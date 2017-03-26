Corcoran Faces the Tiger

By Rick Outzen

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran isn’t afraid to take unpopular stands that challenge Gov. Rick Scott. And he did not shy away from the opportunity to speak before the Panhandle Tiger Bay Club, even though Escambia County is home to Navy Federal Credit Union and VT-MAE, poster children for Scott’s business incentive programs.

The Speaker knew the audience would be conservative, but many understood his mission to rid the state budget of what he has described as “corporate welfare” was in direct opposition to the Pensacola Chamber’s Vision 2015 plan, FloridaWest EDA’s efforts, and Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward’s lobbying.

Corcoran also understood the political price he was demanding of the state representatives from the Panhandle. Flanked by the House delegation from Northwest Florida, he gave a special shout out to Rep. Clay Ingram, who is the CEO of the Greater Pensacola Chamber.

Ingram got heat from his board of directors and his membership for voting on the House bill that eliminated Enterprise Florida after the chamber issued a statement in support of the state agency responsible for recruiting businesses to Florida.

“We just went through a very, very divisive issue,” said Corcoran. “It’s one that we haven’t really had since we took over the Legislature in 1996 as Republicans. It put us in unfamiliar territory, where we’re even in disagreements with members of our own party.”

He said differences are good. “I think they’re healthy; I think that they are a sign that our democracy is working, but they should always be civil, and they should always be polite.”

According to the Speaker, Ingram was called after one of those “very difficult votes” and was threatened with his job.

Corcoran said, “I talked to Clay in my office. He gave me the facts that were happening back home here, and I said ‘Well, Clay, what are your thoughts?’ And we have another thing that we say all the time as the legislators ‘we’re going to do the right thing, and we’re going to damn the consequences.’ And Clay Ingram said, ‘Even if it costs me my job, I’m going to the right thing by the people of the state.’”

He said that Ingram showed the kind of leadership and courage needed in government. “If we can elect more and more Clay Ingram’s into any level of government, we’d all be a much finer state,” said Corcoran.

The Speaker explained his positions on Enterprise Florida (EFI) and Visit Florida.

“All of us at this table have been accused of hating Florida, hating beaches, hating the hotels, hating tourists, and I just want to clear the air,” he said.

Two years ago, the House leadership began to look at the operations of Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida, which were viewed nationwide as paragons of how public-private partnerships work between the government and the private sector in tourism and economic development.

According to Corcoran, they discovered that 18 of EFI’s 26 programs were losing money for taxpayers. He said, “We found out that out of 234 incentive programs 124 were failing. And of those 124, what was promised in jobs and what was promised in capital investment ended up being less than two-percent in both categories.”

The House found that some EFI board members benefited from the agency’s initiatives.

“One board member got seven incentive programs, millions of dollars,” said Corcoran. “Another board member got 14 incentive programs, tens of millions of dollars.”

When the companies failed to make the investments or create the jobs mandated in the EFI contracts, officials amended the agreements. The Speaker said Lockheed Martin agreed to create 305 jobs but only has delivered six. EFI allowed Johnson and Johnson to take $18 million off of its agreed-upon capital investment.

“It’s an absolute cesspool, and it’s taxpayers’ money, and then we go out there, and we say it’s a public-private partnership,” said Corcoran. “Let me tell you something; there is nothing, nothing private about these industries.”

He doesn’t believe the corporate incentive programs can be fixed.

“When we shined a spotlight, what happens?” he asked. “The executive director resigns, people are in an uproar and say we need to reform the whole system. It’s unreformable.”

Corcoran added, “And you know what has done more to lift more people out of poverty than any other thing, any other system in the history of mankind? A true, fair and just free market system that allows anyone to enter and compete on fair grounds.”

The Speaker said that there is nothing public-private about Visit Florida.

“Same scenario, almost all their money is coming from the taxpayers,” he said. “And we shined a spotlight on them, and we say we would like to see your contracts, just getting them to define what a contract is, was a fight.”

Initially, Visit Florida claimed its contracts were trade secrets. The agency threatened to not only sue the House leadership but also criminally prosecute them. Corcoran and the House filed a lawsuit and got the contracts.

He said. “We go through every other contract, a million dollars for Pitbull; two million dollars to rap a race car and it’s not even NASCAR; a million dollars plus for a soccer team in England that’s a B-league soccer team.”

Corcoran added, “Guess who happens to own the soccer team? Shad Khan, a big donor and contributor from Jacksonville, a good man but again it’s just all the insiders.”

When the House reviewed the tourism numbers since 2003, they found no correlation between the amount of advertising and the number of tourists who visited Florida.

“I don’t care who it is, take any of your divisions of your companies and dump a 200-percent increase with zero accountability, you watch out how fast those guys in that division are out eating their lunch every day at the steak places,” said Corcoran.

He believes that education is a better use of those tax dollars and the best way to attract businesses to Florida. He said, “In the state of Florida, we have hundreds and thousands of children stuck still today in ‘failure factories.’ Some of them, tens of thousands stuck for not one year, not two years, not three years, not four years but five straight years in a failure factory and what you have just done is stolen that child’s dignity and that child’s future, but God knows we need more money for Pitbull. ”

Corcoran said that there were several education models that were working around the country but don’t exist in Florida because “the regulatory scheme is too hard and they don’t get enough money.”

“These are different models, some of these models start on Monday at 7 a.m., they keep the kids in school until 7 p.m., and then they keep them all the way on Saturdays, they let them go home on Sundays with their family, and then they start their week all over again, ” he said. “Some of them do it year-round, some are boarding schools.”

Corcoran said it was time to change the rules.

“We’re going to pour hundreds if not half a billion dollars into bringing those schools into the state of Florida, so there is one on every street corner,” he said. “So we can give those children what they rightfully deserve, a world-class education.”

Corcoran said, “If that means taking money from Pitbull, if it means taking money from Lockheed Martin who’s not delivering on their contract, if it means not giving extortion money to over 50 percent of the companies who get incentives that are in the state and come to us because they extort us and threaten to leave unless we give them money, pack your bags, buddy. Go.”