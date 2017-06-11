Jail Showdown Sizzles

By Duwayne Escobedo

The Escambia County Commission meeting on May 25 made Walton County Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson Jr. so miffed that he fired off a letter on May 31 giving the board until June 30 to find someplace else to put its 294 inmates.

Adkinson wrote “we were taken aback” by the presentation by Escambia County Director of Corrections Tamyra Jarvis that contradicted many points that the sheriff had made to the five-member board at its May 11 meeting.

He wrote that the “veracity” and “deliberate indifference” of Jarvis’ presentation prompted him to cancel the agreement with Escambia County made soon after flooding from a downpour in April 2014 led to an explosion that destroyed the detention center and killed two inmates.

Jarvis contradicted Adkinson, and Escambia commissioners even questioned the data that Adkinson had previously provided them.

Board chairman Doug Underhill referred to Adkinson’s presentation, “…it was painted to be a very, very positive picture of what’s going on over there, and it makes it like, ‘Wow, you guys are rockstars and doing it better than we could do it even on our best days.’ I’m not sure that’s an entirely accurate assessment.”

Underhill wondered aloud about the cost figures. He said the numbers on how much it costs to house inmates “has been intended to influence, not intended to inform. I’m afraid to speak on it, because then somebody’s going to say, ‘Oh, no, commissioner, there’s this other data set that we failed to give you…’”

After the Dust Settled

Now that the dust has settled, Walton County Sheriff Adkinson labeled the dispute a “misunderstanding.” Adkinson spoke to Escambia County Administrator Jack Brown and Underhill Thursday, June 1, for more than an hour.

The incoming President of the Florida Sheriffs Association, who was first elected in 2008, appeared to have softened his stance when he talked with Inweekly, although he said he would “not be in the business of fact-checking.” The two sides top staff — Chief Deputy Jerry Bryan and Maj. Donnie Clark, who oversees jail operations — plan to meet this week with County Administrator Brown to clear the air and have a more in-depth discussion.

Depending on the meeting, Adkinson said he would consider whether to continue accepting Escambia’s overflow of inmates.

Escambia County plans to build a new $134 million detention center at a 14-acre site at the corner of Pace Boulevard and Fairfield Drive with $50 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant money and an $89 million bond. The county must still complete the bid process, and once construction starts, it is estimated to take three years to finish.

Underhill said that Adkinson’s letter opened his eyes to the need for Escambia to build a temporary jail facility at the Road Prison in Cantonment. The county’s overflow of inmates numbers 361 between Walton and the county’s road prison, which currently has 67 inmates. Santa Rosa County jail had 90 inmates, but Escambia removed them with less than a week’s notice in April.

In 2016, Escambia County spent $5.98 million to house its inmates in other jails. It has used up all the federal and insurance money and must now pay for inmate housing from the general fund, Underhill said.

“We can’t afford a $5 million hit next year to continue the status quo,” he said, adding that the county’s proposed budget already has a $9.2 million deficit.

Underhill backed off his public comments May 25 to build a tent city like former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio did in 1993 to house about 700-800 inmates in Arizona. New Sheriff Paul Penzone recently began dismantling the tent city with workers removing the drab olive canvas and cutting the metal frames.

“It’s legal,” Underhill said in the May 25 agenda review. “If it’s good enough for our troops in Afghanistan, it’s good enough for people who violate the law.”

Underhill changed his tune when reached Friday by Inweekly. “We’re not really going to put people up in pup tents,” he said. “Everything we do will be done by the legal, ethical and moral constraints that are put upon us.”

When reached Thursday, June 1 by Inweekly, Adkinson struck a more conciliatory tone, too.

“I always believe in opening and restoring communication,” Adkinson said. “I have no acrimony with the board, regardless of how it shakes out. Brown has been very amenable to discussion. I’m optimistic.”

Saving Tax Dollars

However, Adkinson insisted that in Walton County, inmates cost $48 a day — not $53 that Jarvis suggested. He pointed out that saves Escambia $22 a day since its average cost is $70 a day per inmate. That would equate to about a $2 million savings annually, Adkinson said.

He explained Walton’s jail cost are lower because of its management principles and because it has a more modern designed, more efficient and better technology at its facility, not one that’s 30 years old like Escambia’s jail that Underhill labeled “Castle Gray Skull.”

Adkinson said his intention all along was to partner with Escambia long-term, and he planned to put those inmates in innovative programs to learn job skills, receive educational opportunities and participate in mental health and substance abuse treatment programs. Adkinson asserted that the programs have proven to have a $4 return on investment for every $1 invested.

“It was an opportunity to do something different, something better,” Adkinson said about his May 11 appearance before commissioners. “We will continue our vision of providing a new approach to jail management. Our facility is not 30-years-old. It’s designed in a manner that makes sense.”

Meanwhile, Escambia County reported its current jail, which has a capacity of 820, has about 903 inmates. County officials looked at facilities in Berryhill, Saufley Field and the local Department of Juvenile Justice but found none of them were suitable for its inmates.

Despite using GPS to monitor inmates, and exploring other options like double-bunking in eight pods in the Escambia County Jail, the number of prisoners has grown by 289 since March 2014 — the month before its detention center was destroyed.

Adkinson said he is empathetic to Escambia’s inmate and jail problems, while it prepares to build a new facility.

“They have some tough decisions to make,” he admitted. “They need solutions that make sense.”

That’s exactly what Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said he wanted after being elected in District 1 in November.

“I’d like to see us bring the whole jail thing in for a landing and do it efficiently and economically,” Bergosh said. “It looks like it’s going to be a high-cost item, and I really want to dig into that.”