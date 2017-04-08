Eye for Design

By Shelby Smithey

Renowned graphic designer and now author Aaron Draplin of the Draplin Design Company (DDC) will be at Pensacola State College April 12 for a student logo workshop and portfolio review, and later, a lecture open to the public.

Well-known for Field Notes, his nostalgic brand of pocket notebooks, Draplin has a way of refreshing an idea into a modern work of art. Born in Detroit, Draplin moved to Oregon when he was 19 where his career started with a snowboarding graphic for Solid Snowboards. There, he started Draplindustries Design Co. where he did everything from lettering café signs to drawing up logos, to thinking up local advertising campaigns.

After five years in Oregon, Draplin decided to finish up his design degree at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. In 2000, he accepted a job as art director with Snowboarder Magazine where he worked for two years. He then landed back in Oregon, working as a senior designer for brands like Nixon.

In 2004, he stepped out on his own again with Draplin Design Co., creating for clients including Nike, Burton Snowboards, Esquire, Red Wing, Field Notes, Ford Motor Company and the Obama administration.

These days, Draplin is proud to have conquered uncharted territory: writing his own book. “Pretty Much Everything” is a mid-career survey of work, case studies, inspiration, road stories, lists, maps, how-to’s and advice. It includes examples of his work—posters, record covers, logos—and presents the process behind his design with projects like Field Notes and the “Things We Love” State Posters. Draplin also offers valuable advice and hilarious commentary that illustrates how much more goes into design than just what appears on the page.

Inweekly caught up with Draplin before his lecture at PSC to talk about his new book, the challenges of designing and working for the Obama administration.

INWEEKLY: How did you get into design?

DRAPLIN: Through skateboarding and snowboarding.

INWEEKLY: What’s the most challenging part of designing something?

DRAPLIN: It kind of depends. Sometimes it’s coming up with something cool and successful with a small budget. Or working with a persnickety client. Or even a tight timeline can stress things out. But that’s okay. Each project is different and you weight the pros and cons and get to work.

INWEEKLY: What will you be talking about during your lecture? What can people take away from it?

DRAPLIN: My new book “Pretty Much Everything” and the harrowing account of what it was like to make it! It’s a lighthearted talk about my career up to this point, and everything that was packed into making a book out of it. And what I learned from it. It was super fun to make it, and kind of scary. What if it was a flop? What if people didn’t like it? I was so nervous. But it’s done incredibly well, and my publishers are on cloud nine, and, the folks who bought it seem to really like it. Or so I’m told each night. I’m so thankful for the whole experience.

INWEEKLY: Tell me about Field Notes and how that came about.

DRAPLIN: I couldn’t find ones I liked—everything had goopy graphics or overlooked typography. So I just made my own, as a little homage to American memo book, which had its heyday 60 years ago, and is slowly dying. If you go into middle America, you’ll still see them in the pockets of old-timer farmers. It still works for them, and we don’t even know that it still works for us. iPhones and shit have changed the landscape in so many ways. But here’s the deal: Making a grocery list on a piece of scrap paper will never add up to making it in some app on your phone. It’s just not the same. And that’s the charm about a pencil on paper. I’m so proud to be offering that experience with Field Notes.

INWEEKLY: What are some of your clients (or past clients) that you’ve enjoyed creating for?

DRAPLIN: The snowboarding brands were super rewarding, mainly because we got to invent them as we went. That would be Coal Headwear, Union Binding Company, Grenade Gloves and Snowboard Magazine. It was made by us, for us. And that’s a special spot to be in. The graphics had great spirit to them, and the audience, they weren’t cutthroat marketing people… they were snowboards scrubs who loved colorful, wild stuff. I worked with each of those brands for 8-10 years, so that was a good run. I miss all my buddies attached to that time so much.

INWEEKLY: What was it like designing for the Obama administration?

DRAPLIN: A bit terrifying. And, a complete honor. I believed in the guy, and am so proud of the job he did the last eight years. Such intelligence, measure, grace and, hell, he was cool as hell. Firm when he needed to be firm. And loose when he could be loose. He’ll be the best president of our lifetimes. And to help them out? Such an honor.

INWEEKLY: How do you channel a brand into a design and what are the benefits of a good logo?

DRAPLIN: By amplifying the little things that are special to their experience. You sort of turn up the volume on the cool stuff, and make sure the basics are solid and consistent. The benefits of a good logo? Clarity, presence and a forward-thinking existence in whatever market it’s in. Take Apple for instance. When you see that mark attached to something, you know it’s going to be amazing. It’s going to have a premium feel you just won’t get anywhere else. That logo means something in that little transaction. It’s doing the work, like a good logo should.

DDC “Pretty Much Everything Everything Book” Tour

WHAT: Lecture with designer and author Aaron Draplin at Pensacola State College

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12

WHERE: Switzer Center for Visual Art, Building 15, Room 1590, Lecture Hal

l COST: Free, but advance RSVP is required

DETAILS: draplin.com