Calendar 6/15/17

THURSDAY 6.15

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

NATURE WALK: LIFE ON A BARRIER ISLAND 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road., Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT PICKENS: GARRISON FOR FREEDOM 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Pickens entrance, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID.

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

VETERAN’S MEETING 4-5 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5-7 p.m. Live music from Greg Lyon. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

FRIDAY 6.16

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

NATURAL REMEDIES FOR YOUR GARDEN 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. historicpensacola.org

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

GALLERY NIGHT 4-8 p.m. After party until 12 a.m. S. Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

NIRVANA TRIBUTE BAND 7 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

LIFE’S A DANCE 7 p.m. $35 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. Proceeds benefit Covenant Care Foundation. pensacolasaenger.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

FOOTLOOSE 7:30 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

AUTO RACING 8 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road. 5flagsspeedway.com/

FREE SHOW: GUITAR DRAG, THE LAMENTATIONS, ROSWELL 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

SATURDAY 6.17

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

AMAZING GRACE BULLY RESCUE ADOPTIONS 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tractor Supply Company, 3 W. Nine Mile Road Suite 16.

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Project Greenshores is at the Three Mile Bridge and Bayfront Parkway. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

LEAPS 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PENSACOLA PRIDE: FESTIVAL IN THE PARK 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Seville Square. ggnwfl.com

JACKSONIAN GUARD 12 p.m. Colors ceremony. Plaza Ferdinand, S. Palafox.

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PATERSON SCREENING RESCHEDULED 1 p.m. Free. Pensacola Cinema Art, Voices of Pensacola Building, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

HOLISTIC BRAIN HEALTH 1-3 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. historicpensacola.org

FISH HOUSE CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL 3-6 p.m. $30. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwest Florida. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

DUSK ON THE GULF 6:30 p.m. Meet in Battery Worth Amphitheater. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

COUPLES COOK: HOT OFF THE GRILL STEAK DINNER 7-9 p.m. $50 per couple. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

FOOTLOOSE 7:30 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

GRAYSON CAPPS 8 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

SUNDAY 6.18

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FATHER’S DAY AT FIVE SISTERS 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Special menu items. Five Sister’s Blues Cafe, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

SCHOOL OF THE SOLDIER 11 a.m. Meet at entrance of Fort Pickens. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FATHER’S DAY BRUNCH AT JACKSON’S 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

BACKYARD BBQ: BEER, BOURBON, BBQ Starting at 11 a.m. $40 per person. $15 for kids 12 and under. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. unionpensacola.com

FATHER’S DAY AT FISH HOUSE Special menu, $5 bottomless champagne, $2 Bloody Marys during brunch. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FOOTLOOSE 3 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4-6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MONDAY 6.19

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PENSACOLA PRIDE: LGBT ADVOCACY TRAINING 6 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. ggnwfl.com

ONE POT WONDERS 6-8 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLUE WAHOOS ALL-STAR GAME 6:35 p.m. (subject to change) Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7 p.m. Weekly open mic event focused on giving songwriters and poets an opportunity to develop and perform new work in an encouraging environment. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 6.20

NATIONAL SEA SHELL “SHELLABRATION” 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Arts and crafts with your bagged seashells. Visit Pensacola, 1401 E. Gregory St. visitpensacola.com

LETTERPRESS DEMONSTRATIONS 2:30 p.m. Pensacola-based graphic artist and the owner of Charlotte Mason Printing Company Caitlyn Cooney will be demonstrating letterpress printing monthly on the third Tuesday. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St. historicpensacola.org

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. historicpensacola.org

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123 dancecraftfl.com

WEST FLORIDA LITERARY FEDERATION OPEN MIC 6:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. Room 201.

BLUE WAHOOS ALL-STAR GAME 6:35 p.m. (subject to change) Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. The Rowdies. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com.

MEDITATION/PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WEDNESDAY 6.21

BABY WEARING 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. historicpensacola.org

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SUMMER BREWFEST 5-8 p.m. $20. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

COOKING WITH CHEF IRV MILLER 5 & 7:30 p.m. Fresh Florida Catch. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

POTLUCK AND DISCUSSION 5:30 p.m. Open to all. Non-religious event. Speakers include Matthew Knee, of Catholic Charities, Maria Roswold and Josefina DeVito. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave.

PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS ALL-STAR GAME 6:35 p.m. (subject to change) Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

THE MOVEMENT 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

HALF PRICED SUNDAYS Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PANHANDLE FOLK MUSIC CLUB 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. panhandlefolk.org

ARTIST WORKSHOP AND FILM SCREENING: SUNNY NESTLER 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 16. Learn to create short, hand-drawn animated videos. Youth-focused class taught on the same night upstairs. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

IT’S MUSIC TO MY EYES On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

ELIZABETH MATTHEWS: CREATURES IN THE RAW On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

RICK OTOUPALIK: CLAY & PAPER On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

SUNRISE-SUNSET On view through July 1. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

ART BY RICHARD HUMPHREYS AND GREGORY B. SAUNDERS On view through July 20. Switzer Gallery, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

METAPHOR AS MANIFESTATION On view through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PIECE BY PIECE: ART WITH LEGO BRICKS BY SEAN KENNEY On view through September 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Workshops & Classes

BASIC/INTERMEDIATE STAINED GLASS: FOIL METHOD Introduction workshop students with instructor Julie Betts. Students will lean the basics of stained glass including scoring and breaking glass, making patterns, grinding glass, soldering and finishing. Intermediate projects will be offered to those that have already taken the class. No experience necessary, open to students 14 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org

GLASS ON GLASS MOSIAC The class will be offered June 11, 18, & 25 from1 to 4 p.m. with instructor Julie Betts. Participants will explore the steps of nipping and slicing, gluing, and grouting colorful glass on glass. All skill levels are welcomed. No experience is needed. The workshop is open to students 12 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com

LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.

—————————————————————————

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC



THURSDAY 6.15

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

ALEXA BURROUGHS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

RAISING KARMA 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATE POP 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

PHUZION 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 6.16

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

RICHARD MADDEN 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

THE REDFIELD 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

GREG LYON 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 7-11 p.m. La Playita, 5 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE MOON LAGOONS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LOCAL BROADCAST 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 6.17

STEPHANIE HALL 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MCKENNA AND BROCK 3-6 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

CHRIS WINWARD BAND 6-10 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DLP BAND 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

THREE AMIGOS 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TRUE BLUE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

EDGEWATER BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LOCAL BROADCAST 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PHILO 10 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

SUNDAY 6.18

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JOHNNY SKETCH AND THE DIRTY NOTES 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

TITANIUM BLUE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY 6.19

MIKE MAGAZINNE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ GUMBO: TRIBUTE TO NINA SIMONE 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com



TUESDAY 6.20

DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHNNY SKETCH AND THE DIRTY NOTES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Gino Rosaria. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 6.21

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

ADAM HOLT BAND 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com