueled activities typically associated with this holiday, we’ve also included a few non-boozy events too. Not everybody is down for crowds and green beer, after all.

PUB PARTIES

—On The Beach—

GO IRISH ON THE ISLAND: ST. PADDY’S DAY PUB CRAWL Looking for a road map to the ultimate beach party? This is it. The annual St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl on Pensacola Beach begins at 10:30 a.m. and makes 10 stops throughout the day, ending at The Sandshaker. Revelers may start from the beginning or join in anywhere along the way, so even if you can’t make a full day of it you can still get in on the fun. The St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl is also a benefit for Covenant Care. The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce is donating proceeds from the sale of pub crawl t-shirts to the organization. The t-shirts are $12 each and will be available at each of the stops and the Visitor Information Center on Pensacola Beach.

pensacolabeachchamber.com

Pub Crawl Schedule

10:30 a.m. Crabs We Got ‘Em

11:45 a.m. Holiday Inn Resort

12:30 p.m. Paddy O’Leary’s Irish Pub

1:15 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill

2 p.m. Flounders Chowder House

2:45 p.m. The Dock

3:30 p.m. The Sandbar

4:15 p.m Shaggy’s Bar & Grill

5 p.m. Bamboo Willie’s

5:45 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge & Package

PADDY O’LEARY’S IRISH PUB

Paddy’s isn’t just an Irish pub on St. Patrick’s Day. To prove it, they’ve once again planned an action-packed day of events, complete with live music and traditions like Mass with Monsignor Luke Hunt at 9:30 a.m. and a reenactment of Tim Finnegan’s Wake. Corned beef and cabbage will also be served all day.

49 Via de Luna Drive, paddyolearysirishpub.com

BAMBOO WILLIE’S

If you prefer daiquiris to green beer, Bamboo Willie’s has you covered. In addition to live music from Panzacola and Whiskey Kiss, they will also be hosting their annual green bikini contest.

400 Quietwater Beach Road, bamboowillies.com

SANDSHAKER LOUNGE & PACKAGE

Calling all leprechauns—The Shandshaker is hosting a Pot O’ Gold costume contest. They will also have live music from Jay Williams Band and bushwhackers a plenty.

731 Pensacola Beach Blvd., sandshaker.com

—On The Mainland —

GALLERY NIGHT

You have to love it when two reasons to party downtown overlap, especially when they mean you can enjoy your green drink of choice in the street. Expect all the usual Gallery Night goodness, plus St. Patrick’s Day themed food and drink specials from just about every bar and restaurant along Palafox.

Downtown, gallerynightpensacola.org

SEVILLE QUARTER

Seville Quarter is celebrating Gallery Night and St. Patrick’s Day like only they can—with an “art in the streets” style block party featuring over 70 local artists and vendors, plus all the Irish drink specials and live music you can handle.

130 E. Government St., sevillequarter.com

PLAY

Play, downtown’s favorite and only barcade, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a custom green version of their signature Koopa cups and specials on green beer and Tullamore Dew whiskey floats. They will also be offering a very special BOGO deal for revelers who use the custom Play St. Patrick’s Day Snapchat filter.

16 S. Palafox, facebook.com/PlayPensacola

MCGUIRE’S IRISH PUB

McGuire’s on St. Patrick’s Day is pretty much a no-brainer. So if Irish Wakes and Senate Bean Soup are what you want to celebrate with, grab your dollar bills and prepare to brave the crowds. Rich McDuff and Brooks Hubbert will both be on hand for your listening pleasure.

600 E. Gregory St., mcguiresirishpub.com

O’RILEY’S DOWNTOWN

The downtown location of O’Riley’s is celebrating St. Pat’s with an all day party, kicking off at 9 a.m. The festivities will feature live music from A Drunker Shade of Green, Irish food specials, green draft beer and Grog Punch. They will also be hosting a fundraiser for Friends Of The Escambia County Animal Shelter, who will be setup outside the bar taking donations and selling promotional items. And Sunday they’re hosting a belated St. Patrick’s party for service industry employees.

321 S. Palafox, facebook.com/orileys.dtown

O’RILEY’S ON CREIGHTON

O’Riley’s original location will also host its own St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans complete with a tented street party, jello wrestling, beer pong and, of course, drink specials.

3728 Creighton Road, facebook.com/OrileysPub

NON-PARTY PARTIES

ST. CATRICK’S DAY

Pensacola Humane Society is getting in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a festive adoption special—St. Catrick’s Day. All day they will offer discounted adoption fees on all adult cats and kittens.

5 N. Q St., pensacolahumane.org

COUPLES COOK: ST. PATTY’S PARTY CLASS

If you don’t feel like getting your Irish on in the pub, try the kitchen—Pensacola Cooks Kitchen to be specific. They are hosting a special class Friday night with a full menu of traditional Irish eats, from appetizer to dessert.

3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com