A Collector’s Collection

By Sammi Songtag

T.T. Wentworth, Jr.’s collection started with a single coin and snowballed into a historic museum.

That coin is currently part of a new exhibit at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, highlighting the beauty of collecting.

The exhibit is called “From the Vault: Why and What We Collect” and includes over 120 artifacts from the UWF Historic Trust collection.

Wentworth once said, “If it deals with history, I want it for my collection.” And with that, created a lifelong collection of artifacts and items for generations to come.

“We all collect, for many reasons including pure enjoyment, nostalgia for the past and to create a legacy, a gift to the future,” said Wanda Edwards, chief curator for the UWF Historic Trust. “Whatever the reason, our collections are an extension of who we are.”

The exhibit is on the third floor of the museum. “The Things We Keep,” and “What Is That Thing?” are just two of the many glass cases housing the artifacts.

“What Is That Thing?” showcases objects that are unusual, outdated or obsolete. The plaque above the case asks the viewers if they can decipher why and how each object was used.

Another highlight of the exhibit most locals will recognize is the iconic Gulf Breeze UFO model, which is made from styrofoam plates and drafting paper.

The exhibit also has an interactive element. The back wall is lined with windows, benches and a pop-up wall covered with paper tags that are hanging from pegs. People are given the opportunity to write what they collect on a tag and hang it on the wall.

“FROM THE VAULT: WHY AND WHAT WE COLLECT”

WHAT: An exhibit consisting of more than 120 artifacts from the UWF Historic Trust collection

WHEN: Currently on display

WHERE: The T. T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St.

COST: $4-$8, free for museum members and children younger than 3

DETAILS: historicpensacola.org