Winners & Losers 7/20/17

Winners

Peter Memiah

The Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at the University of West Florida Usha Kundu, MD College of Health, has received a yearlong fellowship to the PRIDE Institute. PRIDE stands for Programs to Increase Diversity Among Individuals Engaged in Health-Related Research. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute sponsors PRIDE. Memiah will attend the Behavioral Medicine and Sleep Disorders PRIDE Summer Institute in August at New York University’s Langone Medical Center.

Frank White

The state representative for District 2 was selected to participate in the 2017 Emerging Leaders Program, sponsored by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. The program is held every year on the campus of the University of Virginia for a select group of state legislators who have been nominated by the Speaker of the House, President of the Senate or Minority Leader from their state. The nominees are those lawmakers who by their actions have demonstrated integrity, compassion, intelligence, vision, and common sense.

Elana Garvin

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida presented the Big of the Year award for Escambia County to Elana Garvin, an accountant at NAS Pensacola. The Big of the Year award is presented to the Big Brother or Big Sister who has gone above and beyond as a positive role model. Garvin is a unique volunteer in that she has two children that she mentors, a brother and sister.

Losers

Ashton Hayward

The mayor of Pensacola lost another legal battle. The latest loss happened last Thursday when the Florida Supreme Court denied his request to suspend proceedings in Escambia County Circuit Court to determine how much of the legal fees the city will have to repay to Seville Harbor over the Fish House lawsuit. Hayward has failed to prevail in the local circuit court and

Florida First District Court of Appeals. Can he keep juggling this lawsuit and avoid any possible political fallout until after the 2018 mayoral election? Time will tell.

Escambia County Government

A year ago, we bragged about how well Escambia County government was functioning, but the harmony no longer exists. County leaders appear to have lost the ability to reach consensus. The commissioners are sniping at each other in and out of commissioner chambers. Agreements to fund mass transit and economic development are under fire, funding for vital charities may be cut, and Sheriff David Morgan is ready to appeal his budget to the governor’s office.

Florida Citrus

The final forecast of the 2016-2017 season for Florida’s struggling citrus industry shows the orange crop falling 16 percent from the previous season. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Florida growers have only harvested enough oranges to fill 68.7 million 90-pound boxes. Severe droughts, deadly citrus greening disease and the expansion of residential development have also hurt grapefruit production, which has dropped 28 percent.