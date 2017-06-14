Winners & Losers 6/15/17

Winners

Rex Northup

The pediatric intensivist recently retired from The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart after 38 years of service. As the founder of Sacred Heart’s pediatric intensive care unit, Dr. Northup helped to save the lives of countless critically ill and injured children at The Children’s Hospital, which is Northwest Florida’s only children’s hospital and the regional pediatric trauma referral center. He was instrumental in bringing to Pensacola Caring Hearts, a child development center for medically complex and special-needs children, and he worked to establish the state of Florida’s medical foster-care program, which provides Medicaid funding and child-specific training for foster parents who are caring for sick and chronically ill children.

Carl Byrd

Big Brothers Big Sisters recognized the Air Force Airman at Corry Station with the Ron Mobayed Award, which is given each year to an invaluable volunteer in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. The Ron Mobayed award was established as a memorial to the life of Lt. Ronald Joseph Mobayed, an outstanding Big Brother who was stationed in Pensacola for flight training in the early 1990′s. Mobayed and his crew were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 1995. The award pays tribute to a BBBS Northwest Florida military volunteer who exemplifies the spirit of Lt. Mobayed through their commitment to the BBBS agency and children in the community.

Losers

Florida’s ‘Safety Net’ Hospitals

The Florida Legislature ended its special session without taking up a Senate bill that would have pumped more Medicaid money into the state’s hospitals. Sen. Anitere Flores (R-Miami) proposed a measure that would have provided an additional $100 million in state money to hospitals and would have drawn down $160 million in federal matching funds. The combined $260 million would have helped reduce $521 million in Medicaid payment cuts that lawmakers included in a state budget approved last month. However, Florida House leadership opposed taking up the hospital issue during the three-day special session, which was held primarily to deal with education and economic-development issues. The Senate ultimately did not vote on Flores’ proposal.

Medical Marijuana Partners

Information about investors and partners in medical-marijuana businesses is not a trade secret and must be disclosed under Florida’s public-records law, the First District Court of Appeal ruled earlier this month. The three-judge panel rejected arguments by Surterra Florida, LLC, Alpha Foliage, Inc. and Redland Nursery, Inc. to withhold information identifying investors and partners as part of their license applications to grow, process and sell medical marijuana under a law that allowed non-euphoric cannabis in the state. Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson ruled that the information about investors and partners should be available. The appeals court agreed.