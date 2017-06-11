The Buzz 6/1/17

A Great Neighborhood Studer Properties has been eager to fill the first-floor commercial spaces in its Southtowne Apartments and the mixed-use office space across the street on the corner of Jefferson and Intendencia Streets in downtown Pensacola, according to Quint Studer.

“There will be three restaurants,” he said on “Pensacola Speaks” last Thursday. “One of them is a currently established restaurant that does pretty well, but it’s in a tough location in Pensacola, so it’s moving down there. There’s another one that’s in Gulf Breeze that’s moving down there, too.”

Both signed leases to be part of Southtowne. The third eatery is brand new concept being proposed by an established local restaurant group that hasn’t signed a lease but is expected to be on the first floor of the mixed office building under construction next to the Levin Bear Studer Family YMCA.

Studer said that the Baptist Health Care has leased the corner of Intendencia and Tarragona streets. Other tenants include a pharmacy, small grocery, a ladies’ clothing store, and a second Bodacious Brew location.

“Southtowne is going to be a great little neighborhood,” said Studer.

RESTORE Comments Sought The Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act of 2012, or RESTORE Act and U.S. Department of Treasury’s regulations direct Escambia County to prepare a Multi-Year Implementation Plan (MYIP). The plan prioritizes eligible activities for Direct Component funds awarded to the county through the Deepwater Horizon Settlement and RESTORE Act, and to obtain broad-based participation from individuals, businesses, Indian tribes and non-profit organizations as part of plan preparation.

The BCC shortlisted the following 10 projects in February 2017 to include in the initial MYIP:

Carpenter Creek Revitalization Plan

Eleven Mile Creek Basin

Eleven Mile Creek Restoration

Hollice T. Williams Stormwater & Recreational Park

OLF8 Commerce Park Improvements

Perdido Key Gulf of Mexico Beach Access

Perdido Key Multi-Use Path

Project Universal Access

SOAR with RESTORE

South Dogtrack Drainage

In preparation for submitting the final MYIP, Escambia County is accepting public comment for 45 days for the shortlisted projects included within the plan.

The public comment period opens June 5 and closes July 19. On Monday, June 5, RESTORE staff will host a public comment kickoff meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place, Room 104.

Love For Trump Budget Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL1) told Inweekly that he loves the budget proposed by President Donald Trump. The budget emphasizes defense funding, immigration enforcement, the southern border wall, funding to address violent crimes and reducing opioid abuse, while cutting Medicaid, education, housing, environment protection, and foreign aid.

“Look, there are tough choices that have to be made,” he said. He isn’t worried about the Democrats ranting and raving on the floor of the House about cuts to the program.

“My assessment is that we should not be taking money from our military to fund things that are absolutely nonessential,” said Gaetz. “We are in the middle of the greatest generational theft that the planet Earth has ever known with our deficits and debts. So I’m glad for the first time in eight years, a President of the United States has delivered to Congress a balanced budget.”

He cited the key pro-growth features of the Trump budget proposal. The congressman said, “First of all, tax cuts and tax reform. Now, these tax cuts don’t end up costing money. They are dynamically scored and will ultimately grow the economy. But it will create more investment, and it will really spur more creativity within the country. So that is very productive.”

He also sees the regulatory reforms as pro-growth.

“Also, within this budget, there’s regulatory reform because we’re not going to be able to continue to have more and more regulations that cost more and more money,” said Gaetz.

The increase in defense spending will help the Florida Panhandle, according to the congressman.

“The military spending that’s in this budget will have a significant impact in Northwest Florida,” he said. “We build the F-35 in Northwest Florida. We train on it. We fly it. So fully funding our military finally over the $600-billion mark, I think is very important not only for the warfighter, not only for the country but for our local economy in Northwest Florida.”

ParsCo Selected In a city hall meeting regarding the former Blount School property sale and redevelopment Thursday, all committee votes were in favor of ParsCo Construction developing the site.

The company laid out an 112-page construction and development plan for the property, complete with 30 detached houses and a community park.

Amir Fooladi, ParsCo president and CEO, told Inweekly he was excited to begin this project and hopes that the contract is awarded quickly.

“Our next step is setting up a really nice event for the neighborhood and giving all the current residents the chance to meet us,” Fooladi said. “And if the city gives us permission, we might even set up a tent onsite and make this an exciting event for everyone.”

The committee members stressed the importance of ParsCo’s idea to create a green space. Fooladi told Inweekly he wants the project, The Cottages at Five Points, to reflect the importance of a community lifestyle and bringing people together, which is why he included the neighborhood park in the proposal.

“We’re going to hire a talented local landscape architect to help with the green space, as well as get the current community’s input on what they want the park to look like in order to meet their needs,” he said.

Another important part of ParsCo’s plan was affordability. Fooladi wants the new units to be reasonably priced for families in the professional workforce. He said each unit is projected to cost around $199,000, which would include the land and a 1,200 square-foot cottage.

Wear Orange The Third Annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day is June 2. Supporters of common sense gun laws are asked to wear Orange.

The Wear Orange campaign was inspired by the friends of Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago high school student who was killed by gunfire only one week after performing at events for President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. Her friends decided to honor her life by wearing orange, the color worn by hunters for safety, on her birthday.

Pensacola will have two Wear Orange events on Saturday, June 3. At 6 a.m., the public is invited to help paint the Graffiti Bridge on 17th Avenue orange. Families and friends are asked to write the names of their loved ones, who lost their lives to gun violence.

At 2 p.m., a Gun Violence Awareness Community Cookout will be held at Greater Little Rock Baptist Church, 901 North A St. Free food and entertainment will be provided.

Rawson Rodeo Ends On May 22, the Escambia County Commissioners voted to embrace change with a 3-2 vote for closing Rawson Lane at the request of Pensacola Christian College.

Over 160 Escambia County members voiced their opinions regarding the road’s closure. Thirty-eight of the speakers were against the request, while 123 were in favor.

The vote allows Rawson Lane to undergo change within the next two years.

Amy Glenn, Chief Communications Officer for Pensacola Christian College, told Inweekly that with a growing student body and 95 to 96 percent of undergraduate students living on campus. The school requested the roads partial closure from Brent Lane to just before Euseba Street for the continuity of the confined campus and the safety of the students and faculty.

By 2019, the college will build a dormitory on the opposite side of the road, which prompted the college to make its request.

“It’s more than 10 people. We’re looking at 1,000 people crossing Rawson several times a day once the new dorms are built,” Glenn said.

Commission chairman Doug Underhill echoed concerns over safety. He believed that Rawson Lane had become a short cut for people rushing from one side of town to the other and has made the road dangerous for pedestrians.

“Our authority goes back to traffic, pure and simple,” said Commissioner Underhill. “Is there a public interest in this (road closure)? Yes. And really it does come back to traffic.”

Commissioner Lumon May, District 3, urged the board to reject Rawson Lane’s partial closure.

“I applaud Pensacola Christian,” May said. “I don’t mind that they have selfish interests, but I can tell you 90 percent of the people who want to close it (Rawson Lane) work for the college. That means they have a motive and personal gain.”

A tight 3-2 vote for the Board of County Commissioners is rare. However, the board discussion indicated that such an outcome was inevitable.

Before the vote, Chairman Underhill tried to frame it positively.

“We went through more speakers than we’ve had on any other subject, and there was not a single outburst,” he told the audience. “Regardless of how this vote goes tonight, we will be the best Escambia County there could be.”

“From the Ashes” The environmental group 350 Pensacola will conduct a screening of the film “From the Ashes,” which explores the lives of workers and communities that once relied on coal mines, how they cope with the transition to clean, renewable energy, and the potential of the rapidly expanding clean energy economy.

The free screening will be 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at the West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St. A panel discussion including local energy, employment, and environmental professionals follows the film.

The presentation is part of a monthly speaker series on climate change sponsored by 350 Pensacola. For more information, call 687-9968 or visit 350pensacola@gmail.com.

Morris Court Park Reopens Thanks to lobbying from Commissioner Lumon May and the neighborhood on the Area Housing Commission, the Morris Court playground reopened Tuesday, May 30.

The park hours are sunrise to sunset, and the Area Housing Commission will open and close the park daily. Pensacola Parks and Recreation will remain responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the city park.

Predictably, the one trying to take credit for the reopening of the park is the person who worked hardest with Mayor Ashton Hayward and City Administrator Eric Olson to close it—Councilwoman Jewel Cannada-Wynn.

More Jobs, Better Health? Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam is running for governor. Gov. Rick Scott refused to expand Medicaid to provide health care insurance coverage to the state’s more than 600,000 uninsured people. In 2015, the Florida Legislature ended its regular session without a budget because House and Senate leaders couldn’t agree on how to provide coverage.

What are Putnam’s plans for providing coverage for the uninsured? Simply put, create more jobs.

“The best thing that you can do to lower the number of uninsured in Florida is create more jobs in Florida, so we’re going to focus on that,” said the Republican in an interview on “Pensacola Speaks.”

“When we have more jobs and higher paying jobs, then the number of uninsured who are using the emergency room as their primary care physician is going to go down,” said Putnam.

He added that the current health care system is not sustainable.

“Under Obamacare, more than half the counties in Florida have seen the number of insurers reduced to one. I mean, that’s not a choice,” said Putnam. “That’s like a Soviet Union grocery store.”

He recommended that we all watch how the U.S. Senate modifies the health care bill that was passed by the House of Representatives.

“We need to pay close attention to it because how they set that up is going to have a profound effect on Florida because about 30-percent of the state’s budget relates to healthcare,” he said. “A lot of that deals with low-income healthcare and Medicaid, so what we need to do is work with the (Trump) Administration, and work with our congressional delegation.”

Putnam added, “We’ve got to find a plan that works for Florida. What works in Kansas isn’t going to work in Florida, so we do need to take it seriously. It does impact our local hospitals. It impacts our local communities. It impacts our emergency rooms.”