Winners & Losers 7/6/17

It’s Red, White and Blue celebration week. We had no chance of getting the Winners and Losers crew off the beach and passed the Gulf Breeze speed traps to do this column. Instead, we pulled together this all-winners list from the scribblings on drink coasters on their desks. Enjoy.

Greg Gomez

On June 29, Pensacola Police Officer Gomez received a Lifesaving Award from the Florida Police Chiefs Association. Phillip Thorne, Chief of the Springfield Police Department and past President of the FPCA made the presentation. On Sept. 27, 2016, Gomez responded to a call of a woman who was standing on a bridge over Interstate 110. The woman seemed oblivious to her surroundings. Fearing she was going to jump the approximate 30 to 40 feet to the road below at any moment, Officer Gomez approached her and without hesitation grabbed her from behind and pulled her to safety.

MyCareerShines

Marking another milestone, the University of West Florida announced at the end of June that more than 400,000 students and adults in Florida are taking hold of their futures with the help of MyCareerShines, Florida’s comprehensive education and career planning system. MyCareerShines’ online tools allow for personalized education plans to connect individual interests and skills to careers and jobs. MyCareerShines, managed by the UWF Innovation Institute, is funded by the state of Florida and offered at no cost for students from middle school through college and for adults beyond.

Frank Brown International Foundation for Music

The non-profit that produces the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival every November recently presented a $1,500 scholarship checks to a 2017 high school graduates from Baldwin County in Alabama and Escambia County in Florida. The foundation also raised $25,000 for the Larry Butler Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of West Florida. The Frank Brown International Foundation for Music seeks to affect young lives by reaching into schools to enrich and encourage creativity through music.

Paul Renner

The state representative from Palm Coast emerged last Friday as the Republican choice for House speaker following the 2022 elections. He defeated Rep. James Grant (R-Tampa), Rep. Erin Grall (R-Vero Beach), and Rep. Byron Donald (R-Naples). Local lawmaker Frank White was at one time considered a contender but withdrew his name in early June. If Republicans hold onto control of the House through the 2022 election and Renner maintains his seat, he is almost certain to become speaker. Renner would follow current Speaker Richard Corcoran, Rep. Jose Oliva (R-Miami Lakes), and Rep. Chris Sprowls (R-Palm Harbor).