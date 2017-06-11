A Giant Leap for Robot-kind

By Duwayne Escobedo

For at least 10 years, Johnny Godowski has worked on creating an innovative robot that could walk and run naturally without the help of gyroscopes or computer sensors to keep it upright.

The Florida Institute of Machine and Human Cognition and a team of world-class engineers and scientists developed the Planar Elliptical Runner. The size of a small dog, the robot was introduced to the world May 2 on YouTube running on a treadmill in its lab between glass walls. The video has already been viewed about 171,000 times.

Today, the robot runs up to 12 mph without any aids. It’s a feat of mechanical engineering design and biology that it doesn’t fall down.

Or in scientific speak on the YouTube video, the elliptical runner is the world’s first “segmented leg biped running robot that balances by itself, not by feedback, but by its dynamic geometry.”

This is not the first breakthrough for IHMC, which has established itself as a premier research facility in the little coastal town of Pensacola. Its yearly $12-$15 million R&D budget is focused on pioneering cutting-edge technologies that leverage and extend human capabilities. Its groundbreaking research includes artificial intelligence, cognitive science, humanoid robotics, exoskeletons, cybersecurity and many more related fields.

Godowski recalls the first successful test run of what some other experts describe as an ostrich-looking robot.

“It’s a big barrier we broke through,” said Godowski, who talks rapidly and excitedly. “All we heard was it couldn’t be done, it couldn’t be done. It was like magic. Hair-standing-on-end thrilling. It’s so life like.”

Dr. Chris Schmidt-Wetekam, an IHMC research scientist, placed the robot on the treadmill.

“The first test run was very nerve-racking,” he said. “I’d like to see it run on the open road, instead of a treadmill.”

The Planar Elliptical Runner has also created a buzz in the technological world because its throttle is controlled with a simple radio control system. There is no power-sucking central processing unit, or CPU, crunching numbers and making decisions based on sensor data.

.

Aaron Greenbaum in Geek Reply explained IHMC’s clever design that includes a single motor that drives the legs.

“Torsion springs play a big part in keeping the Planar Elliptical Runner balanced, as these springs are designed to create ‘reactive resilience.’ What this means is if a leg meets resistance, the spring reacts by making the drive cranks feed more power into the leg until it overcomes the resistance. Similarly, extra power is fed into the other leg, so it can maintain a trajectory that prevents the robot from tripping over itself.”

The IHMC Planar Elliptical Runner team included Jerry Pratt, an IHMC senior research scientist who oversees the best minds in robotic research that are working on a range of different robots.

“All the intelligence is in the physical design of the robot itself,” Pratt told the MIT Technology Review. “We believe that the lessons learned from this robot can be applied to more practical running robots to make them more efficient and natural looking. Running will be eventually useful for any application that you want to do quickly and where wheels can’t work well.”

The elliptical runner is part of a string of successes for the IHMC robotics team.

IHMC’s HexRunner set a 33-mph land speed record for a legged robot.

In October, it finished second in the first Cybathlon held in Zurich, Switzerland. The global competition, which was won by German-based company ReWalk, included nine other research teams in the exoskeleton division event.

IHMC used the Mina v2 exoskeleton it developed. IHMC — the only team from the United States to compete and place — worked with pilot athlete Mark Daniel, who grew up in Pensacola. He was paralyzed in a car accident in 2007.

The unique race for disabled athletes aided by wearable robotic devices included six tasks with a 10-minute time limit. The robotic-assisted tasks included sitting down and standing back up from a sofa; walking through a slalom course without hitting the poles; climbing a ramp and opening a door; walking up and down stairs; and walking on a path and landing the feet on random flat stones.

In June 2015, IHMC’s humanoid robot, “Running Man,” earned international recognition when it finished second to a team from South Korea in the Defense Advance Research Projects Agency (DARPA)-sponsored international robotics competition in Pomona, Calif.

IHMC beat 22 other teams to win $1 million and was the best of all the teams from the United States. The DARPA competition required the 6-foot-2, 380-pount Atlas robots built by Boston Dynamics to complete eight tasks, such as driving a car and cutting a hole in a wall.

The IHMC robotics team envisions its latest Planar Elliptical Runner performing nuclear power plant decommissioning, planetary exploration and other jobs too dangerous, expensive, or remote for humans.

Godowski said the applications for the robot are limitless.

“This is the first step to going beyond what you see in movies,” he said. “There are possibilities not even explored yet in sci-fi movies.”

The next breakthrough? Godowski, for one, dreams of a robot that swims underwater.