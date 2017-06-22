The Heart of Panzacola

By Shelby Nalepa

Panzacola, a name not only associated with the Native American people and subsequently with the Spanish settlements that occupied this area centuries ago, but now with a local four-piece band headed by musician Jordan Richards.

Seamlessly blending a number of genres, from R&B to psychedelic rock, creating a soulful, energetic, Southern sound all their own, Panzacola is on the heels of recording some new, original material, with an album release party slated for Saturday night at Vinyl Music Hall. For the past couple years, the band has been primarily playing cover gigs at bars and venues around town.

“I was born and raised in Pensacola, and I’ve been playing music around town in some capacity basically my whole life,” Richards said. “Our guitarist Nathan Dillaha and I set out to start a new project a couple of years ago. We played cover gigs with different musicians before connecting with bassist Sean Phillips and drummer Tony Kirk. We’ve spent the last year and a half playing gigs, writing songs and working on developing our sound.”

Richards and Dillaha are longtime friends, and both played together in various projects including the beloved local band Timberhawk until the sudden passing of bassist Aubrey Nichols in October 2014.

The band decided it would no longer make music under the name without Nichols. Richards and Dillaha set out to form a new project, and after meeting Phillips and Kirk while they were working at Guitar Center, the rest fell into place.

“We started recording our debut album, called â€˜The New Holy Grail,’ at the beginning of December and finished around the end of February,” Richards said. “It was recorded and mixed at Pensacola Audio Documentation with our good friend Sean Peterson. We’d spend two to three days a week at the studio squeezing sessions in between work schedules and gigs.”

Richards said that for their writing sessions, he’d bring a loose idea for a song to the table that they would shape together into a finished piece.

“We developed our sound playing together live, so the tunes really started to take shape after everyone added their own touch,” he said.

Richards said that Panzacola’s eclectic sound comes from the fact that he’s been obsessed with all kinds of music since he was a kid, along with the members’ different music tastes.

“Between the four of us our taste in music is all over the place,” Richards said. “Our goal for this album was to incorporate all of our different influences in a way that still felt like us.”

Richards said that his influences range everywhere from groups like The Band, My Morning Jacket, and Jimmy Eat World to hip hop artists like Dead Prez, Run the Jewels, and Aesop Rock.

“At our cover gigs we play everything from old artists like Louis Armstrong and Sam Cooke to current stuff like Drake and Justin Timberlake and everything in between,” he said.

Panzacola has been only playing covers up to this point while working on writing and recording their album.

“At Vinyl we will be performing our album for the first time live in its entirety,” Richards said. “After we release this album we’ll start to play a mix of originals and covers at bar gigs. Eventually, we’d like to just focus on creating and playing our own music, unfortunately, we gotta pay the bills in the meantime.”

Local bands John Hart Project and Colonel Gentlemen and the Intangible Fancies will also be playing at the release party.

“We’re also super stoked to have the awesome folks at Pensacola Bay Brewery rebranding one of our favorite beers into â€˜Panzacola Pale Ale’ for the evening,” Richards said. “We also have our friends at Dance N Glow providing a special light show for the performance.”

PANZACOLA ALBUM RELEASE PARTY

WHAT: Panzacola with John Hart Project and Colonel Gentlemen and the Intangible Fancies

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

COST: $5

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com