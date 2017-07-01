Inweekly 2017 Best of The Coast Ballot

Just like we have every summer for the last 17 years, we’re opening the polls for Best of the Coast this week.

That means all of your most important opinions—like who really makes the best french fries in town—are finally going to come in handy.

And don’t worry if you can’t get through the full ballot in one try. Voting is open the entire month of July, so you can take it one category at a time. Or fill out a paper version if that’s more your style—we’re printing it in all of our July issues, starting with this Thursdays. Just don’t forget to mail it in when you’re done.

Community

Media/Music

Services

Retail

Weddings

Restaurants

Food

Bars, Drinks & Nightlife

