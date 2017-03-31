Digging It Up and Tying It Together

By Shelby Smithey

Shovels & Rope, husband and wife folk duo Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, weave their experiences as solo musicians together in a reimagined blend of folk and rock and roll.

The Charleston-based duo is known for their gifted storytelling and vivid characters that are featured in their songs told through the seamless blending of their soulful voices. Shovels & Rope is currently on tour promoting their new record “Little Seeds,” performing as a two-piece while switching off to play multiple instruments during the show.

Inweekly caught up with Hearst and Trent ahead of their show at Vinyl Music Hall to talk about working together as a married couple and their most personal album to date.

“The plus is we get to spend 100 percent of our time together,” Trent said. “And the minus is you are with the person constantly, so you have to work it out and give each other space when you need it. It’s so much better to do this together than have separate careers. That would be tougher in the long run.”

Hearst said that the two met in South Carolina in the early 2000s.

“He came from Denver because it’s easier to tour in the Deep South,” she said. “There’s more places to play shorter distances apart.”

Heart was singing in bars with her cover band in Charleston, while Trent was the lead singer in his band The Films at the time.

“It was kind of an unplanned thing,” Hearst said. “We had separate careers we had been working on years before that. After we got married in 2009, while trying to juggle our careers, we decided just for fun to make a record and write songs together.”

Hearst said that they started picking up some gigs together around Charleston, and then started getting asked to open for bigger bands.

“It just kept going, and the opportunities kept rolling in,” Hearst said.

Both Trent and Hearst had similarities in their childhoods growing up, with a common theme being their parents’ support of their interest in music.

“Both of our dads are blue grass mandolin players,” Hearst said. “Michael rebelled against what he grew up with at an early age and went in a rock and roll direction, while I stayed in the folk zone. I grew up in Nashville. Our parents both encouraged us in music, to work hard and commit ourselves, and to pursue it professionally just as seriously as any other career.”

While Trent and Hearst share the songwriting responsibilities, they take on different roles in other aspects of the band.

“I’ve never had much talent or interest in the production side of things, so that’s where Michael comes in,” Hearst said. “He also has an insane work ethic and can get focused and listen to things and get them right and still have fresh ideas. He’s a machine.”

Hearst said that she’s more of the performer out of the two.

“I love to perform on stage, so it works out really well,” she said. “We have different sets of tools that we bring to the project. We are very compatible with each other.”

The duo travels with their 1-year-old daughter, Louisiana Jean. Although they love touring, they both said that challenges do come with life on the road.

“You become addicted to the road,” Hearst said. “You live in a bubble. What’s it called when the kidnapped becomes trusting of the kidnapper? That’s our relationship with touring.”

“It’s Stockholm Syndrome,” Trent answers. “But at the same time we are grateful to be able to do it, just to be able to play music for a living is a huge blessing. It’s a huge privilege.”

The duo just kicked off their spring tour in support of “Little Seeds,” their new record released in October.

“It’s definitely a more personal record than we set out to make,” Hearst said. “There were circumstances in our life that made this record cathartic to write.”

When they were putting the record together, Hearst said that they had to ask themselves if they were being too vulnerable.

Drawing on extreme life changes that include Cary Ann’s pregnancy, Michael’s father’s Alzheimer’s and the unexpected death of a close friend, the pair expertly illustrates their genuine human experiences with a deep sentiment, dark humor and their signature gritty, Southern-infused rock.

“It’s super personal and our most expansive work, which is chalked up partly to Michael for sure,” she said. “It’s the quietest and the loudest of our recording endeavors. It’s basically songs about facing a new level of growing up, as well as the tragedy of the world that’s happening.”

While the album was significantly influenced by the birth of Hearst and Trent’s child, the end deals with death on a larger scale. The track â€˜BWYR,’ which stands for â€˜Black White Yellow Red’ is a response to the 2015 massacre of nine people in a Charleston church, which hit home for Hearst and Trent.

A song on “Little Seeds” also deals with a personal tragedy. â€˜Eric’s Birthday’ is the duo’s tribute to their Charleston musician friend Eric Brantley who was senselessly murdered last April. Trent recorded Brantley’s mother’s speech at his memorial and obtained permission to include it in the song.

“The record is a study of all of this, dealing with our personal feelings about it all and putting it out into the world,” Hearst said.

SHOVELS & ROPE

WHAT: Shovels & RopeÂ with Matthew Logan Vasquez

WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday, April 3

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

COST: $20

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com