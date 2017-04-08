Winners & Losers 4/6/17

Winners

Erin Spicer

Pensacola State College’s Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs is a 2017 recipient of the Chair Academy’s International Exemplary Leadership Award, which recognizes her ability to advance academic and administrative leadership at Pensacola State. The Chair Academy, a department of Mesa Community College and the Maricopa County Community College District, has offered world-class, competency-based, leadership development programs for college and university leaders since 1992. Dr. Spicer has been at Pensacola State for nearly 15 years and served as dean of the Warrington campus before becoming the chief academic officer of the college

Christine Krier

The St. Louis, Mo. native has been named Medical Director of the Pediatric Emergency Department at West Florida Hospital. Dr. Krier earned her Medical Degree from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Ft. Worth. Following medical school, she completed her residency in Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

On Mar. 28, Pen Air presented a check in the amount of $4,016.56 to the Blue Wahoos and Studer Community Institute (SCI) to announce their partnership with the Early Brain Development Initiative at the Blue Wahoos Stadium. Each time the official Blue Wahoos Platinum MasterCard® Credit Card is used, a donation is generated to Early Brain Development on behalf of the credit union.

Losers

Devin Nunes

The House Intelligence Committee chairman claimed that unnamed sources had provided him evidence that President-elect Trump and his transition team may have been surveilled inappropriately by the Obama administration. He later tried to assert they were whistleblowers who deserved protection. That fairytale fell apart when the New York Times reported that Trump administration officials helped provide the information.

Florida Legislature

The House and Senate start budget negotiations with a gap of $2 billion in their proposals, which has raised some skepticism about whether lawmakers can agree on the 2018 budget by the scheduled May 5 end of the legislative session. The state has projected a small surplus in the fiscal year that starts July 1, followed by a $1.3 billion shortfall the following year and a $1.9 billion hole the year after that. As always, the devil will be in the details.

Ashton Hayward

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development unanimously approved SB 364, Senator Doug Broxson’s bill addressing $300-million BBP settlement funds. The bill, like the one already passed by the Floor House, gives no special preference for the City of Pensacola, as Mayor Ashton Hayward has requested. For now, his projects will have to compete with others presented to the Triumph Gulf Coast. However, don’t count out Hayward. He has paid lobbyists $60,000 to sell his agenda in Tallahassee.