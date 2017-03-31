Power List 2017

By Rick Outzen

The Inweekly Power List attracted the attention of readers the first time we published it in June 2007.

Created on an Atlas Oyster House cocktail napkin, the inaugural list attempted to rank the most influential people in Escambia County. No one had ever dared to rank people based on their ability to get things done.

Fred Levin topped that first list, followed by Judge Lacey Collier, Ted Ciano, Jim Reeves, Lewis Bear, Jr. and 45 other men and women. Published without fanfare, we had no idea how the issue would be received.

Within hours of the paper hitting newsstands, our phones began ringing. Most appreciated being on the list and, of course, others were upset they had been omitted. From the reactions, we knew we had a hit and had created a new Inweekly tradition.

Over the past decade, the list has grown to include 100 people annually. We seek input from the community, and the screening process takes weeks, as people are moved up and down the list based on that input.

Over the years, the Power List has become much harder to rank. The degrees of separation are slight, which makes the endeavor fun to write and debate.

We hope you enjoy reading and debating the 2017 Power List.

Power Behind the Scenes: Rishy Studer

The List

Top 25

Hall Of Fame