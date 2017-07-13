We All Scream!

For National Ice Cream Day

—Sunday, July 16—

By Joani Delezen & Sammi Sontag

—The Reagan Scoop—

In case you’re wondering if National Ice Cream Day is just another made up holiday invented by people who want an excuse to post food photos on Instagram (looking at you, Chocolate Covered Cherry Day), we’re here to tell you it isn’t. It’s actually real and pre-dates social media by more than a decade.

In 1984 President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July National Ice Cream Month and established National Ice Cream Day as the third Sunday of that month. Even though the resolution he singed only mentioned a specific month and day in 1984, the celebrations have held up over the years.

So this Sunday, while you’re enjoying free toppings and hashtagging your ice cream loving heart out, make sure you pour out a few sprinkles for #40.

—Palafox Picks—

There are plenty of places to get your ice cream fix this weekend, especially if you’re hanging out downtown. Here are our some of our favorite local spots for ice cream and milkshakes on Palafox Street.

•Bubba’s Sweet Spot

Anyone who’s ever walked by Bubba’s Sweet Spot on a hot afternoon knows it’s the go-to spot for an ice cream cone downtown. In addition to candy, fudge and chocolates, the shop has four rotating ice cream flavors and eight that stay the same. They also make ice cream sandwiches with two fresh chocolate chip cookies and the ice cream flavor of your choice. The team at Bubba’s is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by giving customers one free topping on Sunday.

What we’re ordering: An ice cream sandwich of course

412 S. Palafox

bubbasweetspot.com

•Global Grill

Global Grill is known for a lot of things (like martinis and bacon wrapped lobster tails) and we think their housemade ice creams should be one of them if they aren’t already. Seriously, if you’ve never tried their chocolate gooey cake and the fresh basil ice cream that comes with it, you’re missing out on one of the best desserts in town. They are closed on Sundays though, so you’ll have to celebrate National Ice Cream Day early (or late) with them.

What we’re ordering: The Ice Cream 3-Way

(which features alternating seasonal flavors)

27 S. Palafox

globalgrillpensacola.com

•The Tin Cow

If you’re looking for an adult way to get your ice cream fill, The Tin Cow has you covered. Their spiked milkshakes, which are topped with a brandy infused cherry, are almost more popular than their burgers. They also have plenty of non-boozy options too, including a top-notch Root Beer Float.

What we’re ordering: The Key Lime Pie Shake

(which you can order with or without alcohol)

102 S. Palafox

thetincow.com/downtown-pensacola

—Pet-Friendly Pick—

Because every “holiday” is better if you can celebrate it with your pup.

•Woerner Landscape and Pet Supply

The pet-loving team at Woerner is getting in on the fun this weekend too by hosting an ice cream social on Saturday. They will have “pupsicles” for dogs and ice cream for humans.

1332 Creighton Road

facebook.com/woernerlandscape

—Perfect Pints—

If you decide to celebrate National Ice Cream Day from the comfort of your own home, here are our top pint picks.

•Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

You might have noticed Jeni’s before at Fresh Market and wondered “Why is that ice cream almost $10 a pint? Is it magic or something?” Our answer is yes—it is, in fact, magic and worth every penny of that hefty price tag.

The thing that makes Jeni’s ice cream so special is that they use dairy from grass-pastured cows. They also don’t use any synthetic flavors, dyes or pre-packaged mixes. So when a Jeni’s pint says it has birthday cake in it, for example, it really has birthday cake in it. You can taste and see the difference.

What we’re buying: Salty Caramel

If you’re over the salted caramel trend, go for Darkest Chocolate

•Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy Pints

You don’t have to be a vegan to get excited about Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy flavors. They are made with almond milk, which makes them a little richer and thicker than traditional Ben & Jerry’s flavors—which is a good thing for anyone who’s ever polished off an entire pint of Phish Food too quickly because it’s so creamy and light.

What we’re buying: P.B. & Cookies

•Halo Top

When we first started hearing about Halo Top we were skeptical. Very skeptical. How can ice cream that’s low-calorie, high-protein and low-sugar actually taste good? And if it’s really all of those things, is it even ice cream? But after a few tries, we finally found a flavor or two that we’re fans of. Don’t get us wrong, it’s no Jeni’s by any means. But if you’re trying to stick to a diet, this ice cream is better than no ice cream at all.

What we’re buying: Birthday Cake

—Do It Yourself—

Recipe Courtesy of Jim Allen and Alexis Akers

If you’ve got an ice cream maker, why not use it?

Mocha Ice Cream

What you’ll need:

•4 ounces 60% cacao chocolate

•4 ounces unsweetened chocolate

•2 ounces double strong coffee

•1 pint whipping cream

•8 ounces half-and-half

•10 ounces sugar

•1 teaspoon vanilla

•3 tablespoons instant coffee

•4 egg yolks

•2 tablespoons Kahlua

How to make it:

1) Melt both chocolates, stir in brewed coffee and vanilla. Set aside.

2) Bring whipping cream, half-and-half, 5 ounces of the sugar and instant coffee to a boil in a heavy saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring until sugar and coffee dissolve.

3) Beat yolks and remaining 5 ounces of sugar until thick and pale. Temper the hot cream mixture into the yolk mixture; return to saucepan.

4) Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture coats a spoon or reaches 185°F. Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate mixture. Chill in an ice bath or refrigerate overnight.

5) Before churning, add Kahlua. Freeze in an ice cream maker.

Note: This is a very rich, thick ice cream base. It won’t take long to freeze.