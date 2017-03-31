Winners & Losers 3/30/17

Winners

Larry Butler Memorial Music Award

The UWF Department of Music recently celebrated a donation of more than $27,500 in support of the Larry Butler Memorial Music Award. The funds were raised from ticket sales and donations at the Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame Show as part of the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival. Peggy Butler created the Larry Butler Memorial Music Award in 2015 in memory of her husband, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer and Pensacola native. To date, the Butler family and friends have raised nearly $54,000 to support the UWF Department of Music.

Mike Lanwehr & Sally Rosendahl

The co-founders of Ciclovia Open Streets Pensacola had a successful inaugural event in downtown Pensacola. Hundreds took advantage of the beautiful springtime weather and enjoyed the five-mile area. Retailers reported solid sales for Saturday morning.

West Florida Hospital

West Florida Hospital joined an elite group of hospitals by being named one of the nation’s 100 Top HospitalsÂ® for the third year in a row by Truven Health Analyticsâ„¢, now a part of IBM Watson Healthâ„¢, a leading provider of data-driven analytics and solutions to improve the cost and quality of healthcare. In addition, West Florida Hospital is the only area hospital to be named to this prestigious list.

Losers

Job Evaluations

In 2012, Mayor Ashton Hayward did away with the manual job performance evaluation system at Pensacola City Hall. Three years ago, his Human Resources Department paid for performance management software that was not working last year when the mayor terminated his fire chiefs. A year later, Inweekly has been told the system is “live,” but no evaluations will show in the system until around October 2017.

Andrew Napolitano

The senior legal analyst for Fox News has been temporarily sidelined following his unproved assertion that former President Barack Obama had asked for British assistance in spying on Donald Trump. Unfortunately for Napolitano, President Trump believed him and repeated the allegation that the FBI and British Intelligence have said was unfounded. It is not clear how long Napolitano will be off the air. The president may need to find another source for his news.

Florida Insurance Industry

The Senate Finance and Tax Appropriations Subcommittee unanimously supported Senate Bill 378, which would eliminate a premium tax credit for insurance companies that was created 40 years ago. Industry officials have warned the proposal would cost jobs and hike premiums. Lawmakers see it as another form of corporate welfare. On the positive side, the bill would also offer a one-percentage-point reduction in a commercial lease tax for businesses, a cut that Gov. Rick Scott has supported.