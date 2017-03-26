Winners & Losers 3/23/17

Winners

Fiesta of Five Flags Foundation

The University of West Florida Historic Trust announced lighting and projection enhancements to its T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, made possible by a $125,000 gift commitment from the Fiesta of Five Flags Foundation. Through the use of technology, several of the figures who are a part of Pensacola’s history will be brought to life in some of the windows. These enhancements will provide a focal point for cultural heritage tourism in Pensacola.

Navy Federal Credit Union

For the seventh time, and sixth consecutive year, Navy Federal has been named to Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list. As part of Navy Federal’s recognition, Fortune noted that 95 percent of Navy Federal employees say they feel good about the ways Navy Federal contributes to the community, and 92 percent of team members feel a sense of pride in their accomplishments.

Martha’s Vineyard

The no-cost, temporary home for families of adults and children receiving medical treatment in the Pensacola area, has been selected to participate in idgroup’s fifth annual Brand on Us initiative. idgroup will use their Branding From the Core® process to engage Martha’s Vineyard stakeholders in developing clarity around their brand identity, image, and culture, as well as create communication materials that express Martha’s Vineyard story and promise to the community.

Losers

Gulf Power

The utility backed off its huge rate increase and reached an agreement with the Office of Public Counsel that would cut the hike in half. The rate increase, if approved by the Florida Public Service Commission, is $7 a month for the average residential customer. The new rate is less than the average residential customer paid in 2015. However, the increase is still largest per month jump since January 2010.

Meals on Wheels

The proposed Trump budget cuts Community Services Block Grant and Community Development Block Grant programs, which currently help fund Council on Aging of West Florida’s Meals on Wheels program. Through the program, the Council on Aging delivers almost 130,000 meals to nearly 500 senior citizens annually. Many of the recipients are aging adults who are homebound and cannot care for themselves like they once could. The non-profit has a waiting list of close to 500 elderly people in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Escambia County’s Health

The Florida Department of Health ranks Escambia County 55th among the state’s 67 counties when it comes to health outcomes. When it comes to premature death, which is the years of potential life lost before age 75, Florida’s rate is 6,800 rate per 100,000 population, while the national average is 5,200. Escambia County’s premature death rate is 9,200 per 100,000.