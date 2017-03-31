Power List 2017: The List

1, Rishy Studer, Co-owner, Studer Properties, Blue Wahoos, Bodacious Shops

2. Robert Rinke, Co-owner/ Broker, Levin Rinke Realty

3. Martha Saunders, President, University of West Florida

4. C. Edward Meadows, President, Pensacola State College

5. Jim Reeves, Attorney at Law

6. John Peacock, Financial Advisor CFP ®, Edward Jones

7. Troy Rafferty, Shareholder, Levin, Papantonio

8. Fred Donovan Jr., Principal, Baskerville-Donvoan, Inc.

9. Sunil Gupta, MD, Founder, Retina Specialty Institute, Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems and US Retina

10. Julian MacQueen, Founder/CEO, Innisfree Hotels

11. Belle Bear, Co-founder, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area

12. Susan Davis RN, President/CEO Sacred Heart Health System

13. Michael Murdoch, President/CEO, AppRiver

14. Teri Levin, Co-owner, Levin Rinke Realty

15. Sandy Sansing, President, Sandy Sansing Automotive Group

16. Doug Underhill, Escambia County Commission Chairman

17. Mark Faulkner, President/CEO, Baptist Health Care

18. David Bear, Vice President, The Lewis Bear Company

19. Grover Robinson, IV, Escambia County Commissioner, District 4

20. Clay Ingram, State Representative; President/CEO, Pensacola Chamber

21. Henry Stovall, President, Sacred Heart Hospital

22. Lumon May, Escambia County Commissioner, District 3

23. Brian Spencer, Architect; Pensacola City Council President

24. Bill Wein, Co-founder, IMS ExpertServices, Inc.

25. Keith Hoskins, Western District General Manager, Gulf Power

26. Bobby Switzer, Vice President of Operations, Lamar Advertising

27. Frank White, State Representative

28. Mona Amodeo, Ph.D., Founder and President, idgroup

29. Donnie McMahon, President, McMahon & Hadder Insurance

30. Carroll Scarborough, Executive Vice President/CFO, Pen Air Federal Credit Union

31. Debbie Ritchie, President, Studer Group

32. David Deliman, Market Vice President, Cox Communications

33. Marcus Michles, Attorney, Michles & Booth

34. Lisa Nellessen-Lara, Executive Editor, Pensacola News Journal

35. Thomas D. Sunnenberg, MD, Sacred Heart Cancer Center

36. Crystal Spencer, Attorney, Spencer Law

37. Pete Moore, President, Pete Moore Chevrolet

38. Debbie Calder, Executive Vice President of Greater Pensacola Operations, Navy Federal Credit Union

39. Miller Caldwell Jr., Principal & Principal Architect, Caldwell Associates

40. Cyndi Warren, Managing Member of Pensacola office, Warren Averett

41. Ken Ford, Founder & CEO, IHMC

42. Linda “Sonshine” Moorer, Program Director, Magic 106

43. Carol Carlan, President, Sacred Heart Foundation

44. DeeDee Davis, Executive Vice President, NAI Halford

45. Scott Remington, Attorney, President & Managing Shareholder, Clark Partington

46. David Sansing, Vice President, Sandy Sansing Automotive Group

47. Cindi Bonner, Pensacola Director, Rally Foundation

48. Doug Broxson, State Senator

49. David Peaden, Executive Director, Home Builders of West Florida

50. Randy Ramos, CEO, Global Business Solutions

51. Bruce Vredenburg, Regional President, Hancock Bank

52. Ray Russenberger, Entrepreneur/Developer

53. Steven Barry, Escambia County Commissioner, District 5

54. Ed Fleming, Attorney, McDonald, Fleming, Moorhead

55. John Griffing, President/CEO, NAI Halford

56. Caron Sjoberg, President/CEO, Ideaworks

57. Bryan Aylstock, Attorney, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz

58. Carlton Ulmer, CEO, West Florida Healthcare

59. Corbett Davis, Jr., Owner, Jewelers Trade Shop

60. Ron Jackson, Shareholder, Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund

61. Mark Proctor, President, Levin, Papantonio

62. Tom Owens, Market President West Florida Panhandle, Branch Banking and Trust Co.

63. Pamela Northrup, Vice President, UWF Division of Research and Strategic Innovation

64. Justin Beck, CEO, President-Real Estate, Beck Partners

65. Justin Witkin, Attorney, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz

66. Steve Moorhead, Attorney, McDonald, Fleming, Moorhead

67. Andy Marlette, Editorial Cartoonist, Pensacola News Journal

68. Sue Straughan, Anchor, WEAR-TV

69. Miller Caldwell III, Partner & Director of Business Development, Caldwell Associates

70. Julie Sheppard, General Counsel, IHMC

71. Mary Hoxeng, Co-owner, ADX Communications

72. Neil Overholtz, Attorney, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz

73. Mark Lee, Broker, Levin Rinke Realty

74. Michael Carro, Senior Advisor & Principal, SVN Southland

75. Maren DeWeese, Creator, Maren’s Blog

76. Chad Henderson, Founder & CEO, Catalyst CRE

77. Connie Bookman, Founder & Executive Director, Pathways for Change

78. Lonnie Wesley, Pastor, Greater Little Rock Baptist Church

79. Danny Zimmern, President, Pensacola Mardi Gras

80. Kevin Bailey, Vice President, UWF Student Affairs

81. Jeff Bergosh, Escambia County Commissioner, District 1

82. Jonathan Griffith, President, Blue Wahoos

83. Gary Michaels, Operations Manager, Levin Rinke Realty

84. Davey Willhoit, ‎Vice President – Market Manager, Cumulus Media

85. Allison Hill, President/CEO, Lakeview Center

86. Peter Nowak, CEO., Nowak Enterprises

87. Kevin Mair, Vice President of Cardiovascular Services, West Florida Hospital

88. Dave Cleveland, Co-founder, Highpointe Hotel Corporation

89. Meghan McCarthy, Director of Community Health & Wellness, Baptist Health Care

90. William Reynolds, Creator, NorthEscambia.com

91. Fred Robbins, Co-founder, Mr. Robbins’ Neighborhood

92. Michael Morette, President, Morette Company

93. Kristine Rushing, COO, Beck Partners

94. Mitesh Patel, President/CEO, Pinnacle Management and Investments

95. Travis Peterson, CEO, Impact Campaigns

96. Laurie Murphy, Emerald Coastkeeper

97. Jeff Helms, Vice President/Senior Practice Manager, Atkins North America

98. Dave Hoxeng, Co-owner, ADX Communications

99. Sherri Myers, Pensacola City Council, District 2

100. Curt Morse, Executive Director, Downtown Improvement Board