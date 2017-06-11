The Buzz 6/8/17

Fundraiser for Pensacola Cooks Executive Chef Chef Frank Woolfolk made a lasting impression on Pensacola and not just through food.

“He was committed to the community,” said Jacki Selby, Pensacola Cooks owner.

Woolfolk worked in kitchens across Pensacola, but for the past three years, he was executive chef at Pensacola Cooks Kitchen (PCK) in Warrington. He was serving the community he grew up in—his mom doesn’t live too far from the restaurant.

Woolfolk died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 30. He was just 33-years-old. The Escambia High School alumnus leaves behind his wife and four children and countless friends.

“When you walked in the restaurant, you couldn’t help but see his smile, it was like a magnet,” said Selby.

From creating fusion dishes to cooking classes with kids, Woolfolk was a huge part of the operation and a friendly face for regular customers.

“He was the center of everything food,” said Selby. “He often was helping other food entrepreneurs.”

Sandy Veilleux of Flora Bama Farms had kind words about working with Woolfolk.

“He was the best brand ambassador PCK could ever have,” she said. “A huge smile, a hug and always handing you a warm plate of something delicious to devour. We were so very lucky to trade produce for potlucks and even gifted PCK cards to our crew. Every single farmhand raved about meeting the PCK family and Chef Frank.”

Last week, PCK held a special candlelight vigil in Woolfolk’s honor. Selby said she wasn’t sure how many would show up due to the short notice and the rainy weather, but there about 250 people came out to pay their respects. In the days following Woolfolk’s passing, dozens have come to the restaurant to pay their respects.

“One man came in this week and said, ‘I lost my lunch buddy,’” said Selby. “The hardest part will be having to share the news when the children start coming in for summer camps.”

Selby and her husband, Mike, have four daughters. They called Woolfolk their son.

Before he died, he had recorded an episode of Coastal Cooking, which Selby said she is looking forward to watching just to see his smile again.

A fundraiser has been set up online to support the Woolfolk family, which can be found at gofundme.com/gkhqpu-unexpected-loss-of-a-fatherhusband. Selby said Pensacola Cooks Kitchen would also set up and endowment for Woolfolk’s children. For more information, call Pensacola Cooks Kitchen at 512-4242 or visit pensacolacooks.com.

“We’re just overwhelmed by the support,” said Selby. “The culinary community is tight and so loving.”

Ascend Honors CEO With umbrellas in hand, Ascend Performance Materials LLC in Cantonment celebrated its eighth birthday by dedicating its technology building to the company’s former CEO Frederic (Fred) Poses, June 1. A ribbon cutting ceremony followed the dedication.

Unfortunately, Poses could not attend the ceremony. However, he sent his regards in a letter read by the company’s current CEO Phil McDivitt.

“To everyone who I have had the opportunity to work with, I thank you. Thank you for the great times and the great memories in which I will always be grateful,” Poses wrote. “While eight years can seem like a long time, in reality, every day is a new beginning. There is always so much more to do, and never enough time to get it done. That’s what makes Ascend so exciting and challenging.”

He closed, “I am honored you have placed my name on the technology center. I ask you not to think about this as a name of a building, but as a reminder of what you and I want to come out of your work.”

District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry, Ascend’s chemical site director for Pensacola, John Johannemann, and board chairman Barry Siadat spoke at the ceremony alongside CEO McDivitt.

“At the end of the day, it’s about the people,” McDivitt said. “It’s appropriate that we dedicated the technology building to Fred because he always pushed for innovation and progress within Ascend.”

He continued, “The technology building is the center for the company’s growth and development. At the heart of progress is technology and Fred had a vision for that future.”

Commissioner Barry told Inweekly, “The board recognizes the value of the jobs Ascend provides. The ceremony today was fitting for the progress the company has made and will continue to make.”

He added, “I’m 100-percent sure the area’s safety during the natural disasters that came through in 2014 was because of the emergency system put in place by Ascend.”

FloridaWest CEO Scott Luth also commended the company’s progress.

“Ascend is a growing company looking for local talent,” he said. “It’s a great example of what FloridaWest (Escambia County’s economic development authority) is trying to promote within the community.”

Listening Tour The Inweekly Listening Tour, led by publisher and owner Rick Outzen, brought a crowd of about 50 people to the historic Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where concerns about community development and well-being were expressed.

“This meeting will not be about bashing the authority or character of officials,” Outzen emphasized. “But this will be a safe place for residents to voice the problems or concerns they see within their community.”

The tour series will be the equivalent to town hall meetings. According to a poll taken early May, 70 percent of Pensacola voters would like to have town hall meetings in their districts. So, Outzen decided to take matters into his own hands, organize a few “Listening Tours” and take the concerns of the community to officials. Cumulus and NewsTalk 1370 WCOA broadcasted the meeting live as part of Outzen’s radio show “Pensacola Speaks.”

The newspaper publisher listened; the public spoke.

“I’m here at this meeting to see that the Morris Court field gets reopened,” community member Coach Cruchef said. “Most of the members of our community are low income. A park is what the community needs. And I really would just love to see y’all do more for the community.”

The park in Morris Court was a hot topic among those speaking. Pensacola City Councilwoman Jewel Cannada-Wynn addressed the issue. She explained that the city had plans to upgrade the Morris Court playground soon.

“There will be new playground equipment. It should be installed in a few weeks,” she said. “And then that park should be up to date, but the process does take time.”

She added, “We’re also going to ask citizens in the area what they want to do with the old ballpark. And hopefully create a neighborhood association, which will help in the development of the community.”

The town hall was seen as an enormous step in the right direction, community members said as they left the church.

“We’re letting the citizens speak about what’s good and about the challenges they see in the city, ” Outzen said. “Democracy is messy, but it’s more important to hear what people really think. Their voices matter.”

Creek Celebration Locals celebrated and simultaneously discussed Escambia County’s purchase of the 8.5-acre Carpenter’s Creek headwater property and restoration processes over pizza and cake at a town hall meeting hosted by Councilwoman Sherri Myers on May 30.

The creek is 4.7 miles long, with small tributaries flowing into it. In recent years, Carpenter’s Creek has become clogged with debris and trash from the city. Four major cleanups have been conducted, which helped decontaminate 2.5 miles of the creek, but there is still more to be done.

“Mother nature did a great job with Carpenter’s Creek. It was so nice,” said Barbara Albrecht, the director of Panhandle Watershed Alliance. “I think the city needs to stop monkeying around with the land and restore the creek to its original beauty,”

Albrecht was a pioneer for the restoration of Carpenter’s Creek. She saw the polluted water and knew she could help, especially with the support of the community. She said the city has to reconnect the creek with the people.

County staff has budgeted $1.3 million for the Phase One of the Carpenter’s Creek restoration, according to Chips Kirschenfeld, the county’s Natural Resources Management Director. Although the process of receiving the actual money will take time, the county has already prepared plans in conjunction with local landscapers.

Michael Wolf, a landscaper for the Wallace Company, spoke about his vision for Carpenter’s Creek and how the city could bring the community together with its restoration. He envisioned the creek’s trailhead, which will be adjacent to East Olive Road, having a dock, a kayak launch, a bridge and public restrooms.

“I imagine some observation decks on both sides of the creek, maybe local vegetation heading the trail, which would lead to Bayou Texar,” said Wolf. “I want it to be something the community can enjoy.”

The landscaper’s presentation created light chatter and excitement throughout the room.

Emerald Coastkeeper Laurie Murphy said she wants to work with the public to ensure everyone has a clean community.

“I don’t work for the government or the state, that’s why I love my job,” Murphy told Inweekly. “I get to work directly for the people, which is why I’m working to get the budget approved so the revitalization project can begin. The project will take time, and the process is long, but it’s doable.”

Councilwoman Myers also stressed the importance of providing the city with the natural creek so locals can come together and enjoy the flora and fauna Pensacola has to offer. Another issue Myers emphasized was getting the Pensacola City Council involved in the restoration process and making sure the creek stays clean.

“I am going to do something about it (the trash and debris dumped into the creek), and hopefully the city council will go along with me,” Myers said. “I want the city council to control the invasive species along the creek’s bed, and work with property owners who live along it (the creek) to fix what the city damaged.”

Homelessness: No Solutions The homeless and panhandlers have been a problem among Pensacola area residents for years. Several ordinances have been put in place to help correct the matter. However, none have had lasting effects. The Escambia Board of County Commissioners (BCC) met May 31 to continue a discussion considering possible solutions for this pressing issue.

“This is not a problem we can solve,” Pensacola City Administrator Eric Olson told the board. “But it’s something we can manage.”

He offered the BCC four recommendations that could relieve the problem. While a handful of additional organizations, such as H.E.R (Honor, Empower, Rebuild) and Satoshi Forest, had supplementary resolutions and ideas.

The commissioners focused on the recommendations Olson offered. The plans included requiring shelters to track individuals who utilize facilities, creating emergency shelters for homeless families and potentially, constructing a larger shelter where the homeless could live before integrating back into society.

The commissioners liked almost all the recommendations. However, Chairman Underhill was unalterably against the fourth, creating a larger homeless shelter, which could hypothetically extend from the Waterfront Rescue Mission.

“I’m in full support of the first three of these (recommendations),” he said. “I am just hardcore against that fourth item.”

Commissioner Underhill added, “It’s not something we’ll (the county) want to pay off in terms of building and partnering with that kind of facility. Once you touch it, it becomes your responsibility. We also need to ask ourselves, what percent of the public treasury should be spent on this problem?”

The chairman said the county commission should be hesitant to get involved in aiding the homeless because it’s not necessarily the government’s job, but the county does offer support to organizations.

“Enabling and empowering the homeless community should be an atmosphere created by the private sectors in this community,” he said.

Each organization that attended the meeting agreed with the Chairman’s perception of the community’s involvement and responsibility to assist and rehabilitate the homeless.

Some organization leaders, such as Michael Kimberl, the Director of Satoshi Forest, said they would appreciate help from the commission because they lack the proper resources to grow.

“We would love to expand our services,” he said. “One of the problems we started to see was that the homeless encampments around town have miniature landfills in them because there is no garbage pickup. This is a massive health and safety issue.”

He added, “So when we set out to do Satoshi Forest, that is an issue we wanted to address and fix.”

The meeting was nearing its fourth hour when the commissioners decided to kick this political “can” further down the road and extend the dialogue to the next meeting on June 8.

Light Up Learning The Studer Community Institute (SCI) is hosting a Light Up Learning fundraiser to support efforts to build Pensacola into an Early Learning City. The event is June 22 at Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Community Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will include live music, early learning inspired food, live and silent auctions.

The event features SCI board member, Pensacola native and Chicago Bears offensive lineman Josh Sitton, who was part of the Green Bay Packers team that beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

“My wife and I are truly blessed to be able to give back to the community that we call home,” said Sitton. “We believe the positive development of Pensacola’s youth is paramount to the success of our city’s future.

He added, “We are excited to help continue the effort and investment the Studers have made in this great community. We look forward to the impact the Studer Community Institute will have going forward.”

Joining Sitton at the event are Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and Gulf Breeze native Doug Baldwin, Fred Robbins, Tate High graduate and NFL Super Bowl Champion with the New York Giants, former Green Bay Packers All-Pro linebacker A.J. Hawk, Chicago Bears running back and 2017 Pro Bowler Jordan Howard, Cody Whitehair, starting center for Chicago Bear, 1993 Heisman Trophy winner and 11-year NBA veteran Charlie Ward, and Matt Flynn, a Super Bowl champion and starting quarterback for 2007 LSU National Championship team.

To purchase tickets, visit studer.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Nicole Webb Bodie at nwebb@studeri.org.