Power List 2017: The List

1, Rishy Studer, Co-owner, Studer Properties, Blue Wahoos, Bodacious Shops
2. Robert Rinke, Co-owner/ Broker, Levin Rinke Realty
3. Martha Saunders, President, University of West Florida
4. C. Edward Meadows, President, Pensacola State College
5. Jim Reeves, Attorney at Law
6. John Peacock, Financial Advisor CFP ®, Edward Jones
7. Troy Rafferty, Shareholder, Levin, Papantonio
8. Fred Donovan Jr., Principal, Baskerville-Donvoan, Inc.
9. Sunil Gupta, MD, Founder, Retina Specialty Institute, Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems and US Retina
10. Julian MacQueen, Founder/CEO, Innisfree Hotels
11. Belle Bear, Co-founder, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area
12. Susan Davis RN, President/CEO Sacred Heart Health System
13. Michael Murdoch, President/CEO, AppRiver
14. Teri Levin, Co-owner, Levin Rinke Realty
15. Sandy Sansing, President, Sandy Sansing Automotive Group
16. Doug Underhill, Escambia County Commission Chairman
17. Mark Faulkner, President/CEO, Baptist Health Care
18. David Bear, Vice President, The Lewis Bear Company
19. Grover Robinson, IV, Escambia County Commissioner, District 4
20. Clay Ingram, State Representative; President/CEO, Pensacola Chamber
21. Henry Stovall, President, Sacred Heart Hospital
22. Lumon May, Escambia County Commissioner, District 3
23. Brian Spencer, Architect; Pensacola City Council President
24. Bill Wein, Co-founder, IMS ExpertServices, Inc.
25. Keith Hoskins, Western District General Manager, Gulf Power
26. Bobby Switzer, Vice President of Operations, Lamar Advertising
27. Frank White, State Representative
28. Mona Amodeo, Ph.D., Founder and President, idgroup
29. Donnie McMahon, President, McMahon & Hadder Insurance
30. Carroll Scarborough, Executive Vice President/CFO, Pen Air Federal Credit Union
31. Debbie Ritchie, President, Studer Group
32. David Deliman, Market Vice President, Cox Communications
33. Marcus Michles, Attorney, Michles & Booth
34. Lisa Nellessen-Lara, Executive Editor, Pensacola News Journal
35. Thomas D. Sunnenberg, MD, Sacred Heart Cancer Center
36. Crystal Spencer, Attorney, Spencer Law
37. Pete Moore, President, Pete Moore Chevrolet
38. Debbie Calder, Executive Vice President of Greater Pensacola Operations, Navy Federal Credit Union
39. Miller Caldwell Jr., Principal & Principal Architect, Caldwell Associates
40. Cyndi Warren, Managing Member of Pensacola office, Warren Averett
41. Ken Ford, Founder & CEO, IHMC
42. Linda “Sonshine” Moorer, Program Director, Magic 106
43. Carol Carlan, President, Sacred Heart Foundation
44. DeeDee Davis, Executive Vice President, NAI Halford
45. Scott Remington, Attorney, President & Managing Shareholder, Clark Partington
46. David Sansing, Vice President, Sandy Sansing Automotive Group
47. Cindi Bonner, Pensacola Director, Rally Foundation
48. Doug Broxson, State Senator
49. David Peaden, Executive Director, Home Builders of West Florida
50. Randy Ramos, CEO, Global Business Solutions
51. Bruce Vredenburg, Regional President, Hancock Bank
52. Ray Russenberger, Entrepreneur/Developer
53. Steven Barry, Escambia County Commissioner, District 5
54. Ed Fleming, Attorney, McDonald, Fleming, Moorhead
55. John Griffing, President/CEO, NAI Halford
56. Caron Sjoberg, President/CEO, Ideaworks
57. Bryan Aylstock, Attorney, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz
58. Carlton Ulmer, CEO, West Florida Healthcare
59. Corbett Davis, Jr., Owner, Jewelers Trade Shop
60. Ron Jackson, Shareholder, Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund
61. Mark Proctor, President, Levin, Papantonio
62. Tom Owens, Market President West Florida Panhandle, Branch Banking and Trust Co.
63. Pamela Northrup, Vice President, UWF Division of Research and Strategic Innovation
64. Justin Beck, CEO, President-Real Estate, Beck Partners
65. Justin Witkin, Attorney, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz
66. Steve Moorhead, Attorney, McDonald, Fleming, Moorhead
67. Andy Marlette, Editorial Cartoonist, Pensacola News Journal
68. Sue Straughan, Anchor, WEAR-TV
69. Miller Caldwell III, Partner & Director of Business Development, Caldwell Associates
70. Julie Sheppard, General Counsel, IHMC
71. Mary Hoxeng, Co-owner, ADX Communications
72. Neil Overholtz, Attorney, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz
73. Mark Lee, Broker, Levin Rinke Realty
74. Michael Carro, Senior Advisor & Principal, SVN Southland
75. Maren DeWeese, Creator, Maren’s Blog
76. Chad Henderson, Founder & CEO, Catalyst CRE
77. Connie Bookman, Founder & Executive Director, Pathways for Change
78. Lonnie Wesley, Pastor, Greater Little Rock Baptist Church
79. Danny Zimmern, President, Pensacola Mardi Gras
80. Kevin Bailey, Vice President, UWF Student Affairs
81. Jeff Bergosh, Escambia County Commissioner, District 1
82. Jonathan Griffith, President, Blue Wahoos
83. Gary Michaels, Operations Manager, Levin Rinke Realty
84. Davey Willhoit, Vice President – Market Manager, Cumulus Media
85. Allison Hill, President/CEO, Lakeview Center
86. Peter Nowak, CEO., Nowak Enterprises
87. Kevin Mair, Vice President of Cardiovascular Services, West Florida Hospital
88. Dave Cleveland, Co-founder, Highpointe Hotel Corporation
89. Meghan McCarthy, Director of Community Health & Wellness, Baptist Health Care
90. William Reynolds, Creator, NorthEscambia.com
91. Fred Robbins, Co-founder, Mr. Robbins’ Neighborhood
92. Michael Morette, President, Morette Company
93. Kristine Rushing, COO, Beck Partners
94. Mitesh Patel, President/CEO, Pinnacle Management and Investments
95. Travis Peterson, CEO, Impact Campaigns
96. Laurie Murphy, Emerald Coastkeeper
97. Jeff Helms, Vice President/Senior Practice Manager, Atkins North America
98. Dave Hoxeng, Co-owner, ADX Communications
99. Sherri Myers, Pensacola City Council, District 2
100. Curt Morse, Executive Director, Downtown Improvement Board
Power List 2017: The List
