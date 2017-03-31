Power Behind the Scenes: Rishy Studer

By Duwayne Escobedo

She has created and runs five businesses as part of the Bodacious Shops that sparked vibrancy in Pensacola’s downtown. She leases space to 10 other downtown businesses at the corner of Palafox and Main Streets.

She revived a historic corner in the heart of the Belmont-Devilliers community with renovations to the brick building that once housed Gussie’s Record & Variety Shop and WBOP radio station and created Five Sisters Blues CafÃ©.

She picks the brick and makes all the final decisions on the interior and exterior design for the $55-million Southtowne mixed-use development downtown.

She bought a four-color printer and made the bulk of the T-shirts for the Pensacola Pelicans that started playing in 2002. She influenced the decision to purchase an affiliated teamâ€”the Pensacola Blue Wahoos the Double-A club for the Cincinnati Reds organization that debuted a decade later at the Maritime stadium.

She handled all the finances and employee hires at Studer Group for the first 10 years. She’s the one who drives the decisions and writes the checksâ€”$13 million and countingâ€”for the Westgate Escambia School and its Snoozlin Center, Pace Center for Girls, Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital and numerous other gifts to improve the coastal city.

Despite all that Rishy Studer has done quietly and without fanfare, one of her favorite activities is talking to new customers about olive oil at her Bodacious Olive. She’s an expert, of course.

Her long-time friend Theresa Waggoner, who she met volunteering at Gulf Breeze High School, remembers asking her: “Are you crazy?” Studer brought the idea back to Pensacola after vacationing in Pinehurst, N.C.

“It is really cool seeing her enthusiasm as she greets everyone who walks through the door,” Waggoner said. “Teaching people about olive oil, how to taste it, the health benefits. I know that her favorite thing is to teach people [about olive oil] and that it is the most exciting thing for her.

“I think she’s very powerful in a very humble way,” said Waggoner, the administrator of Studer Charitable Giving.

What does the man who knows her best, Quint Studer, say about his wife, Rishy? The pair has been married 33 years and together have invested about $120 million in properties to help transform Pensacola’s downtown. He’s not surprised she earned the No. 1 spot on the Inweekly’s annual “Power List” issue.

Quint has known all along about “her passion for making things better and her authenticity. What you see is what you get. To me, she is a kind human being who is interested in others.”

That passion, that interest is what allows the couple to give so much of their own time, talents and money to improve the quality of life for everyone in the Pensacola area.

Rishy Studer’s generosity to others grew out of her humble beginnings. The fourth of six children, she grew up in a small home in southwest Chicago. She shared a bedroom with three of her sisters. The family of eight used one bathroom.

The family owned one car, which her strict father used most of the time as a traveling salesman. Her mom, who had her six children within a 10-year period, taught for nearly three decades in Chicago Public Schools.

She remembers the first child home after school had to start dinner for the family. Studer also recalls “lots of excitement” when the family finally bought a second car.

Rishy, whose given name is Mary, thought her upbringing was normal. Looking back, she realizes it wasn’t.

“My poor mom,” Studer says now. “I can’t imagine shopping for eight people, but she managed it. As a kid, I don’t think you notice that stuff.”

Because they had only one car much of their lives, her family rarely took any trips. But when they did they would head 100 miles north to a cottage that her grandpa and grandma built on the edge of a lake. The clan would fish, swim and play with all their cousins there.

“It was a fun place to be,” Studer said.

Back then her siblings all lived within a seven-block radius of their childhood home.

“Now everybody is spread out,” Studer said. “They’re no longer seven blocks away. I’m the farthest.”

Studer was one of the first ones to move away when she attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She didn’t know at the time that her future husband, Quint, was a year ahead of her at the college or that his ex-wife lived on the same floor of her Whitewater dormitory.

After college, she worked for the Gates Lumber Yard for 15 years. She and Quint eventually met in Janesville and got married. The couple has five children and seven grandchildren ages 3 to 17.

While Quint Studer built his career as a hospital administrator and eventually created the Studer Group in 2000, Rishy served as a stay-at-home mom, which was “harder than any regular job” she ever had. She volunteered in their children’s schools, worked in the gift shop at Baptist Hospital and picked up and drove patients to their doctor’s appointments at Gulf Breeze Hospital.

With the creation of Studer Group in 2000, Studer decided to rejoin the workforce and was placed in charge of finances and hiring for the company for the first 10 years.

The company occupied one office in Harbourtown Village in Gulf Breeze, then two and finally 10 before moving its staff to the four-story Maritime Place office building at the Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park. By the time the Studers sold the healthcare consulting company in 2015 for $325 million to the Huron Consulting Group, it had grown to about 235 full-time employees.

Before its sale, Studer had moved into developing properties. Her first development was Five Sisters Blues CafÃ© in a building that she first saw during a gumbo festival. The brickwork reminded her of Chicago.

It had three walls intact. Studer said during the restoration of the inside, the contractor had to go to great lengths to keep them standing.

“We did everything to keep those three walls,” said Studer, who purchased the building, renovated and decorated it and even found the owner, Cecil Johnson, who had run C.J.’s, to take it over.

“It had so much history. It probably would have been much less expensive to tear down and start over,” Studer said. “But I wanted to keep that whole Belmont-DeVilliers area alive.”

She also bought the four-story Rhodes Building, which was constructed in 1918 and expanded in the 1940s in downtown Pensacola, and performed a “mini-facelift.”

Hooked on rehabbing old buildings, Studer noticed the vacant buildings on the north corners of Palafox and Main streets. Studer expressed concern that once people started attending Blue Wahoos games, they would be greeted by rundown eyesores.

She invested in them, and now the corner is thriving with her Bodacious Shops, which include Bodacious Olive, Bodacious Brew, So Gourmet and SoChopped. Not only that, she selected other tenants to fill the corner dubbed the “SoGo District.”

“The buildings had incredible character there, but they were in such bad repair,” Studer said. “We fixed them up to be the face of downtown. It was a real labor of love. That whole area has made such a turnaround.”

Blue Wahoos President Jonathan Griffith now oversees the businesses but said Studer remains deeply involved in the retail stores that helped jumpstart Pensacola’s downtown renaissance. Often she has been seen sweeping the floors at night, even though, the stores are closed.

“She’s the best boss I’ve ever worked for,” Griffith said. “She goes above and beyond.”

Griffith pointed out she makes sure all employees’ birthdays get celebrated. When a sewage disaster closed the shops, she made sure everyone had work to continue to support their families. She even has special cloths to clean up olive oil and created other cleaning techniques for the shops that are taught to the employees.

Last year, a few Bodacious employees took all that knowledge and opened a second set of stores in Janesville, Wisc., that sits on the Rock River in downtown.

It also led Studer to buy and renovate two buildings across Main Street that now house Volume One Salon and Fiore. Recently, she looked over different pallets of bricks for the outside of the six-story Southtowneâ€”the first new apartment building constructed in the downtown’s urban core with 258 units. She’s also responsible for designing the inside living spaces.

“I hate the thought of making a bad decision and then having to drive by it every day,” Studer said.

Plus, she is busy renovating the inside of the Bodacious Shops. She is swapping the olive oil store and coffee shop and adding a staircase. She is also weighing the coffee shop roasting its own beans.

Studer wanted to accomplish a goal of “making the whole downtown a destination place, a place to have fun.” She recalled going to the Saenger Theatre for performances in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“There was nothing else to hold you there,” she said. “Now, it has a lot to offer. That’s the word getting out.”

Studer’s thoughts never drift too far from how to make downtown Pensacola an even more attractive place. Reached on a weeklong break for this story in New York City, she and her husband were mesmerized by shakes that look like works of art.

The Studers are always asking themselves, “Will this work in our town? Can we do it? Can we try?” she said.

“We need one more fun thing to do,” Studer said half-jokingly. “I say popcorn. That’s my favorite food group.”

Because she controls all the family finances, the Studers have made a huge impact on Pensacola through their generous contributions. They gave $5 million and donated the land on the corner of Intendencia and Tarragona streets to build the new $16 million downtown Bear Levin Studer Family Y because they support its after-school childcare program.

Much of the couple’s generosity is directed toward children since Rishy’s mother was a schoolteacher and Quint worked as a special education teacher for 10 years. Their first major gift was $250,000 to Westgate and its sensory equipment for children with autism. They’ve also recently given $150,000 to the University of West Florida Historic Trust, for an early learning playground at the Museum Plaza, donated $100,000 for expansion of the Infusion Center at the Baptist Cancer Institute, and contributed $100,000 to the National Flight Academy for scholarships.

Last year, they also made a major gift to Sacred Heart’s new, multi-million, five-story Studer Family Children’s Hospital. The 120,000-square-foot hospital includes a pediatric emergency department and trauma center, pediatric-dedicated operating rooms, a neonatal intensive care unit, a pediatric intensive care unit, a pediatric oncology unit, medical beds, a pediatric satellite pharmacy, a pediatric inpatient rehabilitation gym and child playrooms.

Their giving, which totals about $13 million, is part of one of their campaigns by the Studers and their Studer Community Institute to make Pensacola “America’s First Early Learning City” and boost kindergarten readiness.

“We are just amazed that we can do what we’ve done,” Studer said. “We are fortunate and blessed by our ability to give back.”

She looks forward to finding out how the early childhood education initiative turns out for a city plagued by low educational attainment. Research indicates that 85 percent of the brain is developed in a child’s first three years.

“It’s a long-term investment,” she said. “The rewards will be wonderful for this community.”

What’s next for Rishy Studer, who admits she has trouble sitting around? Something Pensacola residents probably didn’t know the coastal town desperately needs, but will no doubt appreciate.