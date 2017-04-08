32505 Makes Top 15 for Highest Youth Arrests

B y Duwayne Escobedo

Florida law enforcement authorities made a big deal that six years into reform of the state’s juvenile justice system—once considered the worst in the country—it recorded the lowest number of arrests in the state in 40 years.

However, Pensacola zip code 32505 remains among the highest in total juvenile arrests in the state—13th to be exact.

The zip code, which includes many of the city’s poorest neighborhoods, ended up with 430 youth arrests in the fiscal year 2015-16. That tied the 33712 zip code in Pinellas County.

32505 accounted for one of every four arrests of juveniles in Escambia County last year.

Greater Little Rock Baptist Church Rev. Lonnie Wesley III finds the news alarming.

“I grew up in that area code,” Wesley said. “32505 is my home. We’ve gotten away from family values and the importance of family.”

In fact, for Escambia, births to all unwed mothers is 51.71 percent and 80.9 percent for black unwed mothers, according to FL Health Charts. It is the county’s highest rate since 1994-1996.

Plus, demographics of 32505 reports the median household income is $28,199.

In 2010, Governor Rick Scott appointed Wansley Walters, a nationally recognized reformer as the Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary. Under Walters’ leadership, the DJJ changed its overall approach to focus on preventing youth from entering the juvenile justice system in the first place.

District 3 Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May is very familiar with the struggles of the zip code’s children. He just returned from the Biddy International Basketball Tournament in Slidell, La. Many of the Southern Youth Sports Association players, some of them 32505 products, had never left their Pensacola homes or eaten dinner in a restaurant like they got to do at this tourney.

“Kids who participate in extracurricular activities tend not to get in trouble. Kids who don’t do,” said May, who founded SYSA in 2003. “Programs like what SYSA does are critical. If we don’t help these kids, who else is going to do it?”

Statewide, the arrest of white youth dropped 38 percent over the past four years, while Escambia County experienced a 34 percent decrease.

But Escambia County’s black youth didn’t fair quite as well. While they made up 72 percent of all youth arrests in the county last year, the arrests of young black men dropped nine percent over the same period. Statewide, the arrest of black youth fell 20 percent since FY 2011-12.

Robin Reshard runs Robert Robino Productions and is dedicated to creating community dialogue through Pensacola Network with monthly events. She supports the Florida juvenile justice reforms.

For example, the Department of Juvenile Justice gives law enforcement officials the discretion to write citations to juvenile offenders, so they don’t carry around the stigma of an arrest record. That rate is 50 percent in Florida. Pensacola Police officers and Escambia County deputies handed out citations 70 percent and 53 percent of the time, respectively.

The latest report by the Caruthers Institute, one of Florida’s top juvenile civil citation experts, recommends increasing the use of civil citations by 75 percent statewide. It estimates that would “improve life outcomes” for nearly 7,000 arrested children, as well as save $62 million that could then be used to improve the juvenile justice system in other critical ways.

“We need to have help and understanding on how we can get our youth back to being their best selves,” Reshard said. “If they mess up, that should not be the thing that kills them. (Black youth) need to have a fair chance as any other child. We need to be there to embrace them in love, while also disciplining them.”

Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille knows that Florida’s juvenile justice system earned a bad rap in part because it regularly leads the country in prosecuting youth as adults. Violent crimes and crimes involving firearms get the closest scrutiny.

State lawmakers are considering legislation that would limit prosecutors’ discretion in transferring juveniles to adult court. Florida prosecutors can move minors to adult court without input from judges.

About 10,000 adult transfers have been filed in Florida since 2011, the DJJ reports. Escambia County is one of the worst offenders in the state, arresting children and trying them as adults in greater numbers than some of the largest counties in the state. The Southern Poverty Law Center found that compared to Miami-Dade County, for example, children charged with felonies were six times as likely to be prosecuted as adults in Escambia County.

“We are very careful in reviewing cases in our juvenile division to make sure we hand out the appropriate sanctions,” Marcille said. “We review our policies to make sure we are applying our laws appropriately. Only the most serious cases end up in adult court.”

Marcille attributed the high rate of youth arrests in 32505 partially because of a rash of vehicle robberies. Larceny and theft arrests in Escambia County have steadily fallen from 452 in 2010 to 284 last year.

May said addressing poverty, education and leadership are all part of solving the complex youth crime issue. As a commissioner and SYSA co-founder, he has tried to address those issues, by creating after-school care for youth, partnering with Pensacola State College on a GED program held continuously at the Theophalis May Community Center at Legion Field, developing a Community Redevelopment Agency that incorporates 32505 and providing programs that teach job skills.

“Our greatest investment is human capital,” May said. “No matter what zip code, it’s all of our problem. It will take all of us to provide a solution. We must protect our most valuable asset, and that is our children.”