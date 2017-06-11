Justice for Gold Star Families

By Rick Outzen

On May 15, ‘Giant Killer’ Mike Papantonio and his team at Levin Papantonio, along with six other national firms, filed the first of a series of lawsuits (Holladay, et al. v. Iran).The lawsuits were filed on behalf of injured veterans, their families, and Gold Star families against Iran and its agencies for directing and facilitating a concentrated campaign of terror in Iraq against Coalition Forces, civilian contractors and Iraqi citizens who were attempting to rebuild the country and provide stability and security after Iraq’s liberation.

The lawsuit names currently 34 separate Plaintiffs who were injured, directly or indirectly, in 16 separate attacks in Iraq that were allegedly perpetrated by agents of Iran and involving Iranian-supplied munitions and weapons.

Iran’s Terrorist Ties

“Every day we work on this case, we are finding more ties between Iran and the attacks on our citizens and service members in Iraq,” said Gavriel Mairone, whose law firm, MM-Law, joined Levin Papantonio in the lawsuit. His firm is devoted exclusively to representing victims of terrorism.

Mairone said, in a press release, “This investigation gives us the opportunity to hold state sponsors of terror, and those who support and facilitate terrorism, responsible for their abhorrent, systematic killing and maiming of U.S. soldiers and civilians who were on the ground to maintain peace and stability.”

Data suggests that the majority of the 36,000 + U.S. casualties in the war resulted from attacks that can be linked to Iranian-sponsored terrorists.

“A significant portion of the attacks against our service members and civilian contractors and the resulting casualties can be traced back to Iranian-funded and Iranian-supported terrorists,” Levin Papantonio attorney Chris Paulos told Inweekly. “Our suit is designed to use U.S. laws, laws that have recently evolved sadly over the last 15 to 20 years because of the amount of terrorism that’s taking place during these times.”

The Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) narrowed the scope of the legal doctrine of foreign sovereign immunity and made it possible for U.S. citizens to sue foreign governments regarding terrorism, but it took an override of a President Obama’s veto last fall to enact the bill. The White House expressed concern that the JASTA would put the United States, its taxpayers, its service members, and its diplomats at “significant risk” if a similar law is to be adopted by other countries.

Paulos said, “We are using these new laws to hold financiers and those who support terrorism accountable for the realities that they cause, including the deaths and severe injuries of our clients.”

The lawsuit filed in federal court in the District of Columbia isn’t the first time Iran has been sued regarding terrorist attacks. Under the Foreign Sovereignties Immunities Act, normally a foreign country is immune from a lawsuit, except for several enumerated exceptions. One of those exceptions is if a foreign nation or state commits extrajudicial killings, torture, kidnapping, and other terrorist acts. Iran has been designated a state sponsor of terror by the United Nations and by the U.S. government for nearly three decades, which excepts the Middle East country from a lawsuit alleging that it participated or even committed a terrorist act.

“Under the exceptions to that law, our clients are bringing claims against Iran alleging that Iran, again, financed, or in fact committed, the acts that took place in Iraq, and some maybe even in Afghanistan, that injured civilian contractors and service members who were there on the ground ultimately doing a peacekeeping mission to stabilize Iraq and allow the democratic process that we hope to instill there to take place,” said Paulos.

Funding Terrorism

According to the attorney, the terrorism in the Middle East was funded entirely by U.S. dollars.

He said, “First of all, Iran could not use its own currency to pay cash bounties, which they were doing on the ground in Iraq—paying terrorists for every American they injured, maimed or killed, or kidnapped or tortured.”

The Iranians didn’t use their currency because it was essentially worthless outside of the country and would have been traceable to them.

“It wasn’t enough to encourage somebody to sacrifice themselves or put themselves in harm’s way to attack our troops,” said Paulos. “U.S. dollars were the life blood for terrorism that was taking place.”

Obtaining U.S. currency was a challenge for Iran because of economic sanctions. They needed help. Enter nine European banks that facilitated the money-laundering. The banks have already pleaded guilty, or admitted and entered into deferred prosecution agreements with U.S. regulators that they conspired with Iran, the Central Bank of Iran, and several other Iranian banks, to illegally provide billions of U.S. dollars to Iran during the Iraq War.

“Without those U.S. dollars, Iran could not possibly have committed the acts of terror that it did in Iraq and certainly could not have had the lethality or the efficiency that it truly did,” said Paulos. “In some parts of Iraq, 70-percent of the casualties at any given time were being caused not by the Iranian army or the Iraqi army or some act of war but by acts of terrorism being committed by known, specially designated terrorists on the ground in Iraq using money and munitions provided by the State of Iran.”

U.S. bank regulators and state regulators in New York and the District of Columbia figured out how these transactions that were being done through European banks using corresponding banks in the U.S. and how the data on those transactions was being scrubbed or manipulated by the banks so that they would not get flagged by the Treasury as suspicious transactions.

“They were able to do what’s called ‘U-turn transaction,’” explained Paulos.

“That is, to send a request for funds through a European bank, through banks in New York City and other banks in the United States, and swapping out currency in order to get and convert it to U.S. dollars, and then sending it back to European banks and Iranian banks who needed those U.S. dollars.”

He added, “It’s fairly technical, but it’s not uncommon, particularly in the realm of money laundering for an illicit purpose. It’s something that’s routinely done when somebody is trying to ‘wash’ money or give money the appearance of a legitimate mean or purpose.”

Paulos has been concerned about efforts to normalize U.S. relations with Iran, which began under the Obama administration. If economic sanctions are lifted, he is worried that business investments in the country would put more dollars into the bank accounts of terrorist organizations.

“People doing business in Iran have got to know who they’re dealing with,” he told Inweekly. “Some experts believe that 40-percent of the Iran economy is controlled by the Revolutionary Guard Corps, a portion of which has been designated a known terrorist organization.”

The website, IraqWarFund.com, has been established to help inform and connect veterans and families who wish to determine if their injuries were the result of wrongful conduct by Iran and others. A short video, explaining the cause and how veterans and Gold Star families are fighting back against terrorism, has been viewed over 60,000 times, and its Facebook page has already grown to 16,000 engaged followers.