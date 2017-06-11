Winners & Losers 6/8/17

Winners

Charlie Freeman

The carpenter with the ECSD Maintenance Department has been named the Escambia County School District’s Stellar Employee for the Year. Freeman has been with the district in this role for 10 years and is currently assigned to Scenic Heights Elementary School. School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas shared with the members of the school board at its May meeting that Freeman was always willing to lend a helping hand. Scenic Heights Principal Mary Ellen Wiggins and her staff admired his ingenuity and his many thoughtful acts that put a smile on everyone’s face.

T.T. Wentworth Jr. Historical Foundation

The foundation has completed its final phase by placing a parting gift of more than $100,000 with Pensacola State College to establish a perpetual resource for distinguished teachers and scholars. The Mr. and Mrs. T.T. Wentworth Jr. Endowed Chair in American History honors both Rosabel and Theodore Thomas “Tom” Wentworth Jr. for their dedication to preserving and celebrating the history of Northwest Florida and the State of Florida.

Bradley Hurd

The fifth-grade student at Lipscomb Elementary School has been named the 2017 Elementary School Winner in the 2017 Florida Art Education Association (FAEA) K-12 Art Assessment and Exhibition for his work titled, “Color Your World.” His art teacher, Sally Miller, submitted the work earlier this year, and it was judged along with close to 1000 other pieces of student work.

Losers

Mayor Ashton Hayward and His Attorneys

The Pensacola mayor lost his appeal in the lawsuit over his allegation that the Seville Harbor Inc. and Merrill Land were in default in the lease of Pitt Slip. Mayor Hayward paid Beggs & Lane $69,812 just to prepare the appeal. A public records request revealed the mayor paid $28,409 to the GrayRobinson law firm to handle his appeal regarding the Local Option Gas Tax, which gave the city less tax revenue than the county proposed last July. Meanwhile, the PNJ reported the mayor’s defense of the anti-panhandling ordinance could cost $1,740 an hour.

Alpine Adult Care Assisted Living

The 14-bed facility closed last week after a report by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration that claimed the facility had been negligent in its medication compliance and administration, among other citations. One patient died after staff neglected to administer an early morning drug dosage, according to the agency. In May, Alpine’s license was revoked.

Medical Marijuana

Florida lawmakers have yet to work out the framework for implementation of the state constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical cannabis in Florida. The 2017 regular session failed to reach an agreement between the House and Senate. The special session called for this week is focused on education and economic development and didn’t include medical marijuana. This could mean the lawmakers won’t work out it until early 2018.