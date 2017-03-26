Open Streets, Open City

By Shelby Smithey

Walk, run, bike, stroll, skate, or skateboard this Saturday at a brand new free event in downtown Pensacola called Ciclovia Open Streets, which aims to get the community active and enjoying their city streets in a whole new way.

Ciclovia (pronounced seek-low-via) is a worldwide health and wellness movement that gives cities an opportunity to get its citizens moving by closing the streets and providing a safe, relaxed environment.

A five-mile scenic route—Main and Palafox Streets from Gulf Power to the Community Maritime Park and Palafox from the Pier to Garden Street—will be closed to motor traffic and open to the public for special festivities and events as they traverse the city.

Organizer Sally Rosendahl, who saw how successful the initiative was while abroad, started Ciclovia Open Streets Pensacola. Rosendahl and her husband spent the summer in Panama, where they participated in a Ciclovia event six times.

“When I got back I started doing research and found that cities are doing them all over the world,” she said. “I looked into what we needed to start one here and found that you need mayoral support, so I immediately went to the mayor’s office, and he got on board. Mayor Ashton Hayward was our first ‘champion.’ Parks and Recreation has played a key role.”

Rosendahl said that at its core, Ciclovia, also called Open Streets, is a health and wellness initiative to show that exercise can be fun by using the city streets and opening them up to the people.

“Open Streets started as a way to close city streets to motor traffic and let people ride, skateboard, walk, shop or just play in the street,” Rosendahl said. “The Mayor wants everyone, all ages, to come out and enjoy the streets safely.”

Ciclovia originated in Bogotá, Colombia in the 1970s and really took off around the world in the ’90s. It has since been held worldwide in more than 400 cities. Pensacola will join this progressive list on Saturday.

“Pensacola is ripe for Ciclovia,” Rosendahl said. “We have a great community, a rich history, and a vibrant culture. Ciclovia is a unique opportunity for citizens and visitors to connect these assets, enjoy active living and highlight our community on the worldwide stage.”

Activities will include a bike skills clinic, Zumba, music and dancing, free kid’s helmets, rental bikes and Ciclovia specials at select businesses and restaurants as well as a Family Zone and bounce houses. Zaragoza Street between Palafox and Alcaniz Streets through Historic Pensacola will also be open to allow participants to engage with costumed interpreters. Free basic bicycle safety checks are available in advance of the event through participating local bicycle shops.

“The history of other cities holding Ciclovia events did so by strong preferences by the citizens,” Rosendahl said. “There’s something to it. It begins to change your mindset of what exercise is. Some people have this idea that exercise is only doing reps in a gym. But anything that gets you moving is exercise.”

Several restaurants will be having specials for the event, and there will be a number of exhibitions and activities along the route. At 11 a.m., for example, the WEAR Channel 3 morning news crew will be at the corner of Palafox and Main Streets for a Smoothie Bike Race. They will be racing on stationary bikes attached to blenders making smoothies.

Rosendahl said that afterwards at 11:30 a.m., there will be a special surprise brewing at Bodacious.

“Mayor Hayward’s early endorsement and the support of the City of Pensacola, along with the backing from community leaders and organizations, have been vital to this effort,” Rosendahl said.

Parks along the route will serve as special event spaces. Bartram Park will be the place for dancing and will feature a DJ playing the classics, while Veterans Park will be holding a scavenger hunt.

Rosendahl said that “parklets”—something else that’s been done around the world—will also have their debut in Pensacola on Saturday. “Parklets” provide more space and seating for pedestrians.

“Parklets are turning a parking lot into a small park,” Rosendahl said. “We will have several of these along the route by Jackson’s, O’Riley’s Irish Pub and Hopjacks. Jerry Pate Design will be laying the AstroTurf, and duh will be decorating.”

Rosendahl also said that Open Streets Pensacola wants to be inclusive to all types of activity, including skateboarding, which is often not allowed in many areas.

“Skateboarding is exercise too,” Rosendahl said. “We promote the effort to get a new skateboard park because they don’t currently allow them in our city parks. This event welcomes walkers, runners, strollers, tricycles, bicycles, skateboards, skaters, etc… No one is excluded and this is not a race. We encourage people to stop for lunch, shop and enjoy the city. We just want to flood the streets with people.”

CICLOVIA OPEN STREETS PENSACOLA

WHAT: A free event where streets are closed to cars but opened to all non-motorized ways to move

WHEN: 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Saturday, March 25

WHERE: Downtown Pensacola

COST: Free

DETAILS: pensacolaopenstreets.com

EXPLORE THE CITY

Looking for things to do while you stroll (or roll) downtown during Ciclovia? Here are some suggestions.

•Palafox Market

Support local farmers while buying the freshest produce around. Grab a snack and then head over to the other side of the market at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza and check out the local art, antiques handmade jewelry, carpentry and other artisan products.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

•Pensacola Museum of Art

From Pablo Picasso to Andy Warhol, get your modern art fix this weekend by checking out “Modern Masters: Twentieth Century Prints” which is currently on display at the museum.

11 a.m. -4 p.m. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

•Battle of the Bros

In conjunction with Ciclovia the inaugural “Battle of the Bros” Skateboard Demo and Contest is happening on Saturday. The live action starts at 10 a.m. with Innerlight Surf & Skate Shop and Waterboyz Surf & Skate Shop team riders. At noon the “Battle of the Bros” competition will commence.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St. facebook.com/upwardintuition

•2017 March Madnezz

This annual fundraiser supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast Pensacola Clubs. Watch the NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional Finals. Score some silent auction items, plus enjoy a live auction during halftime of the second game—all for a great cause. Ticket prices are $25 for an individual, $60 for a family.

3 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox, emeraldcoastbgc.org

•Kung Fu Class

Learn Kung Fu Martial Arts at Uru Yoga with Sifu Warren Yetman. There are two classes scheduled Saturday, one for kids and one for adults. Cost is $10 for the kids’ class and $15 for adults.

1-1:45 p.m. (kids) and 2-3:30 p.m. (adults). Uru Yoga Downtown, 100 S. Baylen St. Suite. D. uruyoga.com