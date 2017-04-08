SYSA ‘Fills the Gap’

By Duwayne Escobedo

Terrell Hankins wasn’t the greatest athlete to come out of the Southern Youth Sports Association (SYSA). He knows that. But he had smarts.

His goal every year in SYSA was to win the Academic Athlete Award. He began playing football and basketball as an 8-year-old.

“That was my incentive. That was my purpose,” said Hankins, now a chemical operator at Reichhold Chemicals. “I ate that up. It’s what pushed me.”

The recognition was important to the son of a single-mother in a struggling family.

“This group of guys that make up SYSA were my mentors,” Hankins said. “They created my safe place for me to go.”

The SYSA has mentored more than a thousand mostly black boys and girls from Escambia County each year since it was founded in 2003. Not only does the organization provide youth sports, but it also offers after-school care and tutoring. It works with Pensacola State College to provide a GED program at the Theophalis May Community Center.

It develops integrity and character of its youth through the Four B’s: Bible, Books, Ball, and Balance. The program aims to develop youth spiritually, teach them to work hard in school, to act disciplined in their sport, and to work to strike a balance in their lives.

To SYSA co-founder Lumon May, who serves as the District 3 Escambia County Commissioner, education is a top priority. He calls it the “great equalizer.” His parents, Rev. Theophalis and Mary May, preached education to their 11 children.

“We use athletics as a vehicle to bring the youth into our resource center,” May said. “All of our kids have the opportunity to get academic tutoring. They have to make sure their grades are there to play.”

That’s why, for example, at the recent International Biddy Basketball International Tournament in Slidell, La., Dr. Joyce Hopkins went on the trip with the team. The SYSA volunteer has served as the organization’s academic program coordinator. That includes participating in the SYSA after school programs for the third year that number more than 100 students at Wedgewood, Ebonwood, Oakcrest schools and the Dorrie Miller Community Center.

“We try to get them to learn other things besides basketball skills,” said Hopkins, who is currently tutoring SYSA youth in math in preparation for the Florida Standards Assessments. “It’s very important that we tell the kids knowledge is power. You have to be successful in education to move on to the next level and be successful.”

May is also proud that the program provides first-time youth experiences, such as travel for and other new things, such as eating out.

Thirteen-year-old Dacovney Shine, a Warrington Middle School student, and his SYSA teammates wrote thank you letters to Jim and Shirley Cronley for sponsoring a van for the dozen middle school basketball players to travel to Louisiana.

“I’ve never been away from my parents with my coaches, so I had to adjust to new roles,” he wrote the Cronleys.

May, who coaches basketball, added: “Some of our kids have never been out of Pensacola. We provide our kids opportunities they otherwise wouldn’t have.”

Plus, SYSA has become successful through many of its signature events. The Soul Bowl has been played annually at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium through a partnership with local entrepreneur and baseball team owner Quint Studer. It is one of the largest youth sports events, matching teams in mighty mites, mini-mites, mites, midgets and juniors in front of crowds of 4,000 people.

SYSA’s Southeast Jam annually draws between 50 to 80 teams from across the country in May.

“It’s Living a Dream” event started five years ago, honors those in Pensacola who exemplifying Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream and make a difference in the lives of children.

To show his support of SYSA Troy Rafferty, a trial lawyer with the Levin Papantonio Law Firm, announced he is donating $50,000 a year for a new college scholarship awarded annually to students in Escambia County, through the SYSA.

The goal is to inspire students to pursue success through higher education. Escambia County’s graduation rate is 76.1 percent, and among African-American students, it’s 63.6 percent.

“This is about hope,” Rafferty said when he unveiled the new scholarship last month. “Our children need to know that if they work hard and are committed to making our community better, that the money will be there for them to go to college.”

The students will receive the scholarship funds after graduating high school and meeting other criteria, such as maintaining a certain GPA and performing community service. SYSA will provide oversight in how the scholarship money is spent.

May measures the program’s success with the success of the players, many who have gone from tough home lives that include single-parent homes and poverty to career success.

It also has had a number of former SYSA members go onto professional sport careers, such as Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris, former NFL and University of Alabama running back Trent Richardson, former WBNA player Lady Comfort, and Reggie Evans, who played in the NBA for 15 years.

One of the former SYSA members that epitomize the youth program is Hankins, who now is among the organization’s 200 volunteers as a coach. He enjoys giving back to the program that he credited with helping him to succeed.

“As a coach, I tell (the youth) that you’re only a product of your environment if you let it be,” he said. “You don’t have to let where you come from affect your growth.”

May added, “If we don’t help these kids, who else is going to do it? We try to fill the gap.”