Calendar 6/29/17

THURSDAY 6.29

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT All day. Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St. pensacolayachtclub.org

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

NATURE WALK: LIFE ON A BARRIER ISLAND 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT PICKENS: GARRISON FOR FREEDOM 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Pickens entrance, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

DINNER WITH STRINGS ATTACHED 5 and 7:30 p.m. seatings. Music from Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. Limited seating available. Call 469-9898. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

HEROES AMONG US: VETERANS SPEAKERS SERIES 6 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 200 S. 10th Ave. veteransmemorialparkpensacola.com

TASTE OF THE BORDER: TEQUILA & CALMEX TASTING EXPERIENCE 6 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. Reservations required. skopelosatnewworld.com

ARCHAEOCAFE 6 p.m. Free. Another Brick in the Wall: Archaeology Education at the Scott Site. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. destinationarchaeology.org

HOW TO BE A HEALTHY VEGAN 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

90′s AERIAL YOGA 6-7 p.m. $15. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S. Palafox St. purepilatespensacola.com

PENSACOLA PUNKS 6-7 p.m. Free. Short film by Ian Hamilton. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MONTGOMERY BISCUITS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

FRIDAY 6.30

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT All day. Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St. pensacolayachtclub.org

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MONTGOMERY BISCUITS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

SMART BROTHERS 7 p.m. $10. 701 N. Palafox.

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO BAND 7 p.m. $20-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

STARGAZING 7:30 p.m. Free. Gulfside Pavilion Fort Pickens Battery Park. visitpensacolabeach.com

AUTO RACING 8 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road. skopelosatnewworld.com

LOCAL MUSIC SHOWCASE 8:30 p.m. $5, $8 for under 21. Featuring Youth Creatures, Surrounder, Marona and If/then. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St.

SATURDAY 7.1

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. National Seashore, Naval Live Oaks Visitor Center main parking lot. 1801 Gulf Breeze Parkway. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT All day. Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St. pensacolayachtclub.org

FAMILY MOVIE CLUB: DISNEY’S 101 DALMATIANS (1961) 10 a.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PUPPY AND ME PIE EATING CONTEST 10 a.m. $5 entry fee. All proceeds donated to Pensacola Humane Society. They are also hosting a rock painting part after, which kicks off at 11 a.m.Woerner Landscape and Pet Supply, 1332 Creighton Road. facebook.com/woernerlandscape

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES AT BIG LAGOON 6-9 p.m. $15-$25. Sugarcane Jane. Big Lagoon State Park, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway. biglagoonstatepark.com

DUSK ON THE GULF 6:30 p.m. Meet in Battery Worth Amphitheater. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MONTGOMERY BISCUITS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS 7 p.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

STARGAZING 7:30 p.m. Free. Gulfside Pavilion Ft. Pickens Battery Park. visitpensacolabeach.com

3TEETH 7:30 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

SOCIAL TRANS INITIATIVE BENEFIT SHOW 9 p.m.-12 a.m. $5. Proceeds benefit STRIVE. Chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

IMPROVABLE CAUSE 10:30 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SUNDAY 7.2

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SCHOOL OF THE SOLDIER 11 a.m. Meet at entrance of Fort Pickens. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MONTGOMERY BISCUITS 4:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

MONDAY 7.3

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CAT’S SEED TO TABLE COOKING 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OTHERWISE, THROUGH FIRE, RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA 6 p.m. $10-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

CCFA 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MONTGOMERY BISCUITS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

MOLLY RINGWALDS: CELEBRATE FREEDOM CONCERT 7 p.m. show starts at 8:30 p.m. $15-$20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from a professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 7.4

SERTOMA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION 11 a.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Free. Seville Square Park. pensacolafireworks.com

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

FOURTH OF JULY AT FISH HOUSE 7 p.m. Special menu. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Fish House, 600 Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com.

SYMPHONY SPARKS AND STARS 7:30 p.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 Cedar St. pensacolasymphony.com

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS 8:30 p.m. Casino Beach, 7 Casino Beach Blvd. visitpensacola.com.

WEDNESDAY 7.5

RED, WHITE AND BLUES WEEK: BREAKFAST WITH THE BLUES 8 a.m. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

LEAPS 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 8-10 p.m. Free. Wednesdays through Aug. 9. Landshark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

HALF PRICED SUNDAYS Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PANHANDLE FOLK MUSIC CLUB 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. panhandlefolk.org

YOGA AT THE MUSEUM 5:30 p.m. $5-$7. Monday, July 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

IT’S MUSIC TO MY EYES On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

ELIZABETH MATTHEWS: CREATURES IN THE RAW On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

RICK OTOUPALIK: CLAY & PAPER On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

SUNRISE-SUNSET On view through July 1. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

ART BY RICHARD HUMPHREYS AND GREGORY B. SAUNDERS On view through July 20. Switzer Gallery, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

UP ALL NIGHT On view July 2-Aug. 5. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

METAPHOR AS MANIFESTATION On view through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PIECE BY PIECE: ART WITH LEGO BRICKS BY SEAN KENNEY On view through September 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Workshops & Classes

BASIC/INTERMEDIATE STAINED GLASS: FOIL METHOD Introduction workshop students with instructor Julie Betts. Students will learn the basics of stained glass including scoring and breaking glass, making patterns, grinding glass, soldering and finishing. Intermediate projects will be offered to those that have already taken the class. No experience necessary, open to students 14 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

GLASS ON GLASS MOSIAC The class will be offered June 11, 18, & 25 from1 to 4 p.m. with instructor Julie Betts. Participants will explore the steps of nipping and slicing, gluing, and grouting colorful glass on glass. All skill levels are welcomed. No experience is needed. The workshop is open to students 12 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.

Call to Artists

Celebrating Brownsville Art Exhibit

Artel Gallery, in partnership with the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is seeking local art pieces that feature positive representations of diverse urban communities. Selected works will be reproduced as large-scale images and will become part of an ongoing outdoor art gallery. All submissions will be displayed in an outdoor exhibit at the Celebrating Brownsville Arts and Cultural Festival. Winners of the competition will be announced on the day of the event and have their work reproduced as a building installation and displayed on a local building. All original works will be returned to artists. Works will also be on display at Artel during the month of June. Artists may submit up to three works. Artist must provide consent from all individuals featured in submitted photography. Media is limited to 2D only and may not exceed 24” X 36” (including frame).

For more information contact Suzanne Robbert at CelebrateBrownsville@gmail.com. Applications available online at artelgallery.org. Drop off deadline is June 30 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Don’t I Know You From Someplace?

An upcoming show at Artel Gallery wants to explore the experimental portrait. Who do you admire and how would you portray them? Visually show their prominent characteristics and show us their importance to you. Juror Morris Lee Eaddy’s primary criterion for a painting is that it be interesting, entertaining and create an emotional connection with the viewer. This juried show is open to all media. Entry fee is $25-$35. Drop off work on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 2 from 1-4 p.m. For more information, visit artelgallery.org.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com Saturdays MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 6.29

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DIZZY JUKE BAND 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

GREG LYON BAND 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PAUL KILLOUGH BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 6.30

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

TIM SPENCER 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN HART PROJECT 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

3 BEAN SOUP 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DIZZY JUKE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

JIM ANDREWS 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 7-11 p.m. La Playita, 5 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GRAND THEFT AUTO 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 7.1

DAVID HYDE 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

FRWY 98 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LOADED GOAT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GRAND THEFT AUTO 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 7.2

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

BEN PARSONS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TBA 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

PAXTON NORRIS BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

3 BEAN SOUP 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY 7.3

DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 7.4

NOT QUITE FAB 4 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

MIKE VANN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 7.5

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

GOSSMAN, SARA & NORRIS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

BILLY BROWN BAND 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com