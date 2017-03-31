Calendar 3/30/17

THURSDAY 3.30

JEWELRY AND ACCESSORIES SALE 7 a.m.-4 p.m. All items on sale for $5. Baptist Hospital, Heritage Room, 1300 W. Moreno St.

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

HANDS-ON LUNCH CLASS: HAND ROLLED PASTA 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $35. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

DARKNESS TO LIGHT STEWARDS OF CHILDREN 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Learn to be an advocate against child abuse with information from Gulf Coast Kid’s House. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

FREE FILM SCREENING: PERSONA NON GRATA 5:30 p.m. Temple Beth El, 800 N. Palafox. templebethelofpensacola.org

LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

ICE FLYERS VS. KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CIRQUE ITALIA 7:30 p.m. $10 and up. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. cirqueitalia.com

MUSIC HALL ARTIST SERIES 7:30 p.m. $5-$16. Free for UWF students. Saxophonist Christopher Creviston and pianist Hannah Creviston. University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf. edu

2017 DANCE PENSACOLA FINALS 9 p.m. Dance competition. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

FRIDAY 3.31

JEWELRY AND ACCESSORIES SALE 7 a.m.-4 p.m. All items on sale for $5. Baptist Hospital, Heritage Room, 1300 W. Moreno St.

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ SHABBAT 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Feat. Klezmateers. Temple Beth El, 800 N. Palafox. templebethelofpensacola.org

BAYFRONT WINE FESTIVAL: WINE PAIRED DINNER 6 p.m. Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grill, 997 S. Palafox. jacosbayfrontbarandgrille.com

VINYASA YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in unique group classes that keeps partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

CIRQUE ITALIA 7:30 p.m. $10 and up. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. cirqueitalia.com

WHISKEY MYERS 8 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SATURDAY 4.1

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

CLEAN UP WITH OCEAN HOUR 8:45 a.m. Meet at Naval Live Oaks Headquarters, located on Highway 98 about two miles east of Gulf Breeze on the right. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags will be supplied. For more information, contact oceanhourfl@gmail.com.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

A BARK TO REMEMBER 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St.

DEBBY’S KITCHEN: LEMONCELLO TIRAMASU 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 Garden St. everman.org

JAZZFEST 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Seville Square, corner of E. Government St. and S. Alcaniz St. jazzpensacola.com

FAMILIES COOK: EASTER BREAD MAKING CLASS 12 p.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

3RD ANNUAL PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY GOLF TOURNAMENT 1 p.m. $87.50 per person, $350 per foursome. Marcus Pointe Golf Club, 2500 Oak Pointe Dr. pensacolahumane.org

BAYFRONT WINE FESTIVAL 1-4 p.m. Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grill, 997 S. Palafox. jacosbayfrontbarandgrille.com

CIRQUE ITALIA 1:30 p.m. $10 and up. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. cirqueitalia.com

FREE FILM SCREENING: LIFE IN A JAR 2:30 p.m. Ashmore Auditorium, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd.

CIRQUE ITALIA 4:30 p.m. $10 and up. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. cirqueitalia.com

FAMILIES COOK: EASTER BREAD MAKING CLASS 4 p.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

LEAVE A LEGACY FUNDRAISER 6-9 p.m. $50-$60. Proceeds benefit Visual Arts Association of NWF. Address provided upon ticket purchase. visualartsnwf.com

COLOR ME CABARET 7 p.m. $75. Pensacola Little Theatre Annual Fundraiser. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ICE FLYERS VS. KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

CIRQUE ITALIA 7:30 p.m. $10 and up. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. cirqueitalia.com

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY PRESENTS: RUSSIAN SPECTACULAR 7:30 p.m. $22 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

FREE FILM SCREENING: LIFE IN A JAR 7:30 p.m. Ashmore Auditorium, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd.

THE MAD VIOLINIST 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. The Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St. Milton. theimogenetheatre.com

MUSCADINE BLOODLINE 8 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SUNDAY 4.2

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Â Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

JAZZFEST 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Seville Square, corner of E. Government St. and S. Alcaniz St. jazzpensacola.com

PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30, 3 & 4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

CIRQUE ITALIA 2:30 p.m. $10 and up. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. cirqueitalia.com

FREE FILM SCREENING: LIFE IN A JAR 2:30 p.m. Ashmore Auditorium, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd.

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

REPAST-FARM TO TABLE EVENT 5 p.m. $75-$100. Four-course meal with Pensacola chefs. 100 N. Palafox. eventbrite.com

CIRQUE ITALIA 5:30 p.m. $10 and up. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. cirqueitalia.com

MONDAY 4.3

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Free pasta and drink specials after the run at Fast Eddie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

CCFA 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SHOVELS & ROPE 7 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

THE RIDES 7:30 p.m. $45-85. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from a professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 4.4

COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

ITALIAN WINE DINNER 6 p.m. $85-plus tax. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. Reservations required, 607-6320.

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DR. HENRY LANGHORNE POETRY READING 6:30 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 18 W. Wright St.

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. Not Quite Fab. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com.

THE WAILERS 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION/PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 North Spring St.

WEDNESDAY 4.5

CHRISOULA’S CHEESECAKE SHOPPE 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 236 W. Garden St. facebook.com/chrisoulascheesecakeshoppe

ART OF FASHION 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $40-$45. Benefits Covenant Care. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. choosecovenant.org

SPRING IS HERE 12 p.m. UWF Department of Music. Free and open to the public. University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 1000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. . dancecraftfl.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd.Â dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

ANNUAL MEMBERS JURIED EXHIBIT OPENING 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Awards will begin at 6 p.m. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

2017 TAGGED STUDENT ART AND DESIGN EXHIBITION RECEPTION 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Center for Fine & Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

FLUID DYNAMICS RECEPTION 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 31. Quayside Gallery, 17 E. Zaragossa.Â quaysidegallery.com

PANHANDLE FOLK MUSIC CLUB 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. panhandlefolk.org

HALF PRICED SUNDAYS Through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

2017 TAGGED STUDENT ART AND DESIGN EXHIBITION On view through April 17. Center for Fine & Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

FLUID DYNAMICS On view through May 5. Quayside Gallery, 17 E. Zaragossa.Â quaysidegallery.com

ART STUDY CLUB ANNUAL MEMBERS SPRING SHOW On view through April 9. The Wright Place, 82 E. Wright St.

WATER WATER, EVERYWHERE On view through April 7. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

WALK ON THE WILDSIDE On view through April 7. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

I AM NOT AN EXIT On view through April 7. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

IN BETWEEN THE LINES On view through April 22. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

MODERN MASTERS On view through May 6. Styles and techniques of the first hundred years of twentieth century art. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ANNUAL MEMBERS Â JURIED EXHIBIT On view through April 23. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Call to Artists

Grant opportunity for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and Artel Gallery are teaming up again this year to find our next Emerging Artists. This grant opportunity is available to up and coming artists. Two grant recipients will receive support from a mentor, a shared booth during the festival and great exposure. Visit artelgallery.org or ggaf.org to download the application and go for it! Deadline to submit the application is April 30, 2017. Email hatchingartists@gmail.com for more details.

Workshops & Classes

BASIC/INTERMEDIATE STAINED GLASS: FOIL METHOD Introduction workshop students with instructor Julie Betts. Students will lean the basics of stained glass including scoring and breaking glass, making patterns, grinding glass, soldering and finishing. Intermediate projects will be offered to those that have already taken the class.Â No experience necessary, open to students 14 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

GLASS ON GLASS MOSIAC The class will be offered June 11, 18, & 25 from1 to 4 p.m. with instructor Julie Betts. Participants will explore the steps of nipping and slicing, gluing, and grouting colorful glass onÂ glass.Â All skill levels are welcomed. No experience is needed. The workshop is open to students 12 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

OIL PAINTING 101 Oil Painting 101 is a great course for beginners as well as intermediate students. Students will learn to use oil paints to accurately and realistically portray objects and people from life. Over the course of the six-week class students will learn vocabulary, techniques, and skills based on the academic art tradition. Ages 16-plus. Tuition is $175 for members and $200 for non-members. Class dates are February 23 through March 30, Thursdays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com

LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Â Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paulâ€™s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG BINGO 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Emerald Cityâ€™s The Other Side, 406 E. Wright St. emeraldcitypensacola.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD â€˜EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. Â World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annieâ€™s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marleneâ€™s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 3.30

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

TIM SPENCER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Peteâ€™s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

NORTHWEST FLORIDA BLUES SOCIETY 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Docâ€™s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

JAMES ADKINS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PAUL KILLOUGH BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End Oâ€™ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 3.31

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

TBA 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

FREEWAY 98 6 p.m. Peg Leg Peteâ€™s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DIZZY DUKE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Docâ€™s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marleneâ€™s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DJ MR LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PHILO 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marleneâ€™s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 9 p.m. End Oâ€™ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 10 p.m. Apple Annieâ€™s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 4.1

TBA 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Peteâ€™s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LECKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TBA 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

TBA 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Peteâ€™s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marleneâ€™s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 9 p.m. Apple Annieâ€™s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 4.2

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annieâ€™s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisterâ€™s Blues CafÃ©, 421 W. Belmont St.

TBA 12 p.m. Peg Leg Peteâ€™s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TBA 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE LUCKY LOSERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Peteâ€™s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TBA 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marleneâ€™s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY 4.3

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Miles Davis “Kind of Blue.” Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 4.4

TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Peteâ€™s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MICHAEL VINCENT BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 4.5

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Peteâ€™s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

HOLLY SHELTON AND THEÂ Jâ€™S 7-10 p.m. The New Malibu, 1000 Gulf Beach Highway.

CONE OF UNCERTAINTY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com