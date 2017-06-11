Calendar 6/1/17

THURSDAY 6.1
WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
LA LECHE LEAGUE 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
NATURE WALK: LIFE ON A BARRIER ISLAND 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT PICKENS: GARRISON FOR FREEDOM 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Pickens entrance, Fort Pickens Road., Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID.
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
WINE TASTING AT AWM 5 -7p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
AUTHOR MAN MARTIN 6 p.m. Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway.
PALEO DINNER 6 p.m. $85-plus tax. Limited seating. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. unionpensacola.com
CHRISTOPHER’S CONCERTS 6-8 p.m. Free. Al Martin. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave.
GUT REPAIR WITH BETSY 6-8 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE OCTOBER 6:30 p.m. $27-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
FRIDAY 6.2
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
NATURAL REMEDIES FOR YOUR GARDEN 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. historicpensacola.org
WINE TASTING 3-6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
JUNE SLOW RIDE 6 p.m. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St.
ANNE FRANK & ME 6 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SEVILLE QUARTER FIESTA PARADE PARTY 6:30 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
FIESTA DAY PARADE 7 p.m. Downtown Pensacola. fiestaoffiveflags.org
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: MULLIGAN BROTHERS 7:30-9 p.m. $15. From the Ground Up Community Garden 711 N. Hayne St. facebook.com/FromTheGroundUpGarden
BRIT FLOYD 7:30 p.m. $46.50-$65.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
FOOTLOOSE 7:30 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
AUTO RACING 8 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road. 5flagsspeedway.com
80’S NIGHT WITH APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION 8 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SATURDAY 6.3
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
LEARN TO ROW 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free. For ages 14 and up. Bayview Park, 2000 E. Lloyd St. pensacolarowing.org/ltr
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Naval Live Oaks Headquarters is on Highway 98 about two miles east of Gulf Breeze on the right. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
FREE BEGINNER AND INTERMEDIATE UKULELE CLASS 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Free. Blues Angels Music, 657 N. Pace Blvd.
DEBBIE’S KITCHEN: CHINESE FIVE SPICE RIBS AND CORN SALAD 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
50 YEARS OF HISTORIC TRUST OPEN HOUSE 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission at Pensacola Historic Village. 120 Church St. historicpensacola.org
FIESTA PRAYER SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Old Christ Church, 405 S Adams St. fiestaoffiveflags.org
ANNE FRANK & ME 10:30 a.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FIESTA BOAT PARADE 1 p.m. Boats deport from mouth of Bayou Chico. fiestaoffiveflags.org
PARTNERS AND LABOR 2-4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ANNE FRANK & ME 2:30 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. historicpensacola.org
DELUNA LANDING CEREMONY 3 p.m. Quietwater Boardwalk, Pensacola Beach. fiestaoffiveflags.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
DUSK ON THE GULF 6:30 p.m. Meet in Battery Worth Amphitheater. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
FOOTLOOSE 7:30 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
FUTURE ISLANDS 8 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SUNDAY 6.4
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FIVE FLAGS DANCE ACADEMY 2 p.m. $15-$20. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FOOTLOOSE 3 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
BLUES ON THE BAY 6 p.m. Fundraiser for Workman Middle School Orchestra. Emerald Coast Blues Brothers perform. Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St. pensacolacommunitymaritimepark.com
MONDAY 6.5
BIRD WALK 8-10 a.m. Free. Meet at Fort Pickens bookstore. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
CCFA 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
OTEP 7 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from a professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 6.6
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. historicpensacola.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12. Monthly tasting event. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
THOMAS WYNN AND THE BELIEVERS 6 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
FROM THE ASHES SCREENING 6 p.m. West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St. world.350.org
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123 dancecraftfl.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. Buck Nasty and the Cadillac. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com.
MEDITATION/PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WEDNESDAY 6.7
LEAPS 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. historicpensacola.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.ht
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
DAVID GONZALEZ 6:30 p.m. Free. Award-winning storyteller, musician, poet and actor. Pensacola State College, Hagler Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
HALF PRICED SUNDAYS Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PANHANDLE FOLK MUSIC CLUB 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. panhandlefolk.org
ARTEL EXHIBITS RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. June 1. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
Current Exhibits
UNCONCEPTUAL On view through June 3. Exhibit featuring two new studio artists Tamara Fischbeck and Sophia Haro and guest artist Diane Brim. Gallery 1060 at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
FIRST CITY ART SHOW On view through June 10. Quayside Art Gallery, 15-17 E. Zarragosa. quaysidegallery.com
IT’S MUSIC TO MY EYES On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
ELIZABETH MATTHEWS: CREATURES IN THE RAW On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
RICK OTOUPALIK: CLAY & PAPER On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
ART BY RICHARD HUMPHREYS AND GREGORY B. SAUNDERS On view through July 20. Switzer Gallery, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
METAPHOR AS MANIFESTATION On view through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PIECE BY PIECE: ART WITH LEGO BRICKS BY SEAN KENNEY On view through September 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Workshops & Classes
BASIC/INTERMEDIATE STAINED GLASS: FOIL METHOD Introduction workshop students with instructor Julie Betts. Students will lean the basics of stained glass including scoring and breaking glass, making patterns, grinding glass, soldering and finishing. Intermediate projects will be offered to those that have already taken the class. No experience necessary, open to students 14 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
GLASS ON GLASS MOSIAC The class will be offered June 11, 18, & 25 from1 to 4 p.m. with instructor Julie Betts. Participants will explore the steps of nipping and slicing, gluing, and grouting colorful glass on glass. All skill levels are welcomed. No experience is needed. The workshop is open to students 12 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com
LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.
—————————————————————————
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 6.1
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PACKRATS SMOKEHOUSE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.
GREG LYON BAND 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
PHUZION 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BEN LOFTIN BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 6.2
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
TBA 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DEW PENDLETON 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
GREG LYON 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PACKRATS SMOKEHOUSE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
CYNTHIA NEVES 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 7-11 p.m. La Playita, 5 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
ADAM HOLT 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BEN LOFTIN BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GRAND THEFT AUTO 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 6.3
TBA 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
TBA 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
TBA 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
BIG AL & THE HEAVYWEIGHTS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
ADAM HOLT 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BEN LOFTIN BAND 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GRAND THEFT AUTO 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 6.4
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
TBA 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
TBA 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
24TH STREET WAILERS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY 6.5
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 6.6
MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
24TH STREET WAILERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ: GINO ROSARIA6:30-10 p.m. Carols Vizoso. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 6.7
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
WILL FINK AND FRIENDS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com