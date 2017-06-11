Get In A Routine

For some people the word “routine” means “rut” but it really shouldn’t. Especially when the “routine” in question involves things like seeing classic movies on the big screen or taking in live music with a Gulf view. That’s why we are encouraging you to get into a routine this summer—a routine centered around a few, select, regularly scheduled events that you might take for granted or forget about because they happen so often.

Here are our picks for the best routine worthy events worth planning your summer around.

—Saturday Flicks—

If you’re anything like us, by the time July rolls around you’re looking for a reprieve from the summer elements and some indoor activities to get excited about. Thankfully, the Saenger Theatre is offering just that again this summer.

The Classics

Calling all film fans, the Saenger Theatre’s Classic Movie Series is coming back for a fifth season starting July 1.

That means every Saturday night for the next two months the Saenger will open its doors to screen ten classic movies—giving you a unique and budget-friendly alternative (tickets are only $5) to the summer blockbusters taking over typical movie theaters.

Classic Movie Series 2017 Schedule

•July 1 “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”

•July 8 “Double Indemnity”

•July 15 “Cool Hand Luke”

•July 22 “An Affair to Remember”

•July 29 “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”

•Aug. 5 “The Big Sleep”

•Aug. 12 “Viva Las Vegas”

•Aug. 19 “The Princess Bride”

•Aug. 26 “Dial M for Murder”

•Sept. 2 “Bringing Up Baby”

SAENGER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturdays, July 1-Sept. 2

WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

COST: $5

DETAILS: pensacolasaenger.com

The Kids’ Club

Building on the popularity of the Classic Movie Series, the Saenger Theatre is adding a kid-friendly companion series summer. The Saenger’s Kids’ Movie Club will feature a classic Disney flick every Saturday morning throughout the summer.

Kids’ Movie Club 2017 Schedule

•July 1 “101 Dalmatians”

•July 8 “Beauty and the Beast”

•July 15 “Cinderella”

•July 22 “Dumbo”

•July 29 “Pete’s Dragon”

•Aug. 5 “Robin Hood”

•Aug. 12 “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

•Aug. 19 “The Aristocats”

•Aug. 26 “The Jungle Book”

•Sept. 2 “Happy Feet”

SAENGER KIDS’ MOVIE CLUB

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturdays, July 1-Sept. 2

WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

COST: $5

DETAILS: pensacolasaenger.com

———————————————————

—Musical Musts—

Whether it’s a date night for two or a family outing, these two live music series create the perfect opportunity for music-centric nights out.

Just Beachy

Pensacola Beach’s popular outdoor concert series Bands on the Beach is already in full swing this season, with a full roster of music every Tuesday evening all summer long, and well into the fall too.

Located at the Gulfside Pavilion, the series features regional artists performing weekly through Oct 31.

Bands on the Beach Remaining 2017 Schedule

•June 13 The Astronauts

•June 20 The Rowdies

•June 27 Déjà vu

•July 4 Johnny Earthquake & the Moondogs

•July 11 The Reunion Band

•July 18 Hot Sauce Band

•July 25 Modern Eldorados

•Aug. 1 Southern Breeze

•Aug. 8 Rain date

•Aug. 15 ClassX

•Aug. 22 The Scenic Heights

•Aug. 29 The Blenders

•Sept. 5 Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters

•Sept. 12 Mass Kunfuzion

•Sept. 19 Chloe Channell

•Sept. 26 Westside Players

•Oct. 3 Holly Shelton

•Oct. 10 Bring on the Benjamins

•Oct. 17 Category 4

•Oct. 24 Touch of Gray

•Oct. 31 Emerald Coast Blues Brothers

BANDS ON THE BEACH

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 31

WHERE: Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, 735 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

COST: Free

DETAILS: visitpensacolabeach.com

Get The Blues

Outdoor music isn’t just a beach thing here in Pensacola. Back on the mainland, you can enjoy Blues Angel Music’s Blues on the Bay series on select Sundays through Aug. 20. The view alone—from the amphitheater around back at the Community Maritime Park—makes these concerts worth checking out.

Blues on the Bay Remaining 2017 Schedule

•June 25 The Truth featuring Cat Rhodes

•July 23 The Mulligans Band

•July 30 The Astronauts

•Aug. 6 The Reunion Band

•Aug. 20 Not Quite Fab

BLUES ON THE BAY

WHEN: 6 p.m. Select Sundays, through Aug. 20

WHERE: Hunter Amphitheater at the Community Maritime Park,

351 W. Cedar St.

COST: Free

DETAILS: facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola

———————————————————

—Game On—

Blue Wahoos games aren’t exactly on a set weekly schedule, but the daily promotions are. So all you have to do to make a summer routine for yourself is pick a favorite day and mark your calendar for the remaining home games that fall on it. Our vote is Saturday—because who doesn’t love fireworks?

Day By Day Promos

What’s better than a day at the ballpark? A day at the ballpark with free swag and discount snacks, of course—both of which you can get at Wahoos games, depending on the day of the week. Here’s a basic rundown of this season’s regular promotions:

•Give Back Monday—Help various non-profits raise funds by partaking in the 50/50 raffle on Monday nights.

•Fat Tuesday—Every Tuesday, tickets on the Winn-Dixie Party Deck will be sold to individuals as part of an “all you can eat” offer for $21. Restaurants will provide sample size food items for 200 people, while the Blue Wahoos will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, and popcorn during a 90-minute buffet. (Excludes the All-Star Game on Tuesday, June 20.)

•Wahoo Wednesday—Wednesdays are all about different special events and theme nights.

•Thirsty Thursday—Seville Quarter is hosting Thirsty Thursday this season, so you know it’s going to be fun. For starters, you can park for free at Seville, enjoy drink specials and $5 appetizers, and then ride the free Wahoo Choo Choo tram to the stadium. Once at the game, continue to enjoy the drink specials in the park.

•FANtastic Friday Giveaway—If you’re coming to a Friday night game, make sure you get there early because the first 2,000 fans will get special promotional items—like a Kazoo Bobblehead courtesy of Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union, which will be the giveaway item during the Friday, June 9 game.

•Saturday Fireworks—Win or lose, the Wahoos celebrate Saturday night home games with a fireworks display.

•McDonalds Family Sunday—Kids can run the bases and play catch on the field after the game on Sunday afternoons.

*All giveaways, promotions and event dates are subject to change

Blue Wahoos Remaining 2017 Home Game Schedule

June

•Friday, June 9 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Saturday, June 10 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Sunday, June 11 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Monday, June 12 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Tuesday, June 13 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Tuesday, June 20 All-Star Game

•Wednesday, June 28 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

•Thursday, June 29 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

•Friday, June 30 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

July

•Saturday, July 1 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

•Sunday, July 2 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

•Monday, July 3 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

•Sunday, July 9 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

•Monday, July 10 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

•Tuesday, July 11 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

•Wednesday, July 12 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

•Thursday, July 13 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Friday, July 14 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Saturday, July 15 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Sunday, July 16 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Monday, July 17 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Tuesday, July 25 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

•Wednesday, July 26 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

•Thursday, July 27 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

•Friday, July 28 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

•Saturday, July 29 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Aug.

•Thursday, Aug. 10 vs. Mobile BayBears

•Friday, Aug. 11 vs. Mobile BayBears

•Saturday, Aug. 12 vs. Mobile BayBears

•Sunday, Aug. 13 vs. Mobile BayBears

•Monday, Aug. 14 vs. Mobile BayBears

•Monday, Aug. 21 vs. Jackson Generals

•Tuesday, Aug. 22 vs. Jackson Generals

•Wednesday, Aug. 23 vs. Jackson Generals

•Thursday, Aug. 24 vs. Jackson Generals

•Friday, Aug. 25 vs. Jackson Generals

•Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Sunday, Aug. 27 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Monday, Aug. 28 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Tuesday, Aug. 29 vs. Mississippi Braves

•Wednesday, Aug. 30 vs. Mississippi Braves

BLUE WAHOOS HOME GAMES

WHEN: 6:35 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 4:05 p.m. Sundays

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.

COST: Tickets start at $7

DETAILS: bluewahoos.com