Calendar 6/15/17

THURSDAY 6.15
WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
NATURE WALK: LIFE ON A BARRIER ISLAND 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road., Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT PICKENS: GARRISON FOR FREEDOM 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Pickens entrance, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID.
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VETERAN’S MEETING 4-5 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WINE TASTING AT AWM 5-7 p.m. Live music from Greg Lyon. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
FRIDAY 6.16
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
NATURAL REMEDIES FOR YOUR GARDEN 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. historicpensacola.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
GALLERY NIGHT 4-8 p.m. After party until 12 a.m. S. Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
NIRVANA TRIBUTE BAND 7 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
LIFE’S A DANCE 7 p.m. $35 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. Proceeds benefit Covenant Care Foundation. pensacolasaenger.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
FOOTLOOSE 7:30 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
AUTO RACING 8 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road. 5flagsspeedway.com/
FREE SHOW: GUITAR DRAG, THE LAMENTATIONS, ROSWELL 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
SATURDAY 6.17
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
AMAZING GRACE BULLY RESCUE ADOPTIONS 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tractor Supply Company, 3 W. Nine Mile Road Suite 16.
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Project Greenshores is at the Three Mile Bridge and Bayfront Parkway. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
LEAPS 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PENSACOLA PRIDE: FESTIVAL IN THE PARK 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Seville Square. ggnwfl.com
JACKSONIAN GUARD 12 p.m. Colors ceremony. Plaza Ferdinand, S. Palafox.
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PATERSON SCREENING RESCHEDULED 1 p.m. Free. Pensacola Cinema Art, Voices of Pensacola Building, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
HOLISTIC BRAIN HEALTH 1-3 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. historicpensacola.org
FISH HOUSE CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL 3-6 p.m. $30. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwest Florida. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
DUSK ON THE GULF 6:30 p.m. Meet in Battery Worth Amphitheater. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
COUPLES COOK: HOT OFF THE GRILL STEAK DINNER 7-9 p.m. $50 per couple. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
FOOTLOOSE 7:30 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
GRAYSON CAPPS 8 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
SUNDAY 6.18
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FATHER’S DAY AT FIVE SISTERS 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Special menu items. Five Sister’s Blues Cafe, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
SCHOOL OF THE SOLDIER 11 a.m. Meet at entrance of Fort Pickens. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FATHER’S DAY BRUNCH AT JACKSON’S 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
BACKYARD BBQ: BEER, BOURBON, BBQ Starting at 11 a.m. $40 per person. $15 for kids 12 and under. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. unionpensacola.com
FATHER’S DAY AT FISH HOUSE Special menu, $5 bottomless champagne, $2 Bloody Marys during brunch. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FOOTLOOSE 3 p.m. $12-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4-6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
MONDAY 6.19
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PENSACOLA PRIDE: LGBT ADVOCACY TRAINING 6 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. ggnwfl.com
ONE POT WONDERS 6-8 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BLUE WAHOOS ALL-STAR GAME 6:35 p.m. (subject to change) Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7 p.m. Weekly open mic event focused on giving songwriters and poets an opportunity to develop and perform new work in an encouraging environment. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 6.20
NATIONAL SEA SHELL “SHELLABRATION” 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Arts and crafts with your bagged seashells. Visit Pensacola, 1401 E. Gregory St. visitpensacola.com
LETTERPRESS DEMONSTRATIONS 2:30 p.m. Pensacola-based graphic artist and the owner of Charlotte Mason Printing Company Caitlyn Cooney will be demonstrating letterpress printing monthly on the third Tuesday. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St. historicpensacola.org
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. historicpensacola.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123 dancecraftfl.com
WEST FLORIDA LITERARY FEDERATION OPEN MIC 6:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. Room 201.
BLUE WAHOOS ALL-STAR GAME 6:35 p.m. (subject to change) Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. The Rowdies. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com.
MEDITATION/PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WEDNESDAY 6.21
BABY WEARING 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. 19th century tea customs in the Clara Barkley Dorr house. 311 S. Adams St. $4-$8. Free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. historicpensacola.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SUMMER BREWFEST 5-8 p.m. $20. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
COOKING WITH CHEF IRV MILLER 5 & 7:30 p.m. Fresh Florida Catch. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
POTLUCK AND DISCUSSION 5:30 p.m. Open to all. Non-religious event. Speakers include Matthew Knee, of Catholic Charities, Maria Roswold and Josefina DeVito. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave.
PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS ALL-STAR GAME 6:35 p.m. (subject to change) Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
THE MOVEMENT 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
HALF PRICED SUNDAYS Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PANHANDLE FOLK MUSIC CLUB 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. panhandlefolk.org
ARTIST WORKSHOP AND FILM SCREENING: SUNNY NESTLER 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 16. Learn to create short, hand-drawn animated videos. Youth-focused class taught on the same night upstairs. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
IT’S MUSIC TO MY EYES On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
ELIZABETH MATTHEWS: CREATURES IN THE RAW On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
RICK OTOUPALIK: CLAY & PAPER On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
SUNRISE-SUNSET On view through July 1. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
ART BY RICHARD HUMPHREYS AND GREGORY B. SAUNDERS On view through July 20. Switzer Gallery, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
METAPHOR AS MANIFESTATION On view through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PIECE BY PIECE: ART WITH LEGO BRICKS BY SEAN KENNEY On view through September 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Workshops & Classes
BASIC/INTERMEDIATE STAINED GLASS: FOIL METHOD Introduction workshop students with instructor Julie Betts. Students will lean the basics of stained glass including scoring and breaking glass, making patterns, grinding glass, soldering and finishing. Intermediate projects will be offered to those that have already taken the class. No experience necessary, open to students 14 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org
GLASS ON GLASS MOSIAC The class will be offered June 11, 18, & 25 from1 to 4 p.m. with instructor Julie Betts. Participants will explore the steps of nipping and slicing, gluing, and grouting colorful glass on glass. All skill levels are welcomed. No experience is needed. The workshop is open to students 12 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com
LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.
—————————————————————————
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 6.15
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
ALEXA BURROUGHS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.
RAISING KARMA 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LATE POP 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
PHUZION 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 6.16
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
RICHARD MADDEN 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
THE REDFIELD 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
GREG LYON 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
BROOKS HUBBERT 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 7-11 p.m. La Playita, 5 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
THE MOON LAGOONS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LOCAL BROADCAST 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 6.17
STEPHANIE HALL 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MCKENNA AND BROCK 3-6 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
CHRIS WINWARD BAND 6-10 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DLP BAND 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
THREE AMIGOS 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
TRUE BLUE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
EDGEWATER BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LOCAL BROADCAST 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PHILO 10 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
SUNDAY 6.18
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
JOHNNY SKETCH AND THE DIRTY NOTES 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
TITANIUM BLUE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY 6.19
MIKE MAGAZINNE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ GUMBO: TRIBUTE TO NINA SIMONE 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 6.20
DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHNNY SKETCH AND THE DIRTY NOTES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Gino Rosaria. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 6.21
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
ADAM HOLT BAND 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com