Winners & Losers 7/13/17

Winners

The Blue Angels Foundation

The foundation recently announced a $40,000 donation to Pathways for Change’s home for female veterans. Pathways will house up to 12 veterans and provide counseling, addiction treatment, job training and other services for more female veterans. The Blue Angels Foundation is the charitable arm of the Blue Angels Association, an organization of former Navy and Marine Corps pilots who have flown with the Pensacola Naval Air Station-based Blue Angels.

C.A. Weis Elementary

The Community Partnership School advanced from an F rating to a C rating in just one year. Last year, Weis was one of 11 elementary schools in Escambia County rated a D or lower.

The first of its kind in the Panhandle, the school is a long-term commitment among Children’s Home Society of Florida, the University of West Florida and Escambia Community Clinics and Escambia County School District to help students overcome significant barriers to learning, from access to health care to economic instability.

First Tee of Northwest Florida

The First Tee of Northwest Florida is sending Ty Aulger and Nicholas Dimitroff to compete in the 2017 PURE Insurance Championship, an official PGA TOUR Champions event in Pebble Beach, Calif. Aulger and Dimitroff will join 80 other participants from The First Tee chapters, selected based on playing ability and comprehension of the life skills and core values learned through their involvement with The First Tee.

Losers

Donald Trump, Jr.

The Trump presidential campaign may not have colluded with the Russian government to sabotage the 2018 election, but its leadership was willing to meet with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, according to the President Trump’s son recent admission. The New York Times reported Donald Trump, Jr. was promised damaging information about Clinton before meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in June 2016. Paul Manafort, the campaign’s chairman at the time, and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, also attended.

Mexican Government

International investigators commissioned to look at the case of 43 students who disappeared after clashing with the Mexican police have claimed that the Mexican government harassed and spied on them and refused to turn over documents or grant vital interviews. The government’s espionage effort also included surveillance of the country’s most prominent journalists, human rights lawyers and anticorruption activists.

Stand Your Ground

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch recently ruled that a change to the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law, intended to better protect the rights of defendants, is unconstitutional. In a 14-page order, the judge wrote that the Legislature overstepped its authority with the change, which involves pre-trial burden-of-proof. The statutory change violates Florida’s separation of powers doctrine because it amounts to a “procedural” revision, something that must be handled by the Florida Supreme Court, Hirsch wrote.