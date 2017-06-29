Calendar 6/29/17

THURSDAY 6.29
WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT All day. Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St. pensacolayachtclub.org
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
NATURE WALK: LIFE ON A BARRIER ISLAND 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT PICKENS: GARRISON FOR FREEDOM 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Pickens entrance, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
DINNER WITH STRINGS ATTACHED 5 and 7:30 p.m. seatings. Music from Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. Limited seating available. Call 469-9898. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
WINE TASTING AT AWM 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
HEROES AMONG US: VETERANS SPEAKERS SERIES 6 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 200 S. 10th Ave. veteransmemorialparkpensacola.com
TASTE OF THE BORDER: TEQUILA & CALMEX TASTING EXPERIENCE 6 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. Reservations required. skopelosatnewworld.com
ARCHAEOCAFE 6 p.m. Free. Another Brick in the Wall: Archaeology Education at the Scott Site. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. destinationarchaeology.org
HOW TO BE A HEALTHY VEGAN 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
90′s AERIAL YOGA 6-7 p.m. $15. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S. Palafox St. purepilatespensacola.com
PENSACOLA PUNKS 6-7 p.m. Free. Short film by Ian Hamilton. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MONTGOMERY BISCUITS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
FRIDAY 6.30
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT All day. Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St. pensacolayachtclub.org
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MONTGOMERY BISCUITS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
SMART BROTHERS 7 p.m. $10. 701 N. Palafox.
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO BAND 7 p.m. $20-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
STARGAZING 7:30 p.m. Free. Gulfside Pavilion Fort Pickens Battery Park. visitpensacolabeach.com
AUTO RACING 8 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road. skopelosatnewworld.com
LOCAL MUSIC SHOWCASE 8:30 p.m. $5, $8 for under 21. Featuring Youth Creatures, Surrounder, Marona and If/then. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St.
SATURDAY 7.1
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. National Seashore, Naval Live Oaks Visitor Center main parking lot. 1801 Gulf Breeze Parkway. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT All day. Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St. pensacolayachtclub.org
FAMILY MOVIE CLUB: DISNEY’S 101 DALMATIANS (1961) 10 a.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PUPPY AND ME PIE EATING CONTEST 10 a.m. $5 entry fee. All proceeds donated to Pensacola Humane Society. They are also hosting a rock painting part after, which kicks off at 11 a.m.Woerner Landscape and Pet Supply, 1332 Creighton Road. facebook.com/woernerlandscape
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES AT BIG LAGOON 6-9 p.m. $15-$25. Sugarcane Jane. Big Lagoon State Park, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway. biglagoonstatepark.com
DUSK ON THE GULF 6:30 p.m. Meet in Battery Worth Amphitheater. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MONTGOMERY BISCUITS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS 7 p.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
STARGAZING 7:30 p.m. Free. Gulfside Pavilion Ft. Pickens Battery Park. visitpensacolabeach.com
3TEETH 7:30 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
SOCIAL TRANS INITIATIVE BENEFIT SHOW 9 p.m.-12 a.m. $5. Proceeds benefit STRIVE. Chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
IMPROVABLE CAUSE 10:30 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SUNDAY 7.2
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SCHOOL OF THE SOLDIER 11 a.m. Meet at entrance of Fort Pickens. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MONTGOMERY BISCUITS 4:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
MONDAY 7.3
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CAT’S SEED TO TABLE COOKING 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OTHERWISE, THROUGH FIRE, RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA 6 p.m. $10-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
CCFA 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MONTGOMERY BISCUITS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
MOLLY RINGWALDS: CELEBRATE FREEDOM CONCERT 7 p.m. show starts at 8:30 p.m. $15-$20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from a professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 7.4
SERTOMA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION 11 a.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Free. Seville Square Park. pensacolafireworks.com
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
FOURTH OF JULY AT FISH HOUSE 7 p.m. Special menu. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Fish House, 600 Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com.
SYMPHONY SPARKS AND STARS 7:30 p.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 Cedar St. pensacolasymphony.com
TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS 8:30 p.m. Casino Beach, 7 Casino Beach Blvd. visitpensacola.com.
WEDNESDAY 7.5
RED, WHITE AND BLUES WEEK: BREAKFAST WITH THE BLUES 8 a.m. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
LEAPS 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 8-10 p.m. Free. Wednesdays through Aug. 9. Landshark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
HALF PRICED SUNDAYS Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PANHANDLE FOLK MUSIC CLUB 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. panhandlefolk.org
YOGA AT THE MUSEUM 5:30 p.m. $5-$7. Monday, July 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
IT’S MUSIC TO MY EYES On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
ELIZABETH MATTHEWS: CREATURES IN THE RAW On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
RICK OTOUPALIK: CLAY & PAPER On view through June 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
SUNRISE-SUNSET On view through July 1. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
ART BY RICHARD HUMPHREYS AND GREGORY B. SAUNDERS On view through July 20. Switzer Gallery, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
UP ALL NIGHT On view July 2-Aug. 5. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
METAPHOR AS MANIFESTATION On view through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PIECE BY PIECE: ART WITH LEGO BRICKS BY SEAN KENNEY On view through September 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Workshops & Classes
BASIC/INTERMEDIATE STAINED GLASS: FOIL METHOD Introduction workshop students with instructor Julie Betts. Students will learn the basics of stained glass including scoring and breaking glass, making patterns, grinding glass, soldering and finishing. Intermediate projects will be offered to those that have already taken the class. No experience necessary, open to students 14 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
GLASS ON GLASS MOSIAC The class will be offered June 11, 18, & 25 from1 to 4 p.m. with instructor Julie Betts. Participants will explore the steps of nipping and slicing, gluing, and grouting colorful glass on glass. All skill levels are welcomed. No experience is needed. The workshop is open to students 12 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.
Call to Artists
Celebrating Brownsville Art Exhibit
Artel Gallery, in partnership with the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is seeking local art pieces that feature positive representations of diverse urban communities. Selected works will be reproduced as large-scale images and will become part of an ongoing outdoor art gallery. All submissions will be displayed in an outdoor exhibit at the Celebrating Brownsville Arts and Cultural Festival. Winners of the competition will be announced on the day of the event and have their work reproduced as a building installation and displayed on a local building. All original works will be returned to artists. Works will also be on display at Artel during the month of June. Artists may submit up to three works. Artist must provide consent from all individuals featured in submitted photography. Media is limited to 2D only and may not exceed 24” X 36” (including frame).
For more information contact Suzanne Robbert at CelebrateBrownsville@gmail.com. Applications available online at artelgallery.org. Drop off deadline is June 30 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Don’t I Know You From Someplace?
An upcoming show at Artel Gallery wants to explore the experimental portrait. Who do you admire and how would you portray them? Visually show their prominent characteristics and show us their importance to you. Juror Morris Lee Eaddy’s primary criterion for a painting is that it be interesting, entertaining and create an emotional connection with the viewer. This juried show is open to all media. Entry fee is $25-$35. Drop off work on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 2 from 1-4 p.m. For more information, visit artelgallery.org.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com Saturdays MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 6.29
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
DIZZY JUKE BAND 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
GREG LYON BAND 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PAUL KILLOUGH BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 6.30
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
TIM SPENCER 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN HART PROJECT 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
3 BEAN SOUP 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DIZZY JUKE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
JIM ANDREWS 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 7-11 p.m. La Playita, 5 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GRAND THEFT AUTO 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 7.1
DAVID HYDE 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
FRWY 98 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LOADED GOAT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GRAND THEFT AUTO 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 7.2
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
BEN PARSONS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
TBA 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
PAXTON NORRIS BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
3 BEAN SOUP 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY 7.3
DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 7.4
NOT QUITE FAB 4 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
MIKE VANN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 7.5
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
GOSSMAN, SARA & NORRIS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
BILLY BROWN BAND 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com