The Buzz 4/6/17

Courageous Visitor The Gulf Coast Citizen Diplomacy Council will host a recipient of the U.S. Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award April 1 – 5 as part of a two-week exchange program.

The IWOC Award annually recognizes women from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in acting to improve others’ lives. The awardees visit U.S. universities, businesses, and non-profit organizations to share strategies and ideas to empower women around the globe. This year marks the eleventh anniversary of the IWOC Award.

The Gulf Coast Citizen Diplomacy Council is hosting Ms. Saadet Özkan from Turkey. As an elementary school teacher, Özkan took the rare and bold step of exposing the sexual abuse of children by the principal of a small village school. Even after suffering a debilitating car accident that left her incapacitated for months, she refused to back down from her claims, despite pressure from the authorities and threats by other teachers.

Özkan is honored for her unwavering determination to uncover generations of sexual abuse of schoolchildren, particularly girls, and for her integrity in pursuing justice in the face of government pressure and apathy.

While in Pensacola, Özkan will meet with a variety of organizations offering support services including the PACE Center for Girls, the Gulf Coast Kid’s House, and 90 Works. She will meet with the Office of the State Attorney to explore the role of victims’ advocates and how cases are prepared and prosecuted. She will also present her work to the public at an event co-hosted by the Institute of Women in Politics of Northwest Florida.

The 2017 IWOC recipients hail from Bangladesh, Botswana, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Niger, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, Vietnam, and Yemen. These exceptional women received their awards at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. on March 29 and are now headed to cities across the United States. The program concludes with a Public Forum in Los Angeles, California on April 6.

Follow the conversation on Twitter at #WomenofCourage.

Saunders Era Begins Dr. Martha Saunders has been making adjustments to her cabinet at the University of West Florida since Dr. Brendan Kelly’s departure to become the chancellor of University of South Carolina Upstate.

On “Pensacola Speaks,” UWF President Saunders said, “I felt like I needed a few different voices around the table and so I have added Joffery Gaymon, because she is in charge of enrollment, and Mark Walsh, who is the sponsored research director, to get the right voices.”

She also talked about the addition of Dr. Pam Northrup to her cabinet.

“We created a division that was a merger of two we already had that we are calling the Division of Research and Strategic Innovation. Pam Northrup, who has been the head of the Innovation Institute, will be taking that on,” said Saunders. “It’s just a much bigger, but very consistent with the direction of the University and the emphasis that we’re hearing from the board of governors.”

The downtowns of Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga. have seen the presence of college campuses have a positive impact on their growth and vibrancy. Saunders wants a bigger footprint downtown.

“Plenty of consultants have told plenty of cities that you need young folks with backpacks walking around. It’s a constantly circulating population,” she told Inweekly. “Academic programs, if we pick the right ones, will form knowledge clusters, and that attracts businesses because you’re feeding them the workforce.”

She added, “There are a few (programs) that are perfectly positioned for downtown, and I’m getting a lot of enthusiasm from the campus to do that.”

With the university approaching its 50th anniversary, Saunders solicited ideas from the faculty, staff, and students for what would take UWF to the next level. She thought that she might receive a dozen or so suggestions.

“I got 64, and they’re all fabulous,” she said. “What we’ve done is pick the ones that have the furthest implications to the university first.”

UWF Global Online was one of the ideas chosen. She said, “We have invested a great deal in online learning, and we do it well. We thought we’ve already invested in these programs, why not partner up and market this to the rest of the world? That is one area that I think we’ll see some growth.”

As far as other ideas that jumped out at her, Saunders said, “I’ll tell you as soon as I can get it sorted through, but they are all that good. My hope is to get them all funded.”

Domestic Violence Leader According to Florida Department of Health, Escambia County leads the state of Florida when it comes to domestic violence. The county’s rate for domestic violence per 100,000 for the three-year period 2013-15 is 1,042.7 — over 30 more offenses than the next nearest county, Taylor, with 1,009.9; almost 500 more than the state rate of 549.7. Okaloosa and Bay counties also placed in the top five.

When it comes to forcible sex crimes, such as rape, Escambia County is ranked third with 92.4 per 100,000 population. The state rate is 52.5 per 100,000.

A shooting over the weekend gave further evidence to the issue. An Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man when responding to a domestic violence call in Cantonment. The suspect fled on foot. During the pursuit, he pulled a firearm and shot at deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Immigration Economics The League of Women Voters of the Pensacola Bay Area will host a lecture by economist Kalyan (Kal) Chakraborty to discuss “The Economics of Immigration” on Saturday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the Downtown Library, located at 239 N. Spring Street.

Mr. Chakraborty has recently joined the UWF Haas Center as Associate Director, Senior Research Scientist. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Taking Cyber to Neighborhoods Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill wants to bring cyber to the kids living in some of the county’s poorest neighborhoods.

“I’ve teamed with a company called Metova, a local company,” he told Inweekly. “We are taking one of the old county emergency response trailers. We’re turning it into a cyber gaming place.”

He continued, “We’re going to take it, and we’re going to park it and run completely unstructured camps in the playgrounds of our most disadvantaged neighborhoods in Escambia County.”

Commissioner Underhill said cybersecurity jobs provide an opportunity to get it people from “poverty to prosperity in one generation.”

“Our kids can be making more than their parents ever made by the time they’re 25, 27 years old,” he said, “but if they don’t know and we can’t get to them, and if we can’t get to them early before they start making decisions that move them away from this, then we are going to fail.”

Safer, Smarter University of West Florida student Timothy Jones joined police chiefs, mental health counselors, medical school deans, student leaders, Board of Governors, and the presidents of 12 state universities last week to rally support for additional mental health counselors and law enforcement officers, raising the State University System’s research profile, and rewarding university performance.

During the rally, Jones, a veteran who was diagnosed with PTSD, and said it’s because of mental health counseling and community support that he’ll be graduating this spring. The rally marked the kick-off of the “Safer, Smarter, Stronger” initiative, designed to demonstrate the return on investment for each of the System’s top priorities.

“Florida recently ranked top in the country for higher education in U.S. News & World Report, an achievement that inspires all of us to continue striving toward our goals,” Board of Governors Chair Tom Kuntz said. “By putting measures in place to optimize student retention and success, and by positioning our universities to be more competitive in research, we’re priming our state to meet its full economic potential.”

From Refugee to Citizen The University of West Florida International Programs will host Una Bilic, site director for the Tallahassee International Rescue Committee, or IRC, at 6 p.m. on April 7 at the Center for Fine and Performing Arts. Bilic will share her experiences as a Bosnian refugee and discuss the reality refugees face today in her presentation, titled “From Refugee to Citizen.”

“We are very excited to be hosting this event,” said William Vittetoe, director of International Programs. “Global citizenship and a global mindset are increasingly important for our students and community.”

The IRC is a contracted agency that oversees previously arrived and new refugees’ transition into their respective communities. The Tallahassee IRC supports approximately 15 families in an area that stretches to Panama City.

Bilic is familiar with the challenges of assimilating to American life. She left Bosnia at age 10 after being struck by shrapnel from an exploding shell. Bilic was playing with other children in a courtyard near her home in Sarajevo when she felt the metal pierce her head, legs, arms, and back. Five people died from the explosion.

With Bilic unable to receive proper medical treatment for her head injury in Bosnia, the United Nations evacuated the family, first to an Italian hospital and then to Orlando. Two families, totaling nine people, shared one room in an Orlando house until a local mosque found them and took them to an apartment. The woman who housed the two families was later arrested for spending the money meant to care for them on herself.

Bilic’s parents worked at McDonald’s and eventually as housekeepers at Disney World to support their two daughters and ensure they received a college education. Bilic attended the University of South Florida for her undergraduate studies and earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Central Florida.

The UWF International Programs event is free and open to the public. For more information about International Programs at UWF, visit uwf.edu/internationaloffice.

Grant Applications Online Secretary of State Ken Detzner announced the launch of a new online grants application system, DOSGrants.com, which streamlines the application process for all grants offered by the Department of State, including arts and culture, historic preservation and library grants.

The application period for Florida Department of State grants in the Divisions of Cultural Affairs, Historical Resources, and Library & Information Services are now open.

“These grant programs help to ensure that all Florida families have access to arts and culture programs, our state’s historic properties, and educational opportunities,” said Secretary Detzner. “The organizations who receive these grants create jobs, stimulate tourism and attract skilled workers. The new DOS Grants website, DOSGrants.com, will make it easier for more organizations to apply for grants while increasing transparency and allowing Floridians to search for state-funded programs in their community.”

Any Florida organization engaging in cultural programming, historic preservation efforts or providing library services that is either a public entity or a registered nonprofit is encouraged to apply.

In fiscal year 2016-17, the Florida Department of State awarded over $90 million in grant funds through 12 grant programs to nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, and units of local government including cities and counties.