Outtakes—Change the Channel

By Rick Outzen

On June 29, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski criticized President Donald Trump’s placing fake TIME Magazine covers of himself at his golf clubs. The commentary prompted a series of scathing tweets from the U.S. President calling Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and co-host Joe Scarborough “Psycho Joe.”

But name-calling wasn’t enough, the most powerful elected official in this country took his attack to another level when he tweeted that Brzezinski “was bleeding badly from a face-lift” when he saw her on New Year’s Eve.

Being the father of three daughters, I was disgusted to see that our President is so thin-skinned that he lowered himself to the level of internet trolls who enjoy attacking women through social media.

And adding to horrific behavior, Trump’s communication team said, in effect, that Brzezinski got the treatment she deserved.

During the White House Press Briefing, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “The American people elected somebody who’s tough, who is smart and who is a fighter. It’s Donald Trump. And I don’t think it’s a surprise to anybody that he fights fire with fire.”

Maybe President Trump should do what everyone else does when they don’t like a television show. Change the channel.

With the U.S. Senate debating health care, the House crafting tax reform, its members reeling from a gunman ambushing a House leader at a baseball practice, and North Korea testing the ever-expanding range of its missiles, President Trump is upset that a morning show host said “hurtful” things about him.

Fortunately, the voters agree that more civility is needed, not Trump’s brand of fighting “fire with fire.” They are as troubled as I am that the President singles out women for his most vicious diatribes.

A Politico poll found that 65 percent of those surveyed on June 29 and June 30 said it was “unacceptable” for President Trump to attack Brzezinski as he did. Among Republicans, more said it was unacceptable (46 percent) than acceptable (28 percent) for the president to say what he said.

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” enjoyed a massive rating spike on Friday when Brzezinski and Scarborough went on the show to respond to President Trump. According to Nielsen data, “Morning Joe” averaged 1.66 million viewers on Friday, with 408,000 viewers in the key adults 25-54 demographic, making it the top cable news morning show of the day.

Sadly, President Trump learned nothing from the incident. On Saturday, he tweeted, “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!”

Can anyone get this man to act presidential?